Clay Oven Lexington 1666 Massachusetts Ave

review star

No reviews yet

1666 Massachusetts Ave

Lexington, MA 02420

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Tikka Masala
Butter Chicken

Dinner

FIRST

Beet Root Tikki

$10.00

Beet root, spiced homemade cheese, and potato patties, whipped yogurt, spring greens

Black Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Sautéed white meat chicken marinated in yogurt simmered and coated with crushed peppercorns

Chicken Tikka Satay

$14.00

Flat white meat chicken marinated in yogurt and spices grilled on skewers

Coconut Curried Chicken

$17.00

Traditional flaky bread, coconut curried potatoes and chicken served with mini Malabar Paratha bread

Malai Shrimp Cocktail

$19.00

Delicious tandoori grilled shrimp coated with yogurt and light spices; served with our homemade creamy, tomato and scallion sauce

Pav Bhaji Bruschetta

$14.00

Bombay’s favorite street snack! Potato and vegetable curry served on a bun

Rosemary Lamb Tips

$17.00

Spiced lamb tips marinated in yogurt, sour cream, and rosemary; served on skewers with grilled vegetables

Spinach & Cheese Rolls

$10.00

Delectable spinach and homemade cheese rissoles with a touch of green chilies

Spinach & Onion Pakora

$9.00

Crispy fritters fried in chickpea batter

Tamarind Scallops

$19.00

Tangy seared scallops and pineapple marinated in tamarind with cloves and siracha

Tandoori Paneer Tikka

$15.00

Spicy grilled cubes of homemade cheese and vegetables marinated in yogurt with red chili, cloves and coriander

Tomato Basil Soup

$8.00

A zippy blend of tomatoes, ginger and garlic

Vegetable Samosa

$7.00

Handmade turnovers stuffed with seasoned potatoes and green peas

COLD PLATES, SALADS & SANDWICHES

Dahi Papri Chaat

$12.00

Fried crisps topped with spicy potatoes, chickpeas, yogurt and chutneys

Bhel Poori

$10.00

Crispy rice puffs tossed with chopped tomatoes and lemon juice with tamarind chutney and our homemade blend of spices

Papad Kachumber Salad

$9.00

A chilled salad of cucumbers and tomatoes tossed in our sweet and tangy dressing

Baby Arugula Caesar Salad

$13.00

Mango Avocado Chaat

$12.00

A delicious cold plate of mangos and avocados spiced with red chili powder and sweet and tangy tamarind chutney

Chicken Lettuce Wraps (NEW!)

$19.00

Grilled Chicken Tikka, bell peppers, onions and tomatoes over lettuce leaves, served with sliced carrots, rice puffs, and our three delicious sauces – tamarind, mint and sweet red chili

Malai Chicken Quesadilla (NEW!)

$19.00

Marinated chicken quesadilla, served with salsa, avacado cream, and shredded lettuce

Mediterranean Hummus Plate

$14.00

Hummus, marinated artichoke hearts, roasted tomatoes, marinated olives, and toast points

Chicken Kaathi Rolls (NEW!)

$19.50

Handmade thin whole wheat bread wrapped around grilled Chicken Tikka,with sautéed onions and green peppers, sweet potato fries

Lamb Burger (NEW!)

$21.00

Seasoned ground lamb patty served on a grilled bun with sweet potato fries and mango salsa

VEGETARIAN FAVORITES (served with Basmati Rice)

Daal Panchmela

$18.00

A lightly spiced and hearty blend of five yellow lentils stewed to perfection

Kaali Daal

$18.00

An authentic homemade recipe of slow cooked black lentils, simmered with tomatoes and onions

Chana Masala

$19.00

Gently cooked curried chickpeas, onions, tomatoes and herbs

Lychee Paneer

$19.00

A unique blend of homemade cheese and lychee nuts simmered in a mildly spiced curry sauce

Bhindi Masala

$19.00

Gently seasoned okra sautéed with onions and tomatoes

Baigan Bhartha

$19.00

Mashed eggplant smoked over charcoal, and seasoned with herbs and spices

Gobhi Aloo

$19.00

Cauliflower florets delicately spiced and sautéed with potatoes and mild spices

Malai Kofta

$19.00

Minced cheese and vegetable croquettes cooked in a creamy cashew nut sauce

Achaari Aloo

$18.00

Baby potatoes sauteed with mustard seeds and spiced Indian lime pickles

TRADITIONAL INDIAN CLASSICS (served with Basmati Rice)

Tikka Masala

$19.00

A Northern Indian favorite comprising of a delightfully spiced tomato and paprika sauce

Saag

$19.00

Simmered spinach with tomatoes and exotic spices

Vindaloo

$21.00

Very spicy! Your choice of meat marinated in red chilies and vinegar stewed with potatoes.

