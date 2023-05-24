Chiangmai Diner & Bar 942 Flushing Avenue
942 Flushing Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11206
Dinner
Chef Signature
Gaeng Awm Nur
Northern Thai stewed beef shank combined with the lemongrass, turmeric root, galangal, dried chilies and sprinkle cilantro, saw tooth herb and scallion. served w/ sticky rice
Larb kua Chiangmai
Authentic Northern Thai style cooking( choice of mince pork or beef ) combined well balanced in spice and herb. Heat over medium and sprinkled with fried garlic side of Asian crudité and pumpkin served w/sticky rice
Short rib Hung Lay
A popular curry that is found primarily in Chiang Mai and all over Northern Thailand w/4 hours stew breast short rib, ginger, garlic pickle, peanut and potato served w/sticky rice
Gaeng Hung Lay
the one of the most iconic dishes of Northern Thailand. The result is tender fatty pieces of pork that slowly stewed and has been entirely permeated the rich of aromatic herb sauce served w/ sticky rice
Gaeng Hoh
The Traditional Northern Thai style dry curry dish. Made combine red curry paste and hung lay curry paste, fermented bamboo shoot mixed with a good variety of herb and vegetables, pork belly, glass noodle served with sticky rice
App Pla
Grilled marinated Brozino w/North Thai style chili & Thai herb wrap with banana leaf served with sticky rice
Nur Yang Prik Num
Grilled rib eye steak served w/Norther Thai style prik num salsa, pumkin, grilled long hot chili and Asian Crudite, pumkin served w/sticky rice
Zha Jein
Slice thin Flak steak combined with lemon grass, mint, scallion, cilantro, saw tooth herb and well cook with Northern style spicy chili & herb (prik larb) served w/sticky rice
Sai Oua & Nam Prik Oag
A Khun Tok Northern Thailand Traditional combination food, Sai Oua, Num prik Oag, pumpkin, cabbage, string bean, crispy pork skin and boil egg w/sticky rice
Sai Oua & Nam Prik Num
Khun Tok Northern Thailand Traditional combination food, Sai Oua, Num Prik Num, pumpkin, cabbage, string bean, crispy pork skin and boil egg w/sticky rice
Ox Gai
Boiled marinate chicken leg with norther thai herb come with sticky rice .
Chef Recommended
Kor Moo Yang
Grilled Marinated pork jaw w/ Jeaw sauce
Orange Ginger Chicken (white rice)
Stir-fried crispy chicken in a rich of Orange ginger sauce/ broccoli and topped w/crispy ginger
KaNa Moo Grob (white rice)
Sautéed Chinese broccoli with Crispy pork belly
Prikking Moo Grob (white rice)
Sautéed pricking paste, string bean, long hot chili with Crispy pork belly
Crispy Chicken Cashew nut *(White rice)
Stir-fried crispy chicken in a rich of sweet & spicy garlic sauce/bell pepper ,cashew nut topped w/fried basil
Kra pao Moo Grob (white rice)
Sautéed Crispy pork belly with Thai style basil sauce
Side Street Noodle & Over Rice
Khao soi Chiang Mai
Traditional Northern Style Egg Noodle your Choice of Stew Chicken Drumstick of Stew Beef Chuck in the unique curry/Pickled Mustard /House spice chili oil topped with Aromatic leaves.
