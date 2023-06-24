Courthouse Pizzeria 2 Public Square Medina, Ohio
2 Public Sq
Medina, OH 44256
FOOD
BREAD STICKS & CHEESY BREAD
PARMESAN BREAD STICKS
Our freshly baked breadsticks are made with the perfect combination of savory parmesan cheese, fragrant garlic seasoning, and warm, soft bread. Served with our homemade marinara sauce.
CHEESY BREAD
Our breadsticks are topped with a generous layer of gooey, melted mozzarella cheese, and sprinkled with garlic seasoning for a flavor explosion in every bite. Served with marinara sauce.
SALADS
INDIVIDUAL GARDEN SALAD
Look no further than our Garden Salad! Made with fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, flavorful red onions, and savory black olives, our Garden Salad is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.
FAMILY GARDEN SALAD
Look no further than our Garden Salad! Made with fresh, crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, flavorful red onions, and savory black olives, our Garden Salad is a perfect choice for anyone looking for a refreshing and satisfying meal. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.
INDIVIDUAL ITALIAN SALAD
Try our Italian Salad! Made with all the fresh and healthy ingredients of our Garden Salad, including crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, and flavorful red onions, our Italian Salad takes things up a notch with the addition of savory pepperoni, banana peppers, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.
FAMILY ITALIAN SALAD
Try our Italian Salad! Made with all the fresh and healthy ingredients of our Garden Salad, including crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy cherry tomatoes, tangy pepperoncini peppers, and flavorful red onions, our Italian Salad takes things up a notch with the addition of savory pepperoni, banana peppers, and creamy mozzarella cheese. Topped off with crispy croutons and your choice of dressing.
INDIVIDUAL CAESAR
Treat yourself to a crisp and refreshing Caesar Salad! Made with fresh romaine lettuce, tangy Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.
FAMILY CAESAR
Treat yourself to a crisp and refreshing Caesar Salad! Made with fresh romaine lettuce, tangy Caesar dressing, and crispy croutons.
COMBOS
SLICE & SODA
Enjoy a mouth-watering New York-style cheese slice with a refreshing 20 oz beverage of your choice. Our cheesy slice is made with premium quality mozzarella cheese, our homemade marinara sauce, and our special dough recipe that's baked to perfection. Satisfy your cravings with our combo and quench your thirst with our wide selection of drinks.
6" SUB & SODA
Get a 5" sub of your choice, made fresh with premium ingredients, and a 20 oz beverage to quench your thirst. Whether you're looking for a quick lunch or a satisfying snack, this combo has got you covered. Choose from our delicious selection of subs, including classics like Italian and Chicken Bacon Ranch
HOT DOG & SODA
Get your hands on our mouth-watering all-beef hot dog and a refreshing 20 oz beverage with our Hot Dog and 20 oz Combo!
NY SLICE
NY SLICE
A New York thin slice is a classic and beloved style of pizza that's been perfected over generations in the Big Apple. This type of pizza is known for its crispy, thin crust that's been cooked to perfection in a piping hot oven. The crust is sturdy enough to hold its shape, yet still delicate and light enough to provide the perfect balance of texture and flavor.
SPECIALTY SLICE
Buffalo Chicken Slice
A flavor explosion of tender chicken, zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. Topped off with our signature Ranchero sauce for an extra kick.
Hawiian Slice
A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar.
Madd Maxx Slice
Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs. Topped with our Bee Sting Hot Honey drizzle.
Marhgerita Slice
Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.
Meat Lovers Slice
Piled high with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham.
Supreme Slice
Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.
LARGE PIES
LARGE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN
Made with our signature NY-style pizza dough, this pizza boasts a thicker, heartier crust that's sure to satisfy your cravings. Whether you're a die-hard pizza lover or simply looking for a heartier pizza option, our Buckeye Pizza is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling great.
LARGE BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE
A flavor explosion of tender chicken slathered in zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. And if that weren't enough, we've added a generous sprinkle of gooey, melted mozzarella cheese on top. To really take this pizza to the next level, we've finished it off with our signature spicy ranchero sauce, creating a tantalizing medley of spicy, savory, and creamy flavors.
LARGE HAWAIIAN PIE
A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar. The perfect balance of savory and sweet, this pizza is sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you wanting more.
LARGE MADD MAXX PIE
Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs, this pizza is a carnivore's dream come true. But that's not all – we've also added a drizzle of hot honey to give it a sweet and spicy kick that will tantalize your taste buds.
LARGE MARGHERITA PIE
Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.
LARGE MEAT LOVERS PIE
All your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham, this pizza is a true meat lover's dream. Topped with generous amounts of melted mozzarella cheese, this pizza delivers a perfect combination of salty, savory, and cheesy flavors in every bite.
LARGE SUPREME PIE
Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.
LARGE WHITE PIE
A deliciously savory base of olive oil and garlic seasoning, this pizza is the perfect canvas for our carefully chosen toppings. We've topped it with plump cherry tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and a delicious pesto sauce that delivers a perfect balance that will leave you feeling fully satisfied.