Korma

$18.00

A creamy curry of almond and cashew nuts

Butter Chicken

$22.00

Pulled tandoori grilled chicken simmered with fresh tomatoes and puréed cashew nuts

Chicken Curry

$21.00

Traditional Chicken Curry (no dairy)

Gobhi Gulistan

$24.00

Whole cauliflower grilled over a charcoal flame and then simmered in yogurt, cashews and fresh mint

Lamb Rogan Josh

$25.00

Tender pieces of lamb spiced with onions, fresh ginger, garlic and yogurt

Punjabi Goat Curry

$28.00

Tender goat stewed to perfection

HYDERABADI SPECIALS

Hyderabadi Chicken

$22.00

Tender pieces of chicken stewed in yogurt, with onions, fresh ginger, garlic, and coconut

Hyderabadi Dum Biryani

$21.00

Biryani is Hyderabad’s most famous rice dish prepared with fresh herbs, flavorful Indian spices, slowly cooked to maintain the flavors and aromas of each spice; served with Mint Raita (Yogurt)

CLAY OVEN SIGNATURE DISHES (served with Naan Bread)

Malai Chicken

$24.00

Grilled Lamb Barra Kebab

$31.00

Tandoori Chicken

$25.00

Clay Oven Mixed Grill

$35.00

Grilled Salmon Over Greens

$34.00

Grilled Seafood Platter

$38.00

FRESHLY BAKED BREADS BAKED TO ORDER

Plain Naan

$5.00

Homemade leavened baked bread

Butter Naan

$5.00

Homemade leavened baked bread, lightly buttered

Garlic Naan

$5.50

Homemade leavened baked bread topped with chopped garlic and cilantro

Tandoori Roti

$5.00

Whole wheat tandoori baked bread

Methi Poori

$6.00

Deep-fried whole wheat puffed bread sprinkled with dried fenugreek

Missi Roti

$6.00

Flat bread made from chickpea flour

Plain Paratha

$5.00

Layered whole wheat buttered bread

Mint Paratha

$5.00

Layered whole wheat buttered bread topped with dried mint

Tawa Aloo Paratha

$7.00

Pan-fried whole wheat bread stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes

Badami Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread topped with sliced almonds, poppy seeds and hand peeled cantaloupe seeds

Aloo Naan

$6.00

Leavened bread stuffed with seasoned mashed potatoes

Paneer Kulcha

$6.00

Freshly baked leavened bread stuffed with seasoned homemade cheese, finely chopped onions and cilantro

Bread Basket

$14.00

Plain Naan, Garlic Naan and Mint Paratha (No Substitutions Please)

ACCOMPANIMENTS

Steamed Basmati Rice

$3.50

Plain Yogurt

$3.50

Mango Chutney

$2.50

Onion Chutney

$2.50

Indian Salad

$3.50

Onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and lemon

Sliced Onions & Lemon Wedges

$2.00

Achaar

$3.00

Spicy Indian Mango-Lime Pickles

Mint Raita

$4.50

Homemade yogurt with fresh mint

Papadum

$3.00

Sun-dried lentil wafers

DESSERTS

Badami Kheer

$8.00

Chilled homemade rice pudding flavored with cardamom, almonds and raisins

Gulab Jamun

$8.00

Warm cream dumplings dipped in rose water syrup

Ras Malai

$8.00

Chilled cheese dumplings served in a reduced milk syrup sprinkled with crushed

Gajjar Halwa Trifle

$9.00

Homemade Indian carrot trifle layered with coconut cream and pistachio nuts; served with seasonal berries

Mango Cheesecake

$10.00

Perfect for celebratory occasions

Chocolate Volcano Cake

$10.00

Warm chocolate cake with a molten center

Beverages

N/A Beverages

Sweet Lassi

$4.50

Salted Lassi

$4.50

Mango Lassi

$5.50

Shirley Temple

$4.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1666 Massachusetts Ave, Lexington, MA 02420

