Bakeries
Breakfast & Brunch

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro

256 Reviews

$$

849 Orange Avenue

Coronado, CA 92118

Popular Items

Breakfast Wrap
Egg, Bacon & Fontina Croissant
Side Seasonal Fruit

Coffee

12oz House Coffee

12oz House Coffee

$2.00
16 Oz House Coffee

16 Oz House Coffee

$4.00
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$4.00
Rise & Shine

Rise & Shine

$4.00

Cafe au Lait

$4.00

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.50
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$6.00
Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.75
Single Cappuccino

Single Cappuccino

$4.50
Double Cappuccino

Double Cappuccino

$5.00

Cortado

$3.50

Honey Bee Cortado

$4.00
Classic Latte

Classic Latte

$5.00

Caramel Latte

$6.00
Cinnamon Honey Latte

Cinnamon Honey Latte

$6.00
Honey Lavender Latte

Honey Lavender Latte

$6.50
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$6.00

Cold Brew

$5.50

Coconut Cold Brew

$6.00

Sugar Free Vanilla

$6.00
Golden Turmeric W/ Oat

Golden Turmeric W/ Oat

$6.50

Maple Butter Latte

$6.00

Lavender Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00

Vietnamese Cold Brew

$6.00

Mocha

$6.00

Mexican Mocha

$6.00

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Vanilla Rose Latte

$6.00

Bistro Breve

$5.00Out of stock

Maple Spice Cortado

$4.50

Cardamom Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Dirty Chai Latte

$6.50

Jameson Whisky Cortado

$8.00

Tea

Chai Latte

$5.00

Pumpkin Chai

$5.50
Dirty Chai Latte

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Lavender Chai Latte

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Vanilla Rooibus Steamer

$4.00

Iced Tea \ Sweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea \ Unsweetened

$3.00

Iced Tea Special

$4.00

London Fog

$4.00

Mary's Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Coconut Matcha

$6.00

Beverages

Apple Juice

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

House Lemonade

$3.50

Lavender Lemonade

$4.50

Milk

$3.00

Milk Steamer

$3.50

OJ

$4.50

Food

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$14.00

a melted mix of boursin, fontina & smoked gouda on toasted Japanese white bread.

Acai Bowl

Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai sorbet topped with seasonal berries, bananas, granola, coconut & honey.

Autumn Caesar Salad

$15.00

baby red romaine, pomegranate, roasted pumpkin seeds dressed with housemate caesar dressing.

Avocado, Herbs & Olive Oil

Avocado, Herbs & Olive Oil

$12.00

Toasted multigrain bread topped with fresh sliced avocado, herbs, cherry tomato & lemon olive oil.

Beignet

Beignet

$16.00

Three soft, freshly fried housemade beignets topped with powdered sugar and served with lemon curd and raspberry jam.

Bistro Bagel

Bistro Bagel

$10.00

Toasted everything bagel topped with Persian cucumber, tomato, shaved red onion & herb black pepper schmear.

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Wrap

$15.00

house-made sausage, scrambled egg, peppers, onions, roasted potato & cheddar cheese all in a grilled flour tortilla.

Chips & Dip

$17.00

Housemade chips with your selection of two dips from lemon and roasted garlic Hummus, sun-dried tomato tapenade, or caramelized onion dip.

Slow Roasted BBQ Beef Brisket

$17.00
Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$18.00

house-made sourdough, rosemary ham, gruyere, sunny-side up egg, topped with béchamel sauce.

Dutch Baby

Dutch Baby

$14.00

A skillet-baked pancake topped with powdered sugar & fresh lemon.

Egg, Bacon & Fontina Croissant

$13.50

Omelet style eggs, bacon & fontina served on a flaky butter croissant.

Egg, Spinach, Tomato & Parm Croissant

Egg, Spinach, Tomato & Parm Croissant

$13.00

Omelet style eggs, spinach, tomato & parmesan served on a flaky everything croissant with garlic aioli.

Egg, Turkey & Sausage Cheddar Bagel

Egg, Turkey & Sausage Cheddar Bagel

$14.00

Omelet style eggs, turkey sausage & Cheddar on a housemade bagel.

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$11.00Out of stock

Housemade french onion soup topped with melted gruyere cheese & garlic croutons.

Irish Oatmeal

Irish Oatmeal

$11.00

Steel-cut oats served with brown sugar, banana & golden raisins.

Lavender Honey Butter Sugar Crepe

Lavender Honey Butter Sugar Crepe

$12.00

A sweet crepe filled with housemade lavender honey butter & topped with powdered sugar.

Lyonnaise

$16.00Out of stock

a bed of greens topped with a poached egg, bacon, spinach & frisee; tossed with a dijon champagne vinaigrette.

Nutella, Peanut Butter Crepe

Nutella, Peanut Butter Crepe

$12.00

A sweet crepe filled with peanut butter, Nutella & banana. Topped with powdered sugar and sliced bananas.

Pigs in a Blanket

Pigs in a Blanket

$10.00

Oven roasted cocktail sausages wrapped in a housemade puff pastry. Served with ketchup & dijonnaise.

Plain Crepe

$10.00

Sweet French crepe topped with powdered sugar.

Quiche Lorraine

Quiche Lorraine

$15.00

A French breakfast pastry with eggs, bacon, and Swiss cheese.

Roasted Turkey & Brie Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted turkey, sliced brie, butter lettuce, & garlic aioli served on toasted sourdough.

Roasted Turkey & Fontina Sandwich

Roasted Turkey & Fontina Sandwich

$15.00

Roasted turkey & fontina topped with sliced roma tomato, basil aioli & butter lettuce. Served on Japanese milk bread.

Rosemary Ham & Bacon Sandwich

$17.00

Rosemary ham, gorgonzola & honey smoked bacon topped with caramelized onions & butter lettuce. Served on a black seeded French roll.

Seasonal Frittata

Seasonal Frittata

$18.00

an Italian crustless egg-based breakfast dish filled with red kuri squash, asparagus, Italian sausage & goat cheese

Seasonal Quiche

$16.00

A French breakfast pastry with eggs, sun-dried tomatoes, spinach, feta & basil.

Seasonal Soup

$13.00

Hungarian Mushroom Soup: cremini mushrooms, sautéed onions, white wine, herbs & cream

Spring Grain Salad

Spring Grain Salad

$15.00

A tossed bed of shredded kale, ancient grains, farro & quinoa, topped with cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, & feta cheese. Dressed with an oregano vinaigrette.

Veggie Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Spinach, red onion, carrot, mushroom, Swiss cheese, tomato olive tapenade, & garlic aioli served on a grilled spinach wrap.

Yogurt, Fruit, Granola & Honey

Yogurt, Fruit, Granola & Honey

$11.00

Plain greek yogurt topped with seasonal fruit, granola & honey.

Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Egg White

$3.00

2 Egg Whites

$5.00

2 Eggs

$4.00

3 Egg Whites

$7.00

3 Eggs

$6.00

Crostini

$6.00

Side 1/2 Avocado

$3.00

Side Bacon: 3

$6.50

Side Baguette With Butter

$3.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Cream Cheese

$2.00

Side Herb Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side House Potatoes

$6.00

Side Italian Sausage

$6.50

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Seasonal Fruit

$6.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Side Turkey Sausage Patty

$6.50

Lemon curd

$2.00

Nutella

$2.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Clayton's Bakery & Bistro...food, friends, family, fabulous!

Location

849 Orange Avenue, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

