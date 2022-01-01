Cooks Tavern imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch

Cooks Tavern

606 Reviews

$$

3201 N 26th Street

Tacoma, WA 98407

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Bag of Beignets

TO GO PAPER

LARGE PAPER BAG

$0.08

NO BAG NEEDED

Thank you, I'll bring my own.

YES, UTENSILS

NO UTENSILS

They'll just sit in my kitchen drawer until I throw them away.

YES NAPKINS

NO NAPKINS

PLEASE INCLUDE KETCHUP WITH MY ORDER

NO KETCHUP, I HAVE MY OWN THANK YOU

DESSERT

Bag of Beignets

$7.50

powder sugar dusted & served with seasonal fruit dipping sauce

Two Scoop Vanilla

$5.00

A La Mode

$2.50

BTO Chocolate Chip Cookie ala mode

$7.50

Summer Fruit Shortcake

$8.00

Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake ala mode

$8.50

Cast Iron Seasonal Fruit Pie -

$7.50Out of stock

County Fair Fried Oreos

$7.00Out of stock

Dessert Special

$8.00

Glass

Glass House White

$7.00

Glass Rose Borsao

$7.50

Glass White Yalumba Viognier

$8.50

Glass White Ransom Albarino

$10.00

Glass White Torrontes

$8.00

Glass White Gruner Veltliner

$9.00

Glass White Riff Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Riesling, Disruption

$8.50

Glass White Sauvignon Blanc, Hedges

$10.00

Glass White Chardonnay, Kind Stranger

$11.00

Glass Bubbles Simone Blanc de Blanc

$8.50

Glass House Bubbles

$7.00

Glass Bubbles Los Dos Rose

$7.50

Glass House Red

$7.00

Glass Red Garnacha

$8.00

Glass Red Alter Blend, Kind Stranger

$10.00

Glass Red Cooper Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass Red Malbec

$10.00

Glass Red Disruption Merlot

$9.00

Glass Cab Sodo Cellars

$11.00

Bottle

Bottle House White

$21.00

Bottle White Rose Basao

$30.00

White Bottle Albarino Ransom

$38.00

Bottle White Viognier Yalumbqa

$32.00

Bottle White Torrontes, Tillia

$30.00

Bottle White Gruner Veltliner

$34.00

White Bottle Riff Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Bottle White Riesling, Disruption

$32.00

Bottle White Sauvignon Blanc, Hedges

$38.00

Bottle White Chardonnay, Jaine

$45.00

Bottle White Chardonnay, Kind Stranger

$42.00

Bottle White Falanghina, Masseria Frattasi

$35.00Out of stock

Bottle White Rousanne, Novelty Hill

$42.00

Bottle Bubbles Lambrusco Carra di Casatico

$37.00Out of stock

Bottle Bubbles Simonet Blanc de Blanc

$32.00

Bottle Bubbles Los Dos Rose

$28.00

Bottle House Red

$21.00

Bottle Red Garnacha, Borsao

$30.00

Bottle Red Alter Blend, Kind Stranger

$38.00

Bottle Red Pinot Noir, Cooper Hill

$46.00

Pinot Noir, Elk Cove, Oregon

$50.00

Bottle Red Malbec, Terra Blanca

$38.00

Bottle Red Disruption Merlot

$34.00

Bottle Red Januik Merlot

$50.00

Bottle Red Cabernet, Sodo Cellars

$42.00

Bottle Red Cabernet, Novelty Hill

$45.00

Bottle Red Syrah, Novelty Hill

$48.00

Bottle Right Bank Blend, Lobo Hills

$40.00

Bottle Red Cabernet Franc, Whidbey Island

$50.00Out of stock

Brown Bag White

$19.00

Bag Red

$19.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday7:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood favorite since 2016! We serve breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days a week!

Location

3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407

Directions

Gallery
Cooks Tavern image

Similar restaurants in your area

Brewers Row
orange star4.6 • 645
3205 N 26th St Tacoma, WA 98407
View restaurantnext
WAFFLE STOP - Proctor Station
orange star4.3 • 1,339
2710 N Proctor Tacoma, WA 98407
View restaurantnext
Cactus Restaurant - Proctor
orange star4.7 • 2,280
2506 N Proctor St Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Tacoma
orange star4.4 • 3,903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Katie Downs
orange star4.2 • 373
3211 Ruston Way Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
E9 Firehouse & Gastropub - 611 North Pine Street
orange star4.2 • 1,987
611 North Pine Street Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Tacoma

Hops n Drops - Frederickson
orange star4.6 • 7,385
5314 176th St E. Tacoma, WA 98446
View restaurantnext
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
orange star4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Tacoma WA
orange star4.3 • 5,621
2121 Pacific Ave Tacoma, WA 98402
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Tacoma
orange star4.4 • 3,903
3518 6th Ave. Tacoma, WA 98406
View restaurantnext
Farrelli's Pizza - Parkland
orange star4.4 • 2,728
210 Garfield Street Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Marzano Italian Restaurant
orange star4.8 • 2,539
516 Garfield St S Tacoma, WA 98444
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Tacoma
Puyallup
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Auburn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Bonney Lake
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Vashon
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Gig Harbor
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Kent
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Lacey
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Port Orchard
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston