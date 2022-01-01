American
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
Cooks Tavern
606 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
A neighborhood favorite since 2016! We serve breakfast, lunch & dinner seven days a week!
Location
3201 N 26th Street, Tacoma, WA 98407
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Tacoma
Moctezuma's Mexican Restaurant & Tequila Bar - Tacoma
4.2 • 5,998
4102 South 56th St Tacoma, WA 98409
View restaurant