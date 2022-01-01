Restaurant header imageView gallery

Clemson Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

149 Thomas Green Boulevard

Clemson, SC 29631

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

149 Thomas Green Boulevard, Clemson, SC 29631

Directions

Gallery
Clemson Wine Bar image
Clemson Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dripolator - 221 W State St
orange starNo Reviews
909 Smokey Park Highway Candler, NC 28715
View restaurantnext
Saltwater Fishery
orange starNo Reviews
110 South Jefferson Street Dublin, GA 31021
View restaurantnext
Brooks Tavern - 142 3rd Ave W
orange starNo Reviews
142 3rd Avenue West Hendersonville, NC 28792
View restaurantnext
Group Therapy Pub & Playground - Greenville, SC
orange starNo Reviews
320 Falls Street Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Chop Shop Butchery - Food truck
orange starNo Reviews
5 Foundy Street Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext
Farm Dogs - Food Stall
orange star4.5 • 2
56 Patton Avenue Asheville, NC 28801
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Clemson

Cocobowlz - Clemson
orange star4.8 • 281
111 Earl Street Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers - Clemson, SC
orange star5.0 • 47
385 College Ave Clemson, SC 29631
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Clemson
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Cashiers
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Brevard
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Hendersonville
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston