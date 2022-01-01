Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Coyote Blue Cafe

467 Reviews

$$

1960 Saybrook Rd

Middletown, CT 06457

32 OZ HOUSE TOGO
West Texas Burrito
QUESADILLA DINNER

Appetizers

Fiesta

$10.75

a flour tortilla turnover filled with baby button mushrooms, sliced black olives & diced tomatoes Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese ~ garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Guacamole

$10.50

traditional mashed avocado dip served with tortilla chips

Harvest Green Salad

$5.95

w/diced tomatoes, scallions olives & cheese

Mini Nachos

$9.50

our house fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese

Mini Nachos Maximo

$16.95

fried corn chips topped with chicken, beef, jalapeños, olives, tomatoes, