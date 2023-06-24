Courthouse Pizzeria 2 Public Square Medina, Ohio

TAKE & BAKE

$12.99

Looking to enjoy the authentic taste of our pizzeria from the comfort of your own home? Look no further than our Take N Bake kit! This kit includes everything you need to create a delicious pizza right in your own kitchen, including our signature pizza dough, savory tomato sauce, and melty mozzarella cheese. Our dough is made fresh daily using only the finest ingredients, and our sauce is expertly crafted to deliver the perfect balance of savory and slightly sweet flavors. Simply add your favorite toppings, bake in your oven, and enjoy the delicious taste of our pizzas in the comfort of your own home. Perfect for family dinners, game nights, or a fun activity with friends, our Take N Bake kit is the perfect way to experience the bold and delicious flavors of our pizzeria in a convenient and affordable way. Order your Take N Bake kit today and savor the taste of our delicious pizzas at home!