The Sycamore - Pittsboro 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Join us at The Sycamore to elevate any special occasion, or make an ordinary night, extraordinary. We look forward to welcoming you.
480 Hillsboro St Suite 500, Pittsboro, NC 27312
