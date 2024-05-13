Coco Shrimp 005 - 1301 Keller Parkway
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Coco Shrimp is a casual, Hawaiian-inspired restaurant serving shrimp plates! Each plate is served with your choice of one of our five shrimp flavors, on a bed of seasoned, buttery, rice and a side salad. Remember to try our new addition to the menu, the award winning Coco Taco! Our menu is simple, but we do it well. Mahalo!
1301 Keller Parkway, Suite 500, Keller, TX 76248
