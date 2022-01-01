Main picView gallery

City Tap Logan

100 N 18th St

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Order Again

Bar Favorites

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$9.75

miso glaze, pomegranate.

Elote "street corn" dip

Elote "street corn" dip

$9.75

jalapenos, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, chips.

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$10.75

crispy fried, city tap hot sauce, ranch.

Hummus

Hummus

$9.75

olive pepper relish, flatbread, olive oil, lemon.

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$13.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

Nachos NO PORK

Nachos NO PORK

$10.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

$11.25

fontina, herbed bread crumbs.

Ten Spice Wings

Ten Spice Wings

$15.50

blue cheese ranch, crisp vegetables.

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

$14.50

citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter.

Pretzels & Pimento

Pretzels & Pimento

$11.50

Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.

Burrata Toast

$14.50

Roasted Carrots

$10.75

Salads/Bowls & Soups

Cup of Tomato Bisque

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$4.00
Bowl of Tomato Bisque

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$6.00
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$6.00
City Tap Chop Salad

City Tap Chop Salad

$12.75

bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomatoes, croutons, crispy shallots, shaved onions, egg, white balsamic dressing.

Apple & Gouda Salad

$13.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.75

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing.

Delhi Chicken Bowl

Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.75

chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes.

East Side Poke Bowl

East Side Poke Bowl

$17.50

marinated tuna, farro, arugula, avocado, scallions, cilantro, pickled onions, miso sauce, sesame.

House Salad

$10.00

arugula, romaine, crispy shallots, roasted tomato, cucumber, white balsamic dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Pizza

Umbria

Umbria

$14.75

garlic roasted cremini mushroom, goat cheese crema, provolone, red onion, rosemary, olive tapenade, roasted & marinated tomatoes, arugula, truffle oil

Abe Froman

Abe Froman

$15.25

fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, caramelized onions and peppers.

Classic Margherita

Classic Margherita

$13.25

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil.

Four Fathers

Four Fathers

$16.50

bacon, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced red onion, cherry peppers.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$14.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, chili flake.

The G.O.A.T.

$13.75

sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, rosemary, truffle honey.

Cheese pizza

$12.75

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$14.25

wild rice, black bean and beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, roasted tomato, arugula.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$16.25
Grilled Cheese + Tom Bisque

Grilled Cheese + Tom Bisque

$13.50

grilled sourdough, american, cheddar, and jack cheeses, house made tomato soup

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$16.75

Roasted Chicken Salad

$15.75

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$13.75
City Tap Stack Burger

City Tap Stack Burger

$15.50

brioche bun, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.

Entrees

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.75

hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, olive oil, lemon, cilantro.

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$19.75

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Fried Rice

$17.50

Our fried rice without beef.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.50

10oz flat iron with house rub, house cut fries, steak sauce, garlic butter

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$27.25

crispy risotto cake, lemon quinoa tabbouleh, pistachio pesto

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$19.75

maple syrup, red pepper jam, honey thyme butter

Pork Tenderloin

$24.75
Rigatoni Roma

Rigatoni Roma

$16.50

ground Italian sausage, red wine, shallots, garlic, fresh tomato sauce, heavy cream, cremini mushrooms, cherry peppers, grated parmesan, grilled focaccia

Crab Cakes

$30.50

Adult Chicken Tenders

$11.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.00

Best you ever had! Made on the premises.

Churros

$8.00

Hot chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Single Scoop

$3.00

Vanilla Double Scoop

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$10.00

Apple Pie Cobbler

$10.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$8.00

Kids Hummus

$8.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$10.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$6.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$8.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Kids Side Fries

$4.00

Kids Waffle

$5.00

GF Bar Favorites

GF BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.25

GF Charred Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

GF Elote Dip

$9.75

GF Hummus

$9.50

GF Korean SR Lettuce Cups

$13.50

GF Pizza

GF Margherita Pizza

$12.75

GF Pepperoni Pizza

$14.50

GF Four Fathers

$16.50

GF Abe Froman

$14.75

GF G.O.A.T

$13.75

GF Logan Square

$14.75

GF Salad

GF Caesar Salad

$9.75

GF City Tap Chop Salad

$12.75

GF Apple & Gouda Salad

$11.75

GF Delhi Chicken Bowl

$16.75

GF Entrees and Sandwiches

GF East Side Poke Bowl

$17.25

GF Pancho Mussels

$16.95

GF Short Rib Fried Rice

$18.95

GF Shrimp & Grits

$19.25

GF Spicy Shrimp Lettuce Cups

$16.25

GF Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$19.75

GF Tap Burger

$15.75

GF Veg Fried Rice

$16.00

GF Veggie Burger

$14.00

GF Desserts

GF Ice Cream

$6.00

GF Fruit/Berries

$8.00

Bar Favorites

Charred Brussel Sprouts

Charred Brussel Sprouts

$10.75

miso glaze, pomegranate.

