Chiangmai Diner & Bar 942 Flushing Avenue

Chiangmai Diner & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

942 Flushing Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11206

Dinner

Chef Signature

Gaeng Awm Nur

Gaeng Awm Nur

$20.00

Northern Thai stewed beef shank combined with the lemongrass, turmeric root, galangal, dried chilies and sprinkle cilantro, saw tooth herb and scallion. served w/ sticky rice

Larb kua Chiangmai

$20.00

Authentic Northern Thai style cooking( choice of mince pork or beef ) combined well balanced in spice and herb. Heat over medium and sprinkled with fried garlic side of Asian crudité and pumpkin served w/sticky rice

Short rib Hung Lay

$34.00

A popular curry that is found primarily in Chiang Mai and all over Northern Thailand w/4 hours stew breast short rib, ginger, garlic pickle, peanut and potato served w/sticky rice

Gaeng Hung Lay

Gaeng Hung Lay

$20.00

the one of the most iconic dishes of Northern Thailand. The result is tender fatty pieces of pork that slowly stewed and has been entirely permeated the rich of aromatic herb sauce served w/ sticky rice

Gaeng Hoh

Gaeng Hoh

$20.00

The Traditional Northern Thai style dry curry dish. Made combine red curry paste and hung lay curry paste, fermented bamboo shoot mixed with a good variety of herb and vegetables, pork belly, glass noodle served with sticky rice

App Pla

App Pla

$32.00

Grilled marinated Brozino w/North Thai style chili & Thai herb wrap with banana leaf served with sticky rice

Nur Yang Prik Num

$34.00

Grilled rib eye steak served w/Norther Thai style prik num salsa, pumkin, grilled long hot chili and Asian Crudite, pumkin served w/sticky rice

Zha Jein

$18.00

Slice thin Flak steak combined with lemon grass, mint, scallion, cilantro, saw tooth herb and well cook with Northern style spicy chili & herb (prik larb) served w/sticky rice

Sai Oua & Nam Prik Oag

$19.00

A Khun Tok Northern Thailand Traditional combination food, Sai Oua, Num prik Oag, pumpkin, cabbage, string bean, crispy pork skin and boil egg w/sticky rice

Sai Oua & Nam Prik Num

$19.00

Khun Tok Northern Thailand Traditional combination food, Sai Oua, Num Prik Num, pumpkin, cabbage, string bean, crispy pork skin and boil egg w/sticky rice

Ox Gai

$19.00

Boiled marinate chicken leg with norther thai herb come with sticky rice .

Chef Recommended

Kor Moo Yang

$18.00

Grilled Marinated pork jaw w/ Jeaw sauce

Orange Ginger Chicken (white rice)

$18.00

Stir-fried crispy chicken in a rich of Orange ginger sauce/ broccoli and topped w/crispy ginger

KaNa Moo Grob (white rice)

KaNa Moo Grob (white rice)

$20.00

Sautéed Chinese broccoli with Crispy pork belly

Prikking Moo Grob (white rice)

Prikking Moo Grob (white rice)

$20.00

Sautéed pricking paste, string bean, long hot chili with Crispy pork belly

Crispy Chicken Cashew nut *(White rice)

$20.00

Stir-fried crispy chicken in a rich of sweet & spicy garlic sauce/bell pepper ,cashew nut topped w/fried basil

Kra pao Moo Grob (white rice)

$20.00

Sautéed Crispy pork belly with Thai style basil sauce

Side Street Noodle & Over Rice

Khao soi Chiang Mai

Khao soi Chiang Mai

$19.00

Traditional Northern Style Egg Noodle your Choice of Stew Chicken Drumstick of Stew Beef Chuck in the unique curry/Pickled Mustard /House spice chili oil topped with Aromatic leaves.

