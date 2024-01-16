Cochiloco 3340 West Moore Street
3340 West Moore Street
Richmond, VA 23230
Quesabirria Tacos
- Beef Quesabirria Tacos
Tender braised short rib, marinated in our own birria mole, served in a cheesy corn tortilla taco. Comes with consome on the side and salsas.
- Chicken Quesabirria
Braised chicken marinated in our own birria mole, served in a cheesy corn tortilla taco. Comes with consome on the side and salsas.
Tacos Especiales
- Cochiloco Taco$8.00
Served on a large flour tortilla: Al Pastor style marinated pork flame-grilled, cheese crust on tortilla. With guac, grilled pineapple, cilantro, and onions. Salsas on the side.
- Sonora Taco$8.00Out of stock
Served on a large flour tortilla: Flame-grilled marinated ribeye, a whole roasted Sonora pepper, with beans, cilantro, and onions. Salsas on the side.
- Potato Fried TacosOut of stock
Two Jalisco-style potato fried tacos, plain or with carnitas or chorizo. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico, queso fresco and homemade Jalisco-style tomato salsa.
- Campechano Taco$6.00
Served on a corn tortilla: Pork carnitas and homemade chorizo, topped with chicharrones, caramelized onions, cilantro, and fresh onions. Salsas on the side.
Tacos
- Carne Asada TacosOut of stock
Tender flame-grilled rib eye, marinated for hours. Topped with cilantro and onions. Served on flour tortillas with salsas on the side.
- Al Pastor Tacos
Flame-grilled marinated pork, topped with cilantro and onions. Served on flour tortillas with salsas on the side.
- Carnitas Tacos
Slow-cooked braised pork, topped with cilantro and onions. Served on flour tortillas with salsas on the side.
- Chicken Tacos
Juicy guajillo-marinated chicken, served with lettuce, cheese, and sour cream on flour tortillas. Salsas on the side.
- Veggie Tacos
Potato, red pepper and onion mix. Topped with beans, avocado, queso fresco, cilantro, and onions. Served on flour tortillas with salsas on the side.
Burritos
- Cochiloco Burrito$12.00
A large burrito filled with pork carnitas, rice, and beans with chipotle dressing. Smothered in cheese sauce and topped with homemade chorizo. Pico de gallo on the side.
- Norteño Burrito
A large burrito with your choice of filling, stuffed with rice and beans. Smothered in cheese sauce. Pico de gallo on the side.
Quesadillas
- Gypsy Quesadillla$11.00
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with grilled guajillo-marinated chicken, onions, grilled pineapple, and bacon. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
- Carne Asada Quesadilla$11.00Out of stock
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with flame-grilled ribeye steak. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
- Al Pastor Quesadilla$11.00
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with Al Pastor-style flame-grilled pork. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
- Chorizo Quesadilla$11.00
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with homemade pork chorizo. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
- Shrimp Quesadilla$11.00
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with grilled shrimp, onions, and a drizzle of chipotle dressing. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
- Birria Quesadilla$12.00
A quesadilla in a large tortilla with a cheesy crust grilled to perfection. Filled with your choice of beef birria made with slow-cooked short rib or chicken birria. Served with sauces and sour cream on the side.
ACP
Cali Fries/Nachos
- Cali FriesOut of stock
Crispy fries topped with your choice of meat, smothered in cheese sauce and our very own cilantro cream. Finished with guac, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
- Nachos$10.00
Crispy tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, smothered in cheese sauce and our very own cilantro cream. Finished with guac, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo.
Sides
- Garbanzo Soup$4.00
Hearty sopa with garbanzo beans and carrots, served with lime on the side for a zesty finish. Perfect for a comforting meal.
- Beans$3.00
- Rice$3.00
- Escabeche Pickled Veggies$1.50
A traditional blend of pickled onions, carrots, jalapeños, and cilantro, adding a zesty and tangy touch to any dish. Perfect for a burst of flavor.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
🌮 Cochiloco: Where tasty tacos, quesadillas, and famous quesabirria meet. Enjoy cold cervezas and margaritas. Takeout window and dine-in available. Order ahead for convenience. Located in Richmond's Scott's Addition district.
