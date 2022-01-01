Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook

review star

No reviews yet

202 North Hwy 83

McCook, NE 69001

Popular Items

Jalapeno Rockets
Pizookie
1982 Sauteed Mushrooms

Starters

Cactus Straws

$11.00

Hand breaded onion straws served with chipotle aioli.

1982 Sauteed Mushrooms

$11.00

We learned our lesson don't mess with the classics. Button mushrooms sautéed in the "original" recipe.

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$14.00

Blend of spinach, artichoke and cream cheese; baked and served with tortilla chips

Lobster Stuffed Mushrooms

$16.00

Lobster and cream cheese stuffed mushrooms topped with parmesan mozzarella blend

Tips

$16.00

Tender cuts of steak sauteed in Dry-Aged butter and served with Charred Scallion and grilled bread

Jalapeno Rockets

$15.00

Jalapenos stuffed with smoked brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese and wrapped in bacon

Nebraska Cheese Fries

$16.00

House cut fries piled high with brisket burnt ends, sliced blackened prime rib, cheddar cheese, scallions, drizzled with BBQ sauce and beer cheese sauce

Skewers

$12.00

Link Sausage, bread cheese and Anaheim pepper, lightly fried and served with jalapeno cream sauce.

Dry Age Candle

$13.00

Homemade from roasted dry age trimmings and butter. As the candle melts it blends with aged vinegar and herbs, served with grilled bread for dipping.

Sandwiches

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll Have it blackened for +$2.00 PRIME RIB NOT AVAILABLE ON MONDAY

French Dip

$16.00

Thinly sliced prime rib and swiss cheese on a French roll

Flyover Cheesesteak

$16.00

Sliced smoked prime rib, sauteed onions, house cheese wiz and tangy scratch red sauce on a French roll

Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled New York Strip with caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, topped with Swiss cheese on a French roll dressed with chimichurri mayo

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$13.00

Fried chicken breast, melted cheese, pecan smoked bacon, tomato, ranch sauce and lettuce on a soft bun

Carver

$17.00

Sliced off our fresh smoked Prime Rib, served on a Kaiser roll with horseradish cream sauce, arugula and melted cheddar NOT AVAILABLE ON MONDAY

Burgers

Rocketman Burger

$15.00

8oz house grind topped with cheddar & jalapeno rockets, ( jalapenos stuffed with smoked brisket burnt ends, pimento cheese and wrapped in bacon)

Cheeseburger

$12.00

8oz house grind, cheese, lettuce, onion and tomato

Big Siegs Drive Thru Burger

$13.00

8oz house grind topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, and special sauce

Ken's Jammin Bacon Burger

$15.00

8oz house grind topped with candy bacon, bacon jam, garlic aioli and cheddar cheese

Coppermill Burger

$13.00

8oz house grind, bacon, gouda, caramelized onions and truffle aioli

Firecracker Burger

$15.00

8oz house grind topped with link sausage, melted cheese curds, jalapeno sauce and chipotle mayo

Pub Grub

Farmers Bowl

$14.00

Mashed potatoes, topped with fried chicken breast, sautéed corn, cheddar cheese and homemade white bacon gravy

Chicken Strips

$13.00

Hand breaded chicken breast strips with BBQ sauce (served with your choice of side)

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Classic onion soup topped with crispy bread and covered in melted cheese

Kids Menu

Three Chicken Strips

$7.00

Served with BBQ sauce and house fries

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Served with fries

Salads

Iceberg Wedge

$9.00

Cherry tomatoes, crisp bacon, blue cheese crumbles, garlic croutons and blue cheese dressing

Knife and Fork Ceasar

$9.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing (Add anchovies +$2.00)

Mill Salad

$8.00

Field greens, cherry tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, croutons and cheddar cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Side Iceberg Wedge

$4.00

Side Mill Salad

$3.00

Mains

Grilled Salmon

$30.00

Fresh grilled salmon dusted with house spices and topped with red peppadew jam, served over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Stroganoff

$24.00

Slow braised Prime Sirloin beef, mushrooms, caramelized onions, with a traditional cream sauce, tossed with pappardelle pasta.

Diavolo Pasta

$28.00

Sauteed crab & shrimp, Calabrian chilis and tomato cream sauce, tossed with pappardelle pasta

Italian Garden Chicken

$26.00

Lightly breaded chicken breast pan fried with tomatoes, basil & cream, served over mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus

Butcher Block

6oz Filet

$34.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

8oz Filet

$45.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

10oz K.C. Strip

$30.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

14oz K.C. Strip

$41.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

14oz Ribeye

$42.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

10oz Prime Sirloin

$26.00

All our steaks are aged in house for a minimum of 30 days and cut by hand daily using only the finest Prime and Choice Stockyards Angus Beef

10oz Prime Rib

$30.00

(SERVED TUESDAY-SATURDAY) High choice Stockyard Angus Beef Ribeyes aged with the bone on to maximize flavor, Seasoned with Adam's signature rub and slow smoked with Hickory wood. Served with removed smoked rib bone and 8- hour beef au jus.

14oz Prime Rib

$42.00

(SERVED TUESDAY-SATURDAY) High choice Stockyard Angus Beef Ribeyes aged with the bone on to maximize flavor. Seasoned with Adam's signature rub and slow smoked with Hickory wood. Served with removed smoked rib bone and 8- hour beef au jus.

Signature Cuts

Filet Oscar

$60.00

8oz Filet bacon wrapped and topped with Maine lobster meat and béarnaise sauce

Southwest Ribeye

$42.00

14oz seared Ribeye with ancho chili powder and coffee rub and topped with chimichurri sauce

Grilled Rack of New Zealand Lamb

$46.00

Rubbed in rosemary, garlic and parsley, finished with a balsamic reduction

Sides

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

House Fries

$4.00

Brown Butter Mashed

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Mom's Green Beans

$4.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00Out of stock

Truffle Fries

$4.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$4.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$4.00

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Bread & Butter (2 pieces)

$1.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00

Our resident cheesecake baker Melissa makes all her creations from scratch and they never disappoint! Flavors change weekly!

Mud Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Buttery Oreo crust filled with whipped coffee ice cream, topped with fudge, whipped cream, and slivered almonds

Pizookie

$10.00

Grandma Siegfried's homemade chocolate chip cookie dough, soft baked with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with chocolate

Bread Pudding

$10.00

Homemade with butterscotch chips and pecans served warm with cinnamon ice cream and drizzled with caramel sauce

16oz Fountain Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mellow Yellow

$2.50

Club Soda

$2.50

Tonic Water

$2.50

Gingerale

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Shirly Temple

$2.50

Roy Rogers

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

WHO WE ARE & WHAT WE'RE PASSIONATE ABOUT HERE AT THE COPPERMILL, WE CONSIDER EACH GUEST TO BE JUST AS IMPORTANT AS THE NEXT. WE VALUE EXCELLENT CUSTOMER SERVICE, AS WELL AS A PASSION FOR HIGH QUALITY FOOD AND DINING EXPERIENCE. WE STRIVE TO FULLFIL THOSE VALUES WITH THE BEST TALENT AND PRODUCTS AVALIABLE.

Website

Location

202 North Hwy 83, McCook, NE 69001

Directions

Gallery
Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook image
Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook image
Coppermill Steakhouse - McCook image