Kanom Jean Nham Ngiaw

Kanom Jean Nham Ngiaw

$19.00

this is the one an iconic and famous fermented rice noodle of Northern Style Thai food. It ‘s slow cooked pork ribs swimming in rich Northern styled dark red broth with a full of avors herby, touch of chili oil, sweet, sour, salty and spicy topping with bean sprout and slice cabbage

Tom Yum Noodle

$18.00

Spicy noodle soup w/ ground pork, shrimp, bean sprout, scallion, cilantro and ground peanut side fried crispy wonton

Boat Noodle

$19.00

Thai style noodle with strong and very rich avor with 2 hours stew beef shank ,as well as dark soy sauce, bean sprout, chinese broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chinese celery

Kra Praw Khai Dao

Kra Praw Khai Dao

$17.00

Sautéed mince (chicken, pork or beef) chili garlic basil sauce over rice and topped w/fried egg

Kra Taim Khai Dao (over rice)

$17.00

Sautéed choice of your meat w/garlic sauce topped with fried egg and cilantro

Pad Prik Sod Moo (over rice)

$17.00

Sautéed marinated Pork lion, onion, scallion, long hot chili w/classic brown sauce & topped w/fried egg

Khao Na Ped (over rice)

$18.00

Roasted quarter of Long Island duck w/ chef ‘s special gravy sauce over rice and side of preserved ginger/roasted sesame seed, Chinese broccoli (white rice)

Kuay teaw kua kai

Kuay teaw kua kai

$18.00

Stir-fried wide noodle w/ chicken, calamari, bean sprout, sesame oil and bed on green leaf lettuce

Duck Noodle Soup

Duck Noodle Soup

$19.00

Thai style rice noodle rich avor with duck broth and fragrant spices, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, cilantro, scallion and chicness celery

Khao Moo Tod (over rice)

Khao Moo Tod (over rice)

$17.00

Crispy pork belly over rice w/Jaew sauce side of tomato, cucumber, cilantro, toped with fried onion

Bamee Moo Tod

Bamee Moo Tod

$17.00

Steam egg noodles with crispy pork belly, bean sprout, chicness broccoli, green leaf lettuce, cilantro, scallion

Nur Nham Man Hoi (over rice)

$17.00

Sautéed marinated beef, onion, scallion, and mushroom w/classic brown sauce & topped w/fried egg

Tom - Yum & Soup

Tom-Kha (V)(GF)

Tom-Kha (V)(GF)

$9.00+

Simmered aromatic herb with coconut milk for milder and slightly creamy with mushroom, scallion and cilantro

Tom-yum (GF)

Tom-yum (GF)

$9.00+

Traditional Thai spicy lemongrass & herb broth with chili paste, mushroom, tomato, red onion and aromatic leaves

Veggie soup (V)

$9.00+

House Clear Broth soup with mixed vegetable and tofu

Som Tum (GF)

Som Tum (GF)

$13.00

Julienned green papaya with tomato, slice carrot, peanut, long bean, chili & garlic w/spicy lime dressing

Larb (GF)

Larb (GF)

$13.00

Choice of Mince chicken , pork w/ chili powder , red onion, mint , cilantro, scallion , roasted rice powder.

Larb Moo Grob (Crispy pork belly)

Larb Moo Grob (Crispy pork belly)

$19.00

Fried crispy pork belly w/ chili powder,red onion, mint, cilantro, scallion, roasted rice powder

Larb Pla Salmon (GF)

$27.00

Grilled dice Atlantic salmon w/ Roasted rice, mint, lime leaf, scallion, cilantro, red onion and chili lime dressing

Duck Salad

$19.00

Roasted Quarter of long Island Duck, chili pasted, red onion, pineapple, cashew nut, scallion, cilantro w/spicy lime dressing

Som Tum Plara

$13.00

Julienned green papaya with tomato, slice carrot, long bean, chili & garlic w/spicy lime dressing and fermented Pickled Fish Sauce

Crying Tiger (GF)

Crying Tiger (GF)

$19.00

Grilled rustic Flank Steak with roasted rice powder, red onion, scallion, cilantro and mint w/spicy chili lime dressing

Shrimp Mango Salad (GF)

$18.00

Grilled shrimp w/tomato, cashew nut, red onion, cherry tomato

Yum Woonsen

$19.00

Glass noodle salad w/mixed seafood, scallion, cilantro, chinese celery, cherry tomato, julienned onion w/chili lime vinaigrette

Curry

Red Curry (GF)

Red Curry (GF)

$16.00

This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaf r lime leaves, bell peppers, basil, eggplant and bamboo shoots

Green Curry (GF)

Green Curry (GF)

$16.00

Thai green curry paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaf r lime leaves, bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers, string bean and eggplant

Panang Curry (GF)

$16.00

Panang curry paste, simmered with coconut milk, kaf r lime leaves, bell pepper, string bean

Mas-sa-man Curry (GF)

$16.00

Well – known in the south of Thailand, this intensely avorful curry with coconut milk, onion, potatoes and peanut topped with fried onion

Jungle Curry (V)(GF)

$16.00

This zesty broth is seasoned with kang pa paste (without coconut milk), basil leaves, bamboo shoots, string bean, krachai, mushroom, bell pepper, carrot, eggplant, young pepper corn

Sauteed

Basil Sauce

Basil Sauce

$16.00

Sautéed choice of your meat, onion, string bean, bell pepper, carrot w/spicy chili basil sauce

Ginger Sauce

$16.00

Sautéed choice of your meat, onion, carrot, mushroom, scallion, celery w/ginger brawn sauce

Garlic Sauce

$16.00

Sautéed choice of your meat w/house garlic sauce and bed with steam mixed vegetable

Cashew Nut Sauce

$16.00

Sautéed choice of your meat, cashew nut, mushroom, carrot, scallion, onion, bell pepper and pineapple

Eggplant Basil

$16.00

Sautéed choice of your meat, eggplant, chili paste, bell pepper, basil w/ spicy chili basil sauce

Classic Noodle

Pad thai GF

$16.00

Stir-fried thin rice noodle, egg, scallion, bean sprout and ground peanut

Pad See ew

$16.00

Stir-fried at noodle, egg, Chinese broccoli w/classic black sweet soy sauce

Pad Khee Mao

$16.00

Stir-fried at noodle, egg, onion, bell pepper, carrot, basil, bamboo shootw/ chili garlic brown sauce

Pad Woon Sen

$16.00

Stir-fried Glass noodle, Napa, carrot, cabbage, scallion, broccoli, sesame oil, bean sprout w/brown sauce

Classic Fried Rice

Thai Fried rice (V) (GF)

$16.00

Stir-fried rice w/ egg, tomato, onion, chinese broccoli, carrot and scallion

Spicy Basil Fried Rice (V)(GF)

$16.00

Stir-fried rice w/egg, onion, carrot, basil, bell pepper and String bean

Pineapple Fried Rice (V)(GF)

$16.00

Stir-fried rice w/egg curry powder, onion, resin, cashew nut, pineapple, mixed pea & carrot

Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$24.00

Stir-fried rice w/egg, premium lump crabmeat, scallion, mixed pea & carrot

Chili Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice w/egg, onion, long hot chili and spicy house chili paste

Fish & Seafood

Salmon Mango (GF)

$27.00

Pan sear Atlantic Salmon w/mango salad (white rice)

Mango Fish (white rice)

$33.00

Fried Fillet or Whole Brozino w/Mango salad and String bean

Pla Lad Prik (white rice)

$33.00

Fried Fillet or Whole Brozino w/House spic Three favor sauce

Poh Tak Talay (white rice) (GF)

$24.00

Clear Tom yum Herb Broth/Mixed Seafood/Fresh Chili/ Aromatic leave

Pad Talay (white rice) (GF)

$24.00

Stir-fried Mixed Seafood/bell pepper/basil/mushroom/ young pepper corn/onion/kachai/carrot served with sizzling hot plate

Larb Pla Tod (white rice )

$32.00

Fried Fillet or Brozino w /chili powder, red onion, mint , cilantro ,scallion, roasted rice powder .

