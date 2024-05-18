Restaurant info

Cocinamos means “Let’s Cook Together”. We are all about togetherness. Dine in our bistro and enjoy your favorite American cuisine fused together with international flavors. Join our participatory dining events and cook together along side our chef and other guests. Reserve our Mezzanine for your private party together with your family, friends, or coworkers. Visit our full-service bakery for the perfect sweet or savory treat together in our comfy cafe. And become part of our family together with the owners and employees who are proud to be your Delaware neighbors.