Kanom Jean Nham Ngiaw
this is the one an iconic and famous fermented rice noodle of Northern Style Thai food. It ‘s slow cooked pork ribs swimming in rich Northern styled dark red broth with a full of avors herby, touch of chili oil, sweet, sour, salty and spicy topping with bean sprout and slice cabbage
Tom Yum Noodle
Spicy noodle soup w/ ground pork, shrimp, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and ground peanut side fried crispy wonton
Boat Noodle
Thai style noodle with strong and very rich avor with 2 hours stew beef shank ,as well as dark soy sauce, bean sprout, chinese broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chinese celery
Kra Praw Khai Dao
Sautéed mince (chicken, pork or beef) chili garlic basil sauce over rice and topped w/fried egg
Kra Taim Khai Dao (over rice)
Sautéed choice of your meat w/garlic sauce topped with fried egg and cilantro
Pad Prik Sod Moo (over rice)
Sautéed marinated Pork lion, onion, scallion, long hot chili w/classic brown sauce & topped w/fried egg
Khao Na Ped (over rice)
Roasted quarter of Long Island duck w/ chef ‘s special gravy sauce over rice and side of preserved ginger/roasted sesame seed, Chinese broccoli (white rice)
Kuay teaw kua kai
Stir-fried wide noodle w/ chicken, calamari, bean sprout, sesame oil and bed on green leaf lettuce
Duck Noodle Soup
Thai style rice noodle rich avor with duck broth and fragrant spices, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chicness celery
Khao Moo Tod (over rice)
Crispy pork belly over rice w/Jaew sauce side of tomato, cucumber, cilantro, toped with fried onion
Bamee Moo Tod
Steam egg noodles with crispy pork belly, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, green leaf lettuce, cilantro, scallion
Nur Nham Man Hoi (over rice)
Sautéed marinated beef, onion, scallion, and mushroom w/classic brown sauce & topped w/fried egg
Tom - Yum & Soup
Tom-Kha (V)(GF)
Simmered aromatic herb with coconut milk for milder and slightly creamy with mushroom, scallion and cilantro
Tom-yum (GF)
Traditional Thai spicy lemongrass & herb broth with chili paste, mushroom, tomato, red onion and aromatic leaves
Veggie soup (V)
House Clear Broth soup with mixed vegetable and tofu
Som Tum (GF)
Julienned green papaya with tomato, slice carrot, peanut, long bean, chili & garlic w/spicy lime dressing
Larb (GF)
Choice of Mince chicken , pork w/ chili powder , red onion, mint , cilantro, scallion , roasted rice powder.
Larb Moo Grob (Crispy pork belly)
Fried crispy pork belly w/ chili powder,red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder
Larb Pla Salmon (GF)
Grilled dice Atlantic salmon w/ Roasted rice, mint, lime leaf, scallion, cilantro, red onion and chili lime dressing
Duck Salad
Roasted Quarter of long Island Duck, chili pasted, red onion, pineapple, cashew nut, scallion, cilantro w/spicy lime dressing
Som Tum Plara
Julienned green papaya with tomato, slice carrot, long bean, chili & garlic w/spicy lime dressing and fermented Pickled Fish Sauce
Crying Tiger (GF)
Grilled rustic Flank Steak with roasted rice powder, red onion, scallion, cilantro and mint w/spicy chili lime dressing
Shrimp Mango Salad (GF)
Grilled shrimp w/tomato, cashew nut, red onion, cherry tomato
Yum Woonsen
Glass noodle salad w/mixed seafood, scallion, cilantro, chinese celery, cherry tomato, julienned onion w/chili lime vinaigrette
Curry
Red Curry (GF)
This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaf r lime leaves, bell peppers, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots
Green Curry (GF)
Thai green curry paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaf r lime leaves, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, string bean and eggplant
Panang Curry (GF)
Panang curry paste, simmered with coconut milk, kaf r lime leaves, bell pepper, string bean
Mas-sa-man Curry (GF)
Well – known in the south of Thailand, this intensely avorful curry with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and peanut topped with fried onion
Jungle Curry (V)(GF)
This zesty broth is seasoned with kang pa paste (without coconut milk), basil leaves, bamboo shoots, string bean, krachai, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, young pepper corn
Sauteed
Basil Sauce
Sautéed choice of your meat, onion, string bean, bell pepper, carrot w/spicy chili basil sauce
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed choice of your meat, onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, celery w/ginger brawn sauce
Garlic Sauce
Sautéed choice of your meat w/house garlic sauce and bed with steam mixed vegetable
Cashew Nut Sauce
Sautéed choice of your meat, cashew nut, mushroom, carrot, scallion, onion, bell pepper and pineapple
Eggplant Basil
Sautéed choice of your meat, eggplant, chili paste, bell pepper, basil w/ spicy chili basil sauce
Classic Noodle
Pad thai GF
Stir-fried thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and ground peanut
Pad See ew
Stir-fried at noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli w/classic black sweet soy sauce
Pad Khee Mao
Stir-fried at noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil, bamboo shootw/ chili garlic brown sauce
Pad Woon Sen
Stir-fried Glass noodle, Napa, carrot, cabbage, scallion, broccoli, sesame oil, bean sprout w/brown sauce
Classic Fried Rice
Thai Fried rice (V) (GF)
Stir-fried rice w/ egg, tomato, onion, chinese broccoli, carrot and scallion
Spicy Basil Fried Rice (V)(GF)
Stir-fried rice w/egg, onion, carrot, basil, bell pepper and String bean
Pineapple Fried Rice (V)(GF)
Stir-fried rice w/egg curry powder, onion, resin, cashew nut, pineapple, mixed pea & carrot
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice w/egg, premium lump crabmeat, scallion, mixed pea & carrot
Chili Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice w/egg, onion, long hot chili and spicy house chili paste
Fish & Seafood
Salmon Mango (GF)
Pan sear Atlantic Salmon w/mango salad (white rice)
Mango Fish (white rice)
Fried Fillet or Whole Brozino w/Mango salad and String bean
Pla Lad Prik (white rice)
Fried Fillet or Whole Brozino w/House spic Three favor sauce
Poh Tak Talay (white rice) (GF)
Clear Tom yum Herb Broth/Mixed Seafood/Fresh Chili/ Aromatic leave
Pad Talay (white rice) (GF)
Stir-fried Mixed Seafood/bell pepper/basil/mushroom/ young pepper corn/onion/kachai/carrot served with sizzling hot plate
Larb Pla Tod (white rice )
Fried Fillet or Brozino w /chili powder, red onion, mint , cilantro ,scallion, roasted rice powder .
