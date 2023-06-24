  • Home
  • /
  • Medina
  • /
  • Courthouse Pizzeria - 2 Public Square - Medina, Ohio
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Courthouse Pizzeria 2 Public Square Medina, Ohio

review star

No reviews yet

2 Public Sq

Medina, OH 44256

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

BREAD STICKS & CHEESY BREAD

PARMESAN BREAD STICKS

PARMESAN BREAD STICKS

$9.99

Our freshly baked breadsticks are made with the perfect combination of savory parmesan cheese, fragrant garlic seasoning, and warm, soft bread. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.

CHEESY BREAD

CHEESY BREAD

$11.99

Our breadsticks are topped with a generous layer of gooey, melted mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with garlic seasoning for a flavor explosion in every bite. Served with marinara sauce.

SALADS

INDIVIDUAL GARDEN SALAD

INDIVIDUAL GARDEN SALAD

$7.99

Look no further than our Garden Salad! Made with fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, flavorful red onions, and savory black olives, our Garden Salad is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.

FAMILY GARDEN SALAD

FAMILY GARDEN SALAD

$25.99

Look no further than our Garden Salad! Made with fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, flavorful red onions, and savory black olives, our Garden Salad is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.

INDIVIDUAL ITALIAN SALAD

INDIVIDUAL ITALIAN SALAD

$10.99

Try our Italian Salad! Made with all the fresh and healthy ingredients of our Garden Salad, including crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, and flavorful red onions, our Italian Salad takes things up a notch with the addition of savory pepperoni, banana peppers, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.

FAMILY ITALIAN SALAD

$30.99

Try our Italian Salad! Made with all the fresh and healthy ingredients of our Garden Salad, including crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, and flavorful red onions, our Italian Salad takes things up a notch with the addition of savory pepperoni, banana peppers, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.

INDIVIDUAL CAESAR

INDIVIDUAL CAESAR

$7.99

Treat yourself to a crisp and refreshing Caesar Salad! Made with fresh romaine lettuce, tangy Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.

FAMILY CAESAR

FAMILY CAESAR

$25.99

Treat yourself to a crisp and refreshing Caesar Salad! Made with fresh romaine lettuce, tangy Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.

COMBOS

SLICE & SODA

SLICE & SODA

$6.99

Enjoy a mouth-watering New York-style cheese slice with a refreshing 20 oz beverage of your choice. Our cheesy slice is made with premium quality mozzarella cheese, our homemade marinara sauce, and our special dough recipe that's baked to perfection. Satisfy your cravings with our combo and quench your thirst with our wide selection of drinks.

6" SUB & SODA

$8.99

Get a 5" sub of your choice, made fresh with premium ingredients, and a 20 oz beverage to quench your thirst. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a satisfying snack, this combo has got you covered. Choose from our delicious selection of subs, including classics like Italian and Chicken Bacon Ranch

HOT DOG & SODA

HOT DOG & SODA

$6.99

Get your hands on our mouth-watering all-beef hot dog and a refreshing 20 oz beverage with our Hot Dog and 20 oz Combo!

NY SLICE

Authentic NY Slice of Pie! Add your favorite toppings or go traditional NY Style with just cheese.

NY SLICE

$4.99

A New York thin slice is a classic and beloved style of pizza that's been perfected over generations in the Big Apple. This type of pizza is known for its crispy, thin crust that's been cooked to perfection in a piping hot oven. The crust is sturdy enough to hold its shape, yet still delicate and light enough to provide the perfect balance of texture and flavor.

SPECIALTY SLICE

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$8.99

A flavor explosion of tender chicken, zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. Topped off with our signature Ranchero sauce for an extra kick.

Hawiian Slice

$8.99

A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar.

Madd Maxx Slice

$8.99

Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs. Topped with our Bee Sting Hot Honey drizzle.

Marhgerita Slice

$8.99Out of stock

Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.

Meat Lovers Slice

$8.99

Piled high with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham.

Supreme Slice

$8.99

Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.

LARGE PIES

LARGE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN

LARGE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN

$14.99

Made with our signature NY-style pizza dough, this pizza boasts a thicker, heartier crust that's sure to satisfy your cravings. Whether you're a die-hard pizza lover or simply looking for a heartier pizza option, our Buckeye Pizza is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling great.

LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$16.99

A flavor explosion of tender chicken slathered in zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. And if that weren't enough, we've added a generous sprinkle of gooey, melted mozzarella cheese on top. To really take this pizza to the next level, we've finished it off with our signature spicy ranchero sauce, creating a tantalizing medley of spicy, savory, and creamy flavors.

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIE

LARGE HAWAIIAN PIE

$16.99

A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar. The perfect balance of savory and sweet, this pizza is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.

LARGE MADD MAXX PIE

$22.99

Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs, this pizza is a carnivore's dream come true. But that's not all – we've also added a drizzle of hot honey to give it a sweet and spicy kick that will tantalize your taste buds.

LARGE MARGHERITA PIE

LARGE MARGHERITA PIE

$16.99Out of stock

Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.

LARGE MEAT LOVERS PIE

$19.99

All your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham, this pizza is a true meat lover's dream. Topped with generous amounts of melted mozzarella cheese, this pizza delivers a perfect combination of salty, savory, and cheesy flavors in every bite.

LARGE SUPREME PIE

LARGE SUPREME PIE

$19.99

Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.

LARGE WHITE PIE

$16.99

A deliciously savory base of olive oil and garlic seasoning, this pizza is the perfect canvas for our carefully chosen toppings. We've topped it with plump cherry tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and a delicious pesto sauce that delivers a perfect balance that will leave you feeling fully satisfied.

XL PIES

XL NY STYLE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN

XL NY STYLE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN

$20.99

New York Style Pizza is a classic and iconic style of pizza. Its large, thin, and crispy crust that's been cooked to perfection in a high-heat oven, but still tender and chewy on the inside.

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

XL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE

$25.99

A flavor explosion of tender chicken, zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. Topped off with our signature Ranchero sauce for an extra kick.

XL HAWAIIAN PIE

XL HAWAIIAN PIE

$25.99

A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar.

XL MADD MAXX PIE

XL MADD MAXX PIE

$33.99

Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs. Topped with our Bee Sting Hot Honey drizzle.

XL MARGHERITA PIE

XL MARGHERITA PIE

$25.99Out of stock

Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.

XL MEAT LOVERS PIE

XL MEAT LOVERS PIE

$29.99

Piled high with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham.

XL SUPREME PIE

XL SUPREME PIE

$29.99

Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.

XL WHITE PIE

XL WHITE PIE

$25.99

A deliciously savory base of olive oil and garlic seasoning. We've topped it with plump cherry tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and a delicious pesto sauce that delivers a perfect balance.

CAULIFLOWER CRUST

Enjoy the guilt-free pleasure of our Cauliflower Crust Pizza! Made with a deliciously light and crispy crust. This pizza is a healthier alternative without sacrificing any of the flavor.
CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIE

CAULIFLOWER CRUST PIE

$11.99

Enjoy the guilt-free pleasure of our Cauliflower Crust Pizza! Made with a deliciously light and crispy crust. This pizza is a healthier alternative without sacrificing any of the flavor.

SUBS

6" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

6" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

$6.99

Made with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch dressing, this sub is packed with bold and delicious flavors.

6" ITALIAN SUB

$6.99

Made with premium ham, flavorful salami, melty mozzarella cheese, crisp red onions, and spicy banana peppers. Topped with our signature Italian dressing, each bite is a perfect combination of savory and slightly sweet flavors.

6" MEATBALL SUB

6" MEATBALL SUB

$6.99

Made with juicy, flavorful meatballs, savory tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, this sub is a true feast for the senses.

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB

$13.99

Made with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch dressing, this sub is packed with bold and delicious flavors.

12" ITALIAN SUB

$13.99

Made with premium ham, flavorful salami, melty mozzarella cheese, crisp red onions, and spicy banana peppers. Topped with our signature Italian dressing, each bite is a perfect combination of savory and slightly sweet flavors.

12" MEATBALL SUB

12" MEATBALL SUB

$13.99

Made with juicy, flavorful meatballs, savory tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, this sub is a true feast for the senses.

HOT DOGS

HOT DOG - BUILD YOUR OWN

HOT DOG - BUILD YOUR OWN

$4.99

Made from the finest cuts of beef and cooked to perfection. Served on a soft, warm bun. Add your favorite toppings such as ketchup, mustard, and relish, or try one of our specialty toppings.

STREET CART DOG

STREET CART DOG

$6.99

Made with a juicy, all-beef hot dog nestled inside a warm and toasty bun, and topped with tangy sauerkraut and zesty brown mustard.