Meat & Poultry

Heavenly Duck (white rice)

$29.00

Crispy Half Long Island Duck/Chinese Broccoli/ Fried onion/Tamarind Hoi sin Sauce

Tamarind Duck (white rice)

$29.00

Crispy Long Island Duck/Steam mixed vegetables/ tamarind vinaigrette

Chuchee Duck

$29.00

Crispy Long Island Duck/string bean w/Chuchee sauce

Sizzling Beef (GF)

$34.00

Sautéed Grilled Rib eye steak, onion, bell pepper, scallion, mushroom with brown sauce

Nur Yang Esaan (GF)

Nur Yang Esaan (GF)

$34.00

Grilled Rib Eye steak Asian Crudité ,pumpkin served w/Jaew sauce and sticky rice

Roasted Duck curry (white rice)

$29.00

The unique dish of Bangkok roast duck in a spicy pineapple red curry and combines with kaf r lime leaves/ pineapple/tomato/Julian bell pepper/basil

Dessert

Mango with stricky rice

$12.00

Cheese cake

$12.00

Lychee crème brulee

$12.00

Fried ice cream

$12.00

Ice cream

$12.00

Fried Banana with ice cream

$12.00

Panna Cotta tum tim grob

$12.00

Sides & Sauce

Side Order

Sauce

NA Beverages

NA Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Thai ice green tea

$5.50

Thai ice coffee

$5.50

Thai Ice Tea

$5.50

Juice

$5.00

Mocktail Drink

$9.00

Perrier

$5.00

Water

$3.00

ToGo NA Beverages

ToGo Drink

$5.50

ToGo Juice

$5.00

ToGo Mocktails

$9.00

ToGo Soda

$3.00

Apperizer

Appetizer (Copy)

Sai Oua (Chiang Mai Sausage)

Sai Oua (Chiang Mai Sausage)

$15.00

Northern Style Grilled rustic marinated Mince pork & Thai Herb sausage served w/side peanut, ginger, cilantro and chili

Curry Puff

Curry Puff

$10.00

Mince chicken, potato, mixed pea & carrot, onion, Mozzarella cheese in puff pastry w/cucumber relish

Moo Ping

Moo Ping

$10.00

Grilled marinated pork on skewer w/ E-Saan Jaew Dipping sauce

Wing Zaab

Wing Zaab

$12.00

A Fried marinate Mid-Join wing sprinkle with Northern style spicy seasoning

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken tender w/peanut sauce and cucumber salad

Khao Kriab Pak Mor

Khao Kriab Pak Mor

$10.00

the Popular and unique Thai street food snacks lled with a combination of sweet radish, garlic, black pepper, peanuts, dark brown sugar wrapped with a batter prepared from a mixture of tapioca starch and rice our

Spring Roll (V)

$8.00

Fried vegetable, glass noodle w/carrot sauce

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$10.00

Golden fried Shrimp dipped in batter and coconut ake, slice almond w/ sweet chili sauce

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Classic Fried Calamari w/Ginger Avocado sauce

Crispy Salmon Belly

$13.00

Golden Fried Salmon belly w/Ginger Avocado sauce

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$10.00

Cream cheese, crabstick, onion, celery wrapped in crispy wonton skin w/spicy sweet chili sauce

Salted Egg Fries (GF)

Salted Egg Fries (GF)

$10.00

Crinkle-cut fries / creamy salted egg yolk sauce and Truf e salt

Pot Sticker

$9.00

Fried chicken & vegetable with classic sweet soy sauce

Summer Roll

$10.00

Green leaf & Iceberg lettuce, slice carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle served w/ Tamarind Hoisin vinaigrette or Peanut sauce

Veggie Dumpling (V)

$9.00

served with classic sweet chili soy vinaigrette

Roti Massaman

$8.00

Massaman curry , onion , potato w/Roti Pastry

Testy Fried Tofu (V)

$8.00

Golden fried Tofu w/Peanut sweet chili sauce.

Assorted Appetizer

$17.00

2 curry puff, 2 spring roll , 2 crab Rangoon, 2 coconut Shrimp

Chicken & Shrimp Dumpling

$11.00

Homemade steamed minced chicken and shrimp served with soy vinaigrette.

Kor moo yang

$18.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

942 Flushing Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Directions

Main pic

