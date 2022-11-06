  • Home
  • /
  • Glendale
  • /
  • Chick Next Door - L.A. - 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr
A map showing the location of Chick Next Door - L.A. 1600 E Chevy Chase DrView gallery

Chick Next Door - L.A. 1600 E Chevy Chase Dr

1,447 Reviews

$

1600 E Chevy Chase Dr

Glendale, CA 91206

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)
1 Slider + Fries (Combo 1)
2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)

Combos

1 Slider + Fries (Combo 1)

1 Slider + Fries (Combo 1)

$11.49

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)

2 Sliders + Fries (Combo 2)

$15.99

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

2 Jumbo Tenders + Fries (Combo 3)

$13.99

pickles, chick sauce

1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)

1 Slider + 1 Jumbo Tender + Fries (Combo 4)

$14.49

slaw, pickles, chick sauce, brioche bun

Steve's Fries

Steve's Fries

Steve's Fries

$15.59

fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce

Mini Steve's Fries

Mini Steve's Fries

$12.49

fries, mac n cheese, chicken tender, chick sauce

More Goodies

Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.49
Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$4.49
Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$4.95
Churros

Churros

$2.95

Add-ons

Slider

$6.95

Tender

$4.95

Extra Sauce

$0.75

Ranch

$0.50

Drinks

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Cold Brew Sweet Tea

$2.95

Seasonal Lemonade

$3.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Order Attention Required

Order Attention Required

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markCryptocurrency
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1600 E Chevy Chase Dr, Glendale, CA 91206

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Scarantino's Italian Inn
orange starNo Reviews
1524 E Colorado St Glendale, CA 91205
View restaurantnext
Relentless Brewing and Spirits
orange starNo Reviews
2133 Colorado Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90041
View restaurantnext
ROCKBIRD - 1147 E Colorado St
orange star4.6 • 969
1147 E Colorado St Glendale, CA 91205
View restaurantnext
Carousel Restaurant Glendale - Glendale
orange star4.2 • 4,719
304 N Brand Blvd Glendale, CA 91203
View restaurantnext
O