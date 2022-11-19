Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Salad
Sandwiches

Coffee Corner Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

102 Main St.

Kewaskum, WI 53040

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
JAVA CHILLERS
BREAKFAST PANINI

Breakfast

EUROPEAN

EUROPEAN

$5.50

Toasted bagel with ham and cream cheese

YOGURT PARFAIT

YOGURT PARFAIT

$5.50

Lowfat vanilla yogurt with mixed berries and our delicous house made granola. (GF)

BAKED OATMEAL WITH YOGURT AND WARM BERRIES

BAKED OATMEAL WITH YOGURT AND WARM BERRIES

$8.00

Our unique recipe with hunger busting walnuts ad pecans. (GF)

Caramel Apple Baked Oatmeal

Caramel Apple Baked Oatmeal

$8.00
BAKED OATMEAL WITH LOCALLY SOURCED PURE MAPLE SYRUP

BAKED OATMEAL WITH LOCALLY SOURCED PURE MAPLE SYRUP

$6.75

Our unique recipe with hunger busting walnuts ad pecans. (GF)

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.75

Smoked turkey, shredded cheddar, egg, and salsa fused together in a grilled wrap

BREAKFAST PANINI

BREAKFAST PANINI

$6.00

Egg with your choice of meat and cheese or veggies

TOASTS

TOASTS

A piece of our homemade bread, toasted with your choice of toppings

BAGEL

BAGEL

$2.50
CHIA PUDDING- Lemon Sunshine

CHIA PUDDING- Lemon Sunshine

$5.95Out of stock

Salads/Soup

CUP OF SOUP: Classic Tomato

CUP OF SOUP: Classic Tomato

$5.40

8 ounces of our homemade soup of the day served with a side of our homemade bread

Bowl OF SOUP - Classic Tomato

Bowl OF SOUP - Classic Tomato

$6.75

16 ounces of our homemade soup of the day served with a side of our homemade bread

CUP OF PASTA- Spicy Italian Pepperoni

CUP OF PASTA- Spicy Italian Pepperoni

$5.40
BOWL OF PASTA- Spicy Italian Pepperoni

BOWL OF PASTA- Spicy Italian Pepperoni

$6.75
SOUTHWEST SALAD

SOUTHWEST SALAD

$11.25

Sliced chicken, shredded cheddar, and a roasted corn, pepper, and onion mixture served over a bed of leaf lettuce. Topped with our cruchy crushed lemon chips and served with sides of salsa and creamy guacamole.

SWEET-N-CRUNCHY SALAD

SWEET-N-CRUNCHY SALAD

$11.00

Sweet from the craisins and cruchy from out unique honey toasted sunflower nuts, making an ordinary turkey breast salad EXTRAORDINARY!

VEG-OUT SALAD

VEG-OUT SALAD

$8.75

All of our fresh veggies topped with shredded parmesan, toasted walnuts, and honey sesame sticks

Sandwiches/Paninis

KETTLE SPECIAL

KETTLE SPECIAL

$8.50

A long time favorite! Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, cucumber and locally sourced microgreens

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$8.25

A staple no lunch menu should be without!

HUM-VEG

HUM-VEG

$7.50

Our homemade hummus and fresh veggies.

TUNA MELT

TUNA MELT

$10.50

Our homemade tuna salad with tangy cheddar and fresh tomato sandwiched on our harvest grain bread, grilled till hot and bubbly.

HOG WILD

HOG WILD

$11.75

Smokey ham and bacon smothered in melted cheddar, BBQ and onion.

CABO TURKEY

CABO TURKEY

$12.75

Turkey, melted provolone, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, and ranch dressing

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

ULTIMATE GRILLED CHEESE

$9.90

A secret blend of melted cheeses that are sure to satisfy your meltly cravings.

LUNCH SPECIAL

LUNCH SPECIAL

$8.25

Wraps

RAY'S WRAP

RAY'S WRAP

$7.50

Smoked turkey, lettuce, tomato, and onion surrounded by cream cheese and tangy BBQ sauce.

THE FARMSTEAD

THE FARMSTEAD

$9.00

Turkey, crispy bacon, and provolone complemented with lettuce and tomato.

THE MED

THE MED

$9.75

Sliced chicken, tomato, and onion smothered in creamy guacamole and shredded cheddar. Served hot.

TURKEY BOG

$7.25

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber and sliced turkey with creamy poppyseed dressing and tart dried cranberries.

VEG-A-RITO

VEG-A-RITO

$8.50

These flavors really POP! A mixture of our house-made hummus, roasted corn, peppers, onions, salsa and cool avocado.

VEGGIE WRAP

VEGGIE WRAP

$7.00

Tangy cheddar cheese and all of our fresh vegetables topped with our creamy guacamole.

