Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook
No reviews yet
202 North Hwy 83
McCook, NE 69001
Popular Items
Starters
Cactus Straws
Hand breaded onion straws served with chipotle aioli.
1982 Sauteed Mushrooms
We learned our lesson don't mess with the classics. Button mushrooms sautéed in the "original" recipe.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Blend of spinach, artichoke and cream cheese; baked and served with tortilla chips
Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms
Lobster and cream cheese stuffed mushrooms topped with parmesan mozzarella blend
Tips
Tender cuts of steak sauteed in Dry-Aged butter and served with Charred Scallion and grilled bread
Jalapeno Rockets
Jalapenos stuffed with smoked brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese and wrapped in bacon
Nebraska Cheese Fries
House cut fries piled high with brisket burnt ends, sliced blackened prime rib, cheddar cheese, scallions, drizzled with BBQ sauce and beer cheese sauce
Skewers
Link Sausage, bread cheese and Anaheim pepper, lightly fried and served with jalapeno cream sauce.
Dry Age Candle
Homemade from roasted dry age trimmings and butter. As the candle melts it blends with aged vinegar and herbs, served with grilled bread for dipping.
Sandwiches
Prime Rib Sandwich
8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll Have it blackened for +$2.00 PRIME RIB NOT AVAILABLE ON MONDAY
French Dip
Thinly sliced prime rib and swiss cheese on a French roll
Flyover Cheesesteak
Sliced smoked prime rib, sauteed onions, house cheese wiz and tangy scratch red sauce on a French roll
Steak Sandwich
Grilled New York Strip with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese on a French roll dressed with chimichurri mayo
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Fried chicken breast, melted cheese, pecan smoked bacon, tomato, ranch sauce and lettuce on a soft bun
Carver
Sliced off our fresh smoked Prime Rib, served on a Kaiser roll with horseradish cream sauce, arugula and melted cheddar NOT AVAILABLE ON MONDAY
Burgers
Rocketman Burger
8oz house grind topped with cheddar & jalapeno rockets, ( jalapenos stuffed with smoked brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese and wrapped in bacon)
Cheeseburger
8oz house grind, cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato
Big Siegs Drive Thru Burger
8oz house grind topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, and special sauce
Ken's Jammin Bacon Burger
8oz house grind topped with candy bacon, bacon jam, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese
Coppermill Burger
8oz house grind, bacon, gouda, caramelized onions and truffle aioli
Firecracker Burger
8oz house grind topped with link sausage, melted cheese curds, jalapeno sauce and chipotle mayo
Pub Grub
Farmers Bowl
Mashed potatoes, topped with fried chicken breast, sautéed corn, cheddar cheese and homemade white bacon gravy
Chicken Strips
Hand breaded chicken breast strips with BBQ sauce (served with your choice of side)
French Onion Soup
Classic onion soup topped with crispy bread and covered in melted cheese
Kids Menu
Salads
Iceberg Wedge
Cherry tomatoes, crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, garlic croutons and blue cheese dressing
Knife and Fork Ceasar
Romaine, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing (Add anchovies +$2.00)
Mill Salad
Field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons and cheddar cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Side Iceberg Wedge
Side Mill Salad
Mains
Grilled Salmon
Fresh grilled salmon dusted with house spices and topped with red peppadew jam, served over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Stroganoff
Slow braised Prime Sirloin beef, mushrooms, caramelized onions, with a traditional cream sauce, tossed with pappardelle pasta.
Diavolo Pasta
Sauteed crab & shrimp, Calabrian chilis and tomato cream sauce, tossed with pappardelle pasta
Italian Garden Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast pan fried with tomatoes, basil & cream, served over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus
Butcher Block
6oz Filet
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
8oz Filet
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
10oz K.C. Strip
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
14oz K.C. Strip
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
14oz Ribeye
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
10oz Prime Sirloin
All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef
10oz Prime Rib
(SERVED TUESDAY-SATURDAY) High choice Stockyard Angus Beef Ribeyes aged with the bone on to maximize flavor, Seasoned with Adam's signature rub and slow smoked with Hickory wood. Served with removed smoked rib bone and 8- hour beef au jus.
14oz Prime Rib
(SERVED TUESDAY-SATURDAY) High choice Stockyard Angus Beef Ribeyes aged with the bone on to maximize flavor. Seasoned with Adam's signature rub and slow smoked with Hickory wood. Served with removed smoked rib bone and 8- hour beef au jus.
Signature Cuts
Filet Oscar
8oz Filet bacon wrapped and topped with Maine lobster meat and béarnaise sauce
Southwest Ribeye
14oz seared Ribeye with ancho chili powder and coffee rub and topped with chimichurri sauce
Grilled Rack of New Zealand Lamb
Rubbed in rosemary, garlic and parsley, finished with a balsamic reduction
Sides
Loaded Baked Potato
Baked Potato
House Fries
Brown Butter Mashed
Sweet Potato Fries
Mom's Green Beans
Fried Brussel Sprouts
Steak Fries
Truffle Fries
Bacon Wrapped Asparagus
Sautéed Mushrooms
Side of Sauce
Side of Bread & Butter (2 pieces)
Desserts
Cheesecake
Our resident cheesecake baker Melissa makes all her creations from scratch and they never disappoint! Flavors change weekly!
Mud Pie
Buttery Oreo crust filled with whipped coffee ice cream, topped with fudge, whipped cream, and slivered almonds
Pizookie
Grandma Siegfried's homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, soft baked with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with chocolate
Bread Pudding
Homemade with butterscotch chips and pecans served warm with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
WHO WE ARE & WHAT WE'RE PASSIONATE ABOUT HERE AT THE COPPERMILL, WE CONSIDER EACH GUEST TO BE JUST AS IMPORTANT AS THE NEXT. WE VALUE EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE, AS WELL AS A PASSION FOR HIGH QUALITY FOOD AND DINING EXPERIENCE. WE STRIVE TO FULLFIL THOSE VALUES WITH THE BEST TALENT AND PRODUCTS AVALIABLE.
202 North Hwy 83, McCook, NE 69001