PIZZA DOG

PIZZA DOG

$6.99

Made with a juicy all-beef hot dog, nestled inside a warm and toasty bun and topped with our signature pizza sauce, gooey mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni slices.

KIDS

KIDS COMBO

$7.99

Perfect for kids 12 and under! Our Kid's Combo includes a kid-sized slice of our delicious New York-style pizza, your choice of chips or a cookie, and a 10oz beverage. It's the perfect meal for a little one who loves pizza!

KIDS SLICE

$2.99

Made with the same high-quality ingredients as our full-sized pizzas, the Kid's Slice is just the right size for smaller appetites.

SIDE

BBQ

$1.99

Looking for a sauce with a perfect balance of sweet and tangy to complement your favorite dishes? Look no further than our delicious Sweet BBQ Sauce! Made with high-quality ingredients, this versatile sauce is perfect for dipping, spreading, or drizzling on your favorite foods.

BALSAMIC

$1.99

Made with high-quality balsamic vinegar and a touch of sweetness, this glaze adds a tangy and slightly sweet flavor to your favorite meals.

BEE STING

$1.99

Introducing our Bee Stinger Hot Honey Drizzle, the perfect addition to any dish! Made with real honey and infused with just the right amount of heat, this sweet and spicy condiment is sure to take your taste buds on a wild ride. Drizzle it over pizza, subs, or even your morning toast for a flavor explosion. Don't miss out on our Bee Stinger hot honey drizzle!

GARLIC BUTTER

$1.99

Perfect for dipping pizza crusts or breadsticks! Made with real butter and fresh garlic, this sauce is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Drizzle it on top of your favorite pizza or use it as a dipping sauce for our parmesan cheese breadsticks. The possibilities are endless with our savory garlic butter. Try it today!

HOT BUFFALO

$1.99

Our new homemade hot buffalo sauce, perfect for those who crave a little heat in their meals! Made with carefully selected ingredients, this sauce boasts a bold and spicy flavor that is sure to please your taste buds. Whether you're adding it to our delicious subs or drizzling it over your favorite pizza, this hot buffalo sauce is the perfect addition to any meal.

ITALIAN

$1.99

The perfect addition to any salad or sandwich. Our homemade Italian dressing is made with a blend of tangy vinegar, olive oil, and delicious herbs and spices. It's light and refreshing, yet full of flavor, and it's the perfect complement to any dish

RED SAUCE

$1.99

Our homemade marinara sauce is the perfect addition to any dish! Made with fresh, ripe tomatoes and a blend of herbs and spices, this sauce brings a deliciously rich and savory flavor to your favorite dishes. Whether you're topping off your pizza or dipping our garlic breadsticks, you'll love the bold taste of our homemade marinara sauce.

PARMESAN GARLIC

$1.99

A savory blend of creamy parmesan cheese and zesty garlic. Perfectly complements any pizza, breadsticks or subs for a delicious burst of flavor. With just the right balance of garlic and parmesan, this sauce will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.

PESTO

$1.99

Our delicious pesto sauce is the perfect addition to any of our pizza options! Made with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese, our pesto sauce adds a rich and savory flavor to your pizza. It's also a great option for pasta dishes, salads, or as a dip for our garlic parmesan breadsticks.

RANCH

$1.99

Try it on our favorite pizzas, chicken bacon ranch sub, or simply as a dipping sauce for our cheesy breadsticks. Whether you're a fan of classic flavors or like to mix it up, our ranch dressing is sure to satisfy your taste buds.

RANCHERO

$1.99

The perfect blend of creamy ranch and spicy flavors! Our chefs have crafted this delicious sauce that will tantalize your taste buds with a fiery kick. Our ranchero sauce will add that extra bit of flavor and heat to your favorite foods.

SWEET HABANERO

$1.99

Looking for a sauce to add some sweet heat to your dishes? Try our sweet habanero sauce! Made with a blend of habanero peppers and sweet ingredients, this sauce is the perfect balance of spicy and sweet. Use it as a dipping sauce for cheesy bread or drizzle it on your favorite pizza for a flavor explosion. Trust us, you won't be able to get enough of this addictive sauce.

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

$1.99

3.25 OUNCE

PEPPEROCHINI

$1.99

3.25 OUNCE

BOWL OF MEATBALLS (5)

$5.99

Looking for a savory and hearty snack to satisfy your cravings? Look no further than our bowl of 5 mouth-watering meatballs! Made from a blend of premium beef and seasonings, each meatball is perfectly seasoned and cooked to juicy perfection. Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite on the go or a satisfying snack to enjoy at home, our meatball bowl is the perfect choice.