Meat & Poultry
Heavenly Duck (white rice)
Crispy Half Long Island Duck/Chinese Broccoli/ Fried onion/Tamarind Hoi sin Sauce
Tamarind Duck (white rice)
Crispy Long Island Duck/Steam mixed vegetables/ tamarind vinaigrette
Chuchee Duck
Crispy Long Island Duck/string bean w/Chuchee sauce
Sizzling Beef (GF)
Sautéed Grilled Rib eye steak, onion, bell pepper, scallion, mushroom with brown sauce
Nur Yang Esaan (GF)
Grilled Rib Eye steak Asian Crudité ,pumpkin served w/Jaew sauce and sticky rice
Roasted Duck curry (white rice)
The unique dish of Bangkok roast duck in a spicy pineapple red curry and combines with kaf r lime leaves/ pineapple/tomato/Julian bell pepper/basil
Dessert
Sides & Sauce
Apperizer
Appetizer (Copy)
Sai Oua (Chiang Mai Sausage)
Northern Style Grilled rustic marinated Mince pork & Thai Herb sausage served w/side peanut, ginger, cilantro and chili
Curry Puff
Mince chicken, potato, mixed pea & carrot, onion, Mozzarella cheese in puff pastry w/cucumber relish
Moo Ping
Grilled marinated pork on skewer w/ E-Saan Jaew Dipping sauce
Wing Zaab
A Fried marinate Mid-Join wing sprinkle with Northern style spicy seasoning
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken tender w/peanut sauce and cucumber salad
Khao Kriab Pak Mor
the Popular and unique Thai street food snacks lled with a combination of sweet radish, garlic, black pepper, peanuts, dark brown sugar wrapped with a batter prepared from a mixture of tapioca starch and rice our
Spring Roll (V)
Fried vegetable, glass noodle w/carrot sauce
Coconut Shrimp
Golden fried Shrimp dipped in batter and coconut ake, slice almond w/ sweet chili sauce
Fried Calamari
Classic Fried Calamari w/Ginger Avocado sauce
Crispy Salmon Belly
Golden Fried Salmon belly w/Ginger Avocado sauce
Crab Rangoon
Cream cheese, crabstick, onion, celery wrapped in crispy wonton skin w/spicy sweet chili sauce
Salted Egg Fries (GF)
Crinkle-cut fries / creamy salted egg yolk sauce and Truf e salt
Pot Sticker
Fried chicken & vegetable with classic sweet soy sauce
Summer Roll
Green leaf & Iceberg lettuce, slice carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle served w/ Tamarind Hoisin vinaigrette or Peanut sauce
Veggie Dumpling (V)
served with classic sweet chili soy vinaigrette
Roti Massaman
Massaman curry , onion , potato w/Roti Pastry
Testy Fried Tofu (V)
Golden fried Tofu w/Peanut sweet chili sauce.
Assorted Appetizer
2 curry puff, 2 spring roll , 2 crab Rangoon, 2 coconut Shrimp
Chicken & Shrimp Dumpling
Homemade steamed minced chicken and shrimp served with soy vinaigrette.
Kor moo yang