Kid's Menu

TURKEY ROLL-UP

TURKEY ROLL-UP

$4.50

Turkey on wrap

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

CLASSIC GRILLED CHEESE

$4.50

Cheddar cheese on sourdough bread

HAM AND CHEDDAR

HAM AND CHEDDAR

$4.50

Ham and cheddar cheese on sourdough served hot or cold

YOGURT CUP

YOGURT CUP

$4.50

Our vanilla yougurt in a cup

Bakery/Treats

A keto treat made with peanut butter and cream cheese then topped off with chopped Peanuts and sugar free chocolate chips.
CINNAMON ROLL

CINNAMON ROLL

$3.75Out of stock
Muffin - Double Chocolate

Muffin - Double Chocolate

$3.50
SCONE - Butterscotch

SCONE - Butterscotch

$3.25Out of stock

SCONE - White Chocolate Almond

$3.25

DAY OLD SCONE - Walnut Butterscotch

$1.50Out of stock

DAY OLD SCONE- Banana Walnut

$1.50Out of stock

DAY OLD CINNAMON ROLL

$1.50

DAY OLD MUFFIN - Blueberry Apple

$1.50Out of stock
ENERGY BITES (1)

ENERGY BITES (1)

$0.75
ENERGY BITES (3)

ENERGY BITES (3)

$2.00
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.50
GLUTEN FREE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

GLUTEN FREE PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$2.50
ALMOND BREAD

ALMOND BREAD

$3.25
BANANA BREAD

BANANA BREAD

$2.75
PUMPKIN BREAD

PUMPKIN BREAD

$2.75

Cranberry Orange Bread

$2.75

Reese's Bar

$3.25

Pumpkin Snickerdoodle Cookie

$2.50
BAG OF GRANOLA

BAG OF GRANOLA

$4.75

Cinnamon Apple Delight

$3.75
Pumpkin Bars

Pumpkin Bars

$3.50
Cranberry Walnut Whoopie Pies

Cranberry Walnut Whoopie Pies

$4.25

Double Chocolate Cookies

$2.50

Classic Beverages

AMERICANO

AMERICANO

$2.20+
BOTTLED DRINKS

BOTTLED DRINKS

CAFE AU LAIT

CAFE AU LAIT

$3.15+
CAPPUCCINO

CAPPUCCINO

$3.15+
CARAMEL MACCHIATO

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$4.00+
CHAI

CHAI

$3.50+
DOUBLE ESPRESSO

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$2.60
DRIP COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.27+
HOT CHOCOLATE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.50+
ITALIAN SODA

ITALIAN SODA

$2.25+
JAVA CHILLERS

JAVA CHILLERS

$4.45+
KIDS DRINKS

KIDS DRINKS

$1.50
LATTE

LATTE

$3.35+
LEMONADE

LEMONADE

$2.15+
LONDON FOG

LONDON FOG

$3.95+
LOTUS ENERGY FUSIONS

LOTUS ENERGY FUSIONS

$4.90+
MATCHA

MATCHA

$3.30+
SHAKES

SHAKES

$4.65+
SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$4.65+
STEAMER

STEAMER

$2.60+
TEA

TEA

$3.00+

Kombucha

$4.50

Signature Drinks

ADDICTION

ADDICTION

$4.30+
AFTERBURN

AFTERBURN

$4.30+
EUPHORIA

EUPHORIA

$3.80+
MOONSHINE

MOONSHINE

$4.25+
MUDDY

MUDDY

$4.30+
SUGAR SHACK

SUGAR SHACK

$3.80+
TURKISH

TURKISH

$3.40
TURTLE MOCHA

TURTLE MOCHA

$4.30+
TUXEDO

TUXEDO

$4.30+
VIENNA

VIENNA

$3.90+

Seasonal

Autumn Spice

$3.95+

CHAIDER

$3.50+

Pumpkin Pie Latte

$4.30+
Cranberry Lemonade Lotus

Cranberry Lemonade Lotus

$4.90+

Extras

Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.50
Big Box of Chips

Big Box of Chips

$5.00

Sour Cream

$0.50
Side of Fruit

Side of Fruit

$2.50
Carrots and Dip

Carrots and Dip

$2.50Out of stock
Protein Pack

Protein Pack

$4.50Out of stock

Side of Bread

$2.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Pup Cup

$0.25
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Serving coffee and espresso drinks along side homemade bakery, breakfast and lunch options. Emphasis placed on local + fresh ingredients. Open daily.

102 Main St., Kewaskum, WI 53040

COFFEE CORNER image
COFFEE CORNER image
COFFEE CORNER image