XL PIES
XL NY STYLE PIE - BUILD YOUR OWN
New York Style Pizza is a classic and iconic style of pizza. Its large, thin, and crispy crust that's been cooked to perfection in a high-heat oven, but still tender and chewy on the inside.
XL BUFFALO CHICKEN PIE
A flavor explosion of tender chicken, zesty hot buffalo sauce, savory bacon, and tangy blue cheese crumbles. Topped off with our signature Ranchero sauce for an extra kick.
XL HAWAIIAN PIE
A delicious combination of tender ham, savory bacon, and gooey mozzarella cheese, topped with sweet brown sugar.
XL MADD MAXX PIE
Loaded with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, tender ham, and meaty meatballs. Topped with our Bee Sting Hot Honey drizzle.
XL MARGHERITA PIE
Made with only the freshest ingredients, including creamy slices of fresh mozzarella cheese, plump cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, tangy balsamic glaze, and our delicious pesto sauce.
XL MEAT LOVERS PIE
Piled high with all your favorite meats, including savory pepperoni, crispy bacon, juicy sausage, and tender ham.
XL SUPREME PIE
Piled high with savory pepperoni, juicy sausage, crisp green peppers, tangy red onions, and meaty mushrooms, this pizza is a true feast for the senses.
XL WHITE PIE
A deliciously savory base of olive oil and garlic seasoning. We've topped it with plump cherry tomatoes, fragrant fresh basil, and a delicious pesto sauce that delivers a perfect balance.
CAULIFLOWER CRUST
SUBS
6" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB
Made with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch dressing, this sub is packed with bold and delicious flavors.
6" ITALIAN SUB
Made with premium ham, flavorful salami, melty mozzarella cheese, crisp red onions, and spicy banana peppers. Topped with our signature Italian dressing, each bite is a perfect combination of savory and slightly sweet flavors.
6" MEATBALL SUB
Made with juicy, flavorful meatballs, savory tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, this sub is a true feast for the senses.
12" CHICKEN BACON RANCH SUB
Made with tender chicken, crispy bacon, and creamy ranch dressing, this sub is packed with bold and delicious flavors.
12" ITALIAN SUB
Made with premium ham, flavorful salami, melty mozzarella cheese, crisp red onions, and spicy banana peppers. Topped with our signature Italian dressing, each bite is a perfect combination of savory and slightly sweet flavors.
12" MEATBALL SUB
Made with juicy, flavorful meatballs, savory tomato sauce, and melted mozzarella cheese, this sub is a true feast for the senses.
HOT DOGS
HOT DOG - BUILD YOUR OWN
Made from the finest cuts of beef and cooked to perfection. Served on a soft, warm bun. Add your favorite toppings such as ketchup, mustard, and relish, or try one of our specialty toppings.
STREET CART DOG
Made with a juicy, all-beef hot dog nestled inside a warm and toasty bun, and topped with tangy sauerkraut and zesty brown mustard.
PIZZA DOG
Made with a juicy all-beef hot dog, nestled inside a warm and toasty bun and topped with our signature pizza sauce, gooey mozzarella cheese, and savory pepperoni slices.
KIDS
KIDS COMBO
Perfect for kids 12 and under! Our Kid's Combo includes a kid-sized slice of our delicious New York-style pizza, your choice of chips or a cookie, and a 10oz beverage. It's the perfect meal for a little one who loves pizza!
KIDS SLICE
Made with the same high-quality ingredients as our full-sized pizzas, the Kid's Slice is just the right size for smaller appetites.
SIDE
BBQ
Looking for a sauce with a perfect balance of sweet and tangy to complement your favorite dishes? Look no further than our delicious Sweet BBQ Sauce! Made with high-quality ingredients, this versatile sauce is perfect for dipping, spreading, or drizzling on your favorite foods.
BALSAMIC
Made with high-quality balsamic vinegar and a touch of sweetness, this glaze adds a tangy and slightly sweet flavor to your favorite meals.
BEE STING
Introducing our Bee Stinger Hot Honey Drizzle, the perfect addition to any dish! Made with real honey and infused with just the right amount of heat, this sweet and spicy condiment is sure to take your taste buds on a wild ride. Drizzle it over pizza, subs, or even your morning toast for a flavor explosion. Don't miss out on our Bee Stinger hot honey drizzle!
GARLIC BUTTER
Perfect for dipping pizza crusts or breadsticks! Made with real butter and fresh garlic, this sauce is sure to tantalize your taste buds and leave you wanting more. Drizzle it on top of your favorite pizza or use it as a dipping sauce for our parmesan cheese breadsticks. The possibilities are endless with our savory garlic butter. Try it today!
HOT BUFFALO
Our new homemade hot buffalo sauce, perfect for those who crave a little heat in their meals! Made with carefully selected ingredients, this sauce boasts a bold and spicy flavor that is sure to please your taste buds. Whether you're adding it to our delicious subs or drizzling it over your favorite pizza, this hot buffalo sauce is the perfect addition to any meal.