Elote "street corn" dip

Elote "street corn" dip

$10.75

jalapenos, chili powder, cotija, cilantro, chips.

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

Nashville Hot Cauliflower

$11.75

crispy fried, city tap hot sauce, ranch.

Hummus

Hummus

$10.75

olive pepper relish, flatbread, olive oil, lemon.

BBQ Pork Nachos

BBQ Pork Nachos

$14.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

Nachos NO PORK

Nachos NO PORK

$11.75

ranchero beans, colby jack cheese, mexican crema, cilantro, scallions, red onions, avocado mash.

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

City Tap Mac 'n Cheese

$12.25

fontina, herbed bread crumbs.

Ten Spice Wings

Ten Spice Wings

$16.50

blue cheese ranch, crisp vegetables.

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

Corn & Crab Hushpuppies

$15.50

citrus remoulade, honey-thyme butter.

Pretzels & Pimento

Pretzels & Pimento

$12.50

Southern pimento cheese spread, maple - bourbon mustard, soft pretzel sticks.

Burrata Toast

$15.50

Roasted Carrots

$11.75

Salads/Bowls & Soups

Cup of Tomato Bisque

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$5.00
Bowl of Tomato Bisque

Bowl of Tomato Bisque

$7.00
Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Cup of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$5.00
Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

Bowl of Chicken Tortilla Soup

$7.00
City Tap Chop Salad

City Tap Chop Salad

$13.75

bacon, blue cheese, olives, roasted tomatoes, croutons, crispy shallots, shaved onions, egg, white balsamic dressing.

Apple & Gouda Salad

$14.50
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$10.75

romaine hearts, parmesan crisp, garlic croutons, crispy shallots, classic dressing.

Delhi Chicken Bowl

Delhi Chicken Bowl

$17.75

chopped chicken, curried farro salad, avocado, arugula, pickled onions, cilantro, roasted tomatoes.

East Side Poke Bowl

East Side Poke Bowl

$18.50

marinated tuna, farro, arugula, avocado, scallions, cilantro, pickled onions, miso sauce, sesame.

House Salad

$11.00

arugula, romaine, crispy shallots, roasted tomato, cucumber, white balsamic dressing.

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side House Salad

$7.00

Pizza

Umbria

Umbria

$15.75

garlic roasted cremini mushroom, goat cheese crema, provolone, red onion, rosemary, olive tapenade, roasted & marinated tomatoes, arugula, truffle oil

Abe Froman

Abe Froman

$16.25

fennel sausage, provolone, mozzarella, caramelized onions and peppers.

Classic Margherita

Classic Margherita

$14.25

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil, basil.

Four Fathers

Four Fathers

$17.50

bacon, pepperoni, sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced red onion, cherry peppers.

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.75

tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, oregano, chili flake.

The G.O.A.T.

$14.75

sliced red onion, pistachio pesto, rosemary, truffle honey.

Cheese pizza

$13.75

Sandwiches

Veggie Burger

Veggie Burger

$15.25

wild rice, black bean and beet patty, aged cheddar, dijonnaise, roasted tomato, arugula.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$17.25
Grilled Cheese + Tom Bisque

Grilled Cheese + Tom Bisque

$14.50

grilled sourdough, american, cheddar, and jack cheeses, house made tomato soup

Spicy Shrimp Tacos

$17.75

Roasted Chicken Salad

$16.75

Korean Short Rib Tacos

$14.75
City Tap Stack Burger

City Tap Stack Burger

$16.50

brioche bun, American cheese, special sauce, lettuce, red onion, pickles.

Entrees

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

Tandoori Chicken Kabobs

$20.75

hummus, tabbouleh salad, pomegranate, olive oil, lemon, cilantro.

Shrimp + Grits

Shrimp + Grits

$20.75

prosciutto, white cheddar grits, cajun beurre blanc, ham hock braised collard greens.

Fried Rice

$18.50

Our fried rice without beef.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$30.50

10oz flat iron with house rub, house cut fries, steak sauce, garlic butter

Pan Roasted Salmon

Pan Roasted Salmon

$28.25

crispy risotto cake, lemon quinoa tabbouleh, pistachio pesto

Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$20.75

maple syrup, red pepper jam, honey thyme butter

Pork Tenderloin

$25.75
Rigatoni Roma

Rigatoni Roma

$17.50

ground Italian sausage, red wine, shallots, garlic, fresh tomato sauce, heavy cream, cremini mushrooms, cherry peppers, grated parmesan, grilled focaccia

Crab Cakes

$31.50

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Dessert

Bourbon Pecan Pie

$9.00

Best you ever had! Made on the premises.

Churros

$9.00

Hot chocolate chip cookie with vanilla ice cream.

Vanilla Single Scoop

$4.00

Vanilla Double Scoop

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Apple Pie Cobbler

$11.00

Kids

Kids Apples & Peanut butter

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

Kids Hummus

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$11.00

Kids Pasta Butter

$7.00

Kids Pasta Marinara

$9.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$12.00

Kids Side Fries

$5.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
