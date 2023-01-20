  • Home
Chug's Diner 3444 Main Hwy Suite 21

No reviews yet

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21

Miami, FL 33133

Order Again

Food

Avocado Sandwich

$14.00

Chef's Breakfast

$10.00

Lechon Hash

$17.00

Blintz

$14.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Sausage, egg + Cheese

$14.00

Salmon Tostada

$17.00

Cast Iron Pancake

$17.00Out of stock

La Completa

$15.00

Veggie Hash

$16.00

Harina Con Huevos

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Broccoli + Cheese

$15.00

Loaded Yuca Tots

$17.00

Diner Salad

$16.00

Greek Salad

$18.00

Pollo a la Milanesa

$27.00

Abuelas Plate

$19.00

Camarones Enchilados

$29.00

Short Rib Boliche

$28.00

Cuban Spare Ribs

$25.00

Egg Salad

$12.00

Egg Salad Platter

$12.00

Chicken Salad

$14.00

Chicken Salad Platter

$14.00

Chug Burger

$19.00

Frita Patty Melt

$17.00

Pan Con Bistec

$22.00Out of stock

Cuban Grilled Cheese

$17.00

Yuca Bites

$8.00

Beltrans Bacon

$8.00

Cheddar Harina

$6.00

Maduros

$8.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Pastelitos

Ham Croqueta

$3.00

Short Rib Croqueta

$3.00

Black Bean Croqueta

$3.00

Bacon, egg & Cheese Croqueta

$3.00

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

Beverage

Banana Carajillo

$15.00

Chuggy Mary

$14.00

Diner Old Fashioned

$15.00

Guava Gimlet

$15.00

Spritz Tropical

$15.00

Neopolitan Sour

$15.00

Cafecito

$3.00

Colada

$4.00

Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Cappucino

$5.00

Iced Cafe Con Leche

$5.00

Vodka & Soda

$12.00

Rum & Coke

$12.00

Gin & Tonic

$12.00

Tequila & Soda

$12.00

Bourbon & Ginger Ale

$12.00

Hemingway Margarita

$16.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
A Cuban Diner in the heart of Coconut Grove.

3444 Main Hwy Suite 21, Miami, FL 33133

Directions