ITALIAN
The perfect addition to any salad or sandwich. Our homemade Italian dressing is made with a blend of tangy vinegar, olive oil, and delicious herbs and spices. It's light and refreshing, yet full of flavor, and it's the perfect complement to any dish
RED SAUCE
Our homemade marinara sauce is the perfect addition to any dish! Made with fresh, ripe tomatoes and a blend of herbs and spices, this sauce brings a deliciously rich and savory flavor to your favorite dishes. Whether you're topping off your pizza or dipping our garlic breadsticks, you'll love the bold taste of our homemade marinara sauce.
PARMESAN GARLIC
A savory blend of creamy parmesan cheese and zesty garlic. Perfectly complements any pizza, breadsticks or subs for a delicious burst of flavor. With just the right balance of garlic and parmesan, this sauce will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more.
PESTO
Our delicious pesto sauce is the perfect addition to any of our pizza options! Made with fresh basil, olive oil, garlic, pine nuts, and parmesan cheese, our pesto sauce adds a rich and savory flavor to your pizza. It's also a great option for pasta dishes, salads, or as a dip for our garlic parmesan breadsticks.
RANCH
Try it on our favorite pizzas, chicken bacon ranch sub, or simply as a dipping sauce for our cheesy breadsticks. Whether you're a fan of classic flavors or like to mix it up, our ranch dressing is sure to satisfy your taste buds.
RANCHERO
The perfect blend of creamy ranch and spicy flavors! Our chefs have crafted this delicious sauce that will tantalize your taste buds with a fiery kick. Our ranchero sauce will add that extra bit of flavor and heat to your favorite foods.
SWEET HABANERO
Looking for a sauce to add some sweet heat to your dishes? Try our sweet habanero sauce! Made with a blend of habanero peppers and sweet ingredients, this sauce is the perfect balance of spicy and sweet. Use it as a dipping sauce for cheesy bread or drizzle it on your favorite pizza for a flavor explosion. Trust us, you won't be able to get enough of this addictive sauce.
MOZZARELLA CHEESE
3.25 OUNCE
PEPPEROCHINI
3.25 OUNCE
BOWL OF MEATBALLS (5)
Looking for a savory and hearty snack to satisfy your cravings? Look no further than our bowl of 5 mouth-watering meatballs! Made from a blend of premium beef and seasonings, each meatball is perfectly seasoned and cooked to juicy perfection. Whether you're in the mood for a quick bite on the go or a satisfying snack to enjoy at home, our meatball bowl is the perfect choice.
CHIPS
DESSERT
CANNOLI
Indulge in our scrumptious cannoli, the ultimate Italian dessert! Freshly made and filled with a creamy, sweetened ricotta cheese filling, with a hint of vanilla and chocolate chips.
CHOCHOLATE CHIP COOKIE
Sink your teeth into our giant chocolate chip cookie that's big enough to share. If you want to!
TAKE & BAKE
DOUGH BALL
Bring the pizzeria experience home with our Dough Balls! Our delicious pizza dough is made fresh daily and portioned into convenient balls, so you can enjoy the authentic taste of our pizzas right in your own kitchen. Simply top with your favorite ingredients and bake to perfection for a hot and fresh pizza straight from your oven. Made with only the freshest ingredients and expertly crafted by our skilled pizzaiolos, our Dough Balls are the perfect way to enjoy the delicious taste of our pizzas in the comfort of your own home. Whether you're hosting a pizza party or simply looking for a fun and delicious activity with your family, our Dough Balls are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you feeling fully satisfied. Come and experience the bold and delicious flavors of our Dough Balls today!
Looking to enjoy the authentic taste of our pizzeria from the comfort of your own home? Look no further than our Take N Bake kit! This kit includes everything you need to create a delicious pizza right in your own kitchen, including our signature pizza dough, savory tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella cheese. Our dough is made fresh daily using only the finest ingredients, and our sauce is expertly crafted to deliver the perfect balance of savory and slightly sweet flavors. Simply add your favorite toppings, bake in your oven, and enjoy the delicious taste of our pizzas in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for family dinners, game nights, or a fun activity with friends, our Take N Bake kit is the perfect way to experience the bold and delicious flavors of our pizzeria in a convenient and affordable way. Order your Take N Bake kit today and savor the taste of our delicious pizzas at home!
N/A BEVERAGES
KIDS FOUNTAIN DRINK
KIDS UNDER 13 FOUNTAIN DRINK
20OZ FOUNTAIN DRINK
ADULT FOUNTAIN DRINK
20OZ CHERRY COKE
20OZ COKE ZERO
20OZ DIET COKE
20OZ FANTA ORANGE
20OZ LEMONADE
20OZ SPRITE
20OZ DASAINI
APPLE JUICE
POWERADE FRUIT PUNCH
2 LITER CHERRY COKE
2 LITER COCA COLA
2 LITER DIET COKE
2 LITER ROOTBEER
2 LITER SPRITE
20OZ COKE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Family-Owned & Operated Pizzeria, offering authentic NY Style Pies, Subs, Salads & more.
2 Public Sq, Medina, OH 44256