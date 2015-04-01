  • Home
  • /
  • Pittsboro
  • /
  • The Sycamore - Pittsboro - 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500
BG picView gallery

The Sycamore - Pittsboro 480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

review star

No reviews yet

480 Hillsboro St Suite 500

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Online Retail

$100 Gift Certificate with $20 Bonus

$100 Gift Certificate with $20 Bonus

$100.00

Get $20 as a Bonus when you purchase a $100 Gift Certificate. For a limited time only. $20 Bonus is valid during Jan./Feb. 2023 only, excl 2/14. Please Indicate in the Special Instructions if you will be picking up the Gift Certificates at the Restaurant or please provide an address if you would like us to send the Certificates to you or someone else.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Join us at The Sycamore to elevate any special occasion, or make an ordinary night, extraordinary. We look forward to welcoming you.

Location

480 Hillsboro St Suite 500, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Directions

Gallery
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Copeland Springs Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 47
193 B Lorax Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Metal Brixx Cafe - 213 Lorax Ln
orange starNo Reviews
213 Lorax Ln Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
orange star4.7 • 352
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 409
5925 Farrington Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Coco Bistro & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsboro

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
orange star4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Copeland Springs Kitchen
orange star4.8 • 47
193 B Lorax Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsboro
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston