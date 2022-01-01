  • Home
CHOCOLATE MAVEN BAKERY & CAFE | Online Ordering - Santa Fe, NM

No reviews yet

821 W. San Mateo Road

Santa Fe, NM 87505

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Lemon Bar

Pies

Classic Apple Pie. the perfect blend of tart and sweet.
Cherry Lattice Pie

Cherry Lattice Pie

$19.00

Tart cherry filling in a buttery crust.

Colonial Apple Pie

Colonial Apple Pie

$22.00Out of stock
Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$24.00Out of stock
Pecan Pie

Pecan Pie

$22.00Out of stock
Blackberry Pie

Blackberry Pie

$32.00Out of stock
Blueberry Pie

Blueberry Pie

$25.00
Colonial Cherry Pie

Colonial Cherry Pie

$24.00

Peach Pie

$19.00

Pastries

Plain Butter Croissant

Plain Butter Croissant

$3.50

A classic flaky buttery croissant.

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.25Out of stock

A decadent croissant with a chocolate core and drizzle on top.

Copenhagen Cinnamon Roll

Copenhagen Cinnamon Roll

$4.25Out of stock

A spiral of sweet pastry layered with cinnamon and studded with raisins.

Cheese Danish

Cheese Danish

$4.25Out of stock

Flaky spirals of pastry with a sweet custard filling

Cherry Danish

Cherry Danish

$4.25Out of stock

A spiral of pastry with cherry filling

Raspberry Danish

$4.25Out of stock
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$4.50

Tart lemon custard on a shortbread crust.

Raspberry Croissant

Raspberry Croissant

$4.25
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.25

Bear Claw

$4.25Out of stock

Cinn-a-Bun

$4.25

Cookies

Chocolate Pinon

Chocolate Pinon

$8.00
Highlander Oatmeal Raisin

Highlander Oatmeal Raisin

$8.00
Picadilly Lemon Snaps

Picadilly Lemon Snaps

$8.00
King Harold Ginger Snap

King Harold Ginger Snap

$8.00
Manhattan Chocolate Chip

Manhattan Chocolate Chip

$8.00
Cape Cod Cranberry Orange

Cape Cod Cranberry Orange

$8.00

Crispy Orange cookies dotted with chewy cranberry bits.

Classic Shortbread

Classic Shortbread

$5.50

Classic Buttery shortbread cookies. Nine cookies per container.

Chocolate Shortbread

Chocolate Shortbread

$5.50

Rich chocolatey shortbread cookies. Nine cookies per container.

Mexican Wedding Cookies

Mexican Wedding Cookies

$7.25

Classic Mexican cookies studded with almonds and covered in powdered sugar. Eight cookies per container.

Chocolate Chip Macaroons

Chocolate Chip Macaroons

$9.00
Coconut Macaroons

Coconut Macaroons

$9.00
Biscochitos

Biscochitos

$5.50

Traditional New Mexican cookies with flavors of cinnamon and anise.

Chocolate Espresso

Chocolate Espresso

$7.25

Muffins and Scones

Chocolate Chunk Scone

Chocolate Chunk Scone

$3.50
Cranberry Pecan Scone

Cranberry Pecan Scone

$3.50
Banana Nut Muffin

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.50

Black Forest Muffin

$3.50
Apple Crumble Muffin

Apple Crumble Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Pecan Muffin

$3.50
Cherry Chocolate Chunk Muffin

Cherry Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Streusel Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Bread

Challah

Challah

$5.00

Classic Braided Challah. Perfect for french toast.

Sourdough Levaine

$5.00

A hearty rustic sourdough round loaf.

Country Oat and Wheat

$5.00

A tender loaf of simple country bread.

Small Banana Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Small Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$7.00

Small Cranberry Pecan Loaf

$7.00

Large Banana Loaf

$14.00

Large Lemon Blueberry Loaf

$14.00

Large Cranberry Pecan Loaf

$14.00Out of stock

Green Chile Cheese Brioche

$6.50

Brownies

Belgian Chocolate Brownie Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Peanut Butter Fudge Brownie Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Hazelnut Cheesecake Brownie Bag

$12.00Out of stock

Pantry

Chocolate Pinon Roast Coffee

Chocolate Pinon Roast Coffee

$16.50
Mavens Organic Medium Roast Coffee

Mavens Organic Medium Roast Coffee

$16.50
Organic Sumatra Blend Coffee

Organic Sumatra Blend Coffee

$16.50

Hot Drinks

Organic Espresso Drinks, Brewed Coffee, Teas, and alternative Creamers.

Latte

$3.75+

Mocha

$4.25+

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Chai

$4.25+

Chocolate Chai

$4.25+

Espresso Macchiato

$2.50+

Breve

$3.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Americano

$3.25+

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Tea

$2.95+

Golden Latte

$4.75

Latte Macchiato

$3.25+

Cafe au Lait

$3.00+

Cold Drinks

Organic Iced Tea, House Made Lemonade, Coca Cola Fountain Drinks, Spring Water and Imported Soft Drinks.

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Chai

$5.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
8am - 4pm Mon - Sat 8am - 2 pm Sun LUNCH - BRUNCH - CAKES - COOKIES - ORGANIC COFFEE - DELICIOUS!

821 W. San Mateo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