CHIPS

CHIPS

$1.99

Pick any of your favorites! Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos, Lays Potato Chips, Harvest Cheddar Sun Chips

DESSERT

CANNOLI

CANNOLI

$2.99

Indulge in our scrumptious cannoli, the ultimate Italian dessert! Freshly made and filled with a creamy, sweetened ricotta cheese filling, with a hint of vanilla and chocolate chips.

CHOCHOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCHOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$2.99

Sink your teeth into our giant chocolate chip cookie that's big enough to share. If you want to!

TAKE & BAKE

DOUGH BALL

DOUGH BALL

$4.99

Bring the pizzeria experience home with our Dough Balls! Our delicious pizza dough is made fresh daily and portioned into convenient balls, so you can enjoy the authentic taste of our pizzas right in your own kitchen. Simply top with your favorite ingredients and bake to perfection for a hot and fresh pizza straight from your oven. Made with only the freshest ingredients and expertly crafted by our skilled pizzaiolos, our Dough Balls are the perfect way to enjoy the delicious taste of our pizzas in the comfort of your own home. Whether you're hosting a pizza party or simply looking for a fun and delicious activity with your family, our Dough Balls are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling fully satisfied. Come and experience the bold and delicious flavors of our Dough Balls today!

TAKE & BAKE

TAKE & BAKE

$12.99

Looking to enjoy the authentic taste of our pizzeria from the comfort of your own home? Look no further than our Take N Bake kit! This kit includes everything you need to create a delicious pizza right in your own kitchen, including our signature pizza dough, savory tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella cheese. Our dough is made fresh daily using only the finest ingredients, and our sauce is expertly crafted to deliver the perfect balance of savory and slightly sweet flavors. Simply add your favorite toppings, bake in your oven, and enjoy the delicious taste of our pizzas in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for family dinners, game nights, or a fun activity with friends, our Take N Bake kit is the perfect way to experience the bold and delicious flavors of our pizzeria in a convenient and affordable way. Order your Take N Bake kit today and savor the taste of our delicious pizzas at home!

N/A BEVERAGES

KIDS FOUNTAIN DRINK

KIDS FOUNTAIN DRINK

$1.99

KIDS UNDER 13 FOUNTAIN DRINK

20OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

20OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK

$2.99

ADULT FOUNTAIN DRINK

20OZ CHERRY COKE

20OZ CHERRY COKE

$2.99

20OZ COKE ZERO

$2.99

20OZ DIET COKE

$2.99

20OZ FANTA ORANGE

$2.99

20OZ LEMONADE

$2.99

20OZ SPRITE

$2.99

20OZ DASAINI

$2.99

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH

$2.99

2 LITER CHERRY COKE

$4.99

2 LITER COCA COLA

$4.99

2 LITER DIET COKE

$4.99

2 LITER ROOTBEER

$4.99

2 LITER SPRITE

$4.99

20OZ COKE

$2.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Restaurant info

Family-Owned & Operated Pizzeria, offering authentic NY Style Pies, Subs, Salads & more.

Location

2 Public Sq, Medina, OH 44256

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.5 • 476
119 Public Sq Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Farmer's Table
orange star4.7 • 115
320 South Court Street, Suite 100 Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Big Dog Daddy's - 320 S. Court St. G2
orange starNo Reviews
320 S. Court St. G9 Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Foundry Social
orange star4.8 • 132
333 Foundry Street Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Johnny J's - Medina
orange star4.5 • 2,964
925 N Court St Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
orange star4.5 • 783
985 Boardman Alley Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Medina

Johnny J's - Medina
orange star4.5 • 2,964
925 N Court St Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
TWIISTED Burgers & Sushi
orange star4.5 • 783
985 Boardman Alley Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
P.J. Marley's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.5 • 476
119 Public Sq Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Guys Pizza Co. Medina
orange star4.3 • 212
800 Lafayette Road Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Foundry Social
orange star4.8 • 132
333 Foundry Street Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
The Farmer's Table
orange star4.7 • 115
320 South Court Street, Suite 100 Medina, OH 44256
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Medina
Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Strongsville
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
North Royalton
review star
Avg 3.8 (9 restaurants)
Barberton
review star
No reviews yet
Broadview Heights
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Brecksville
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Cuyahoga Falls
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Akron
review star
Avg 4.4 (73 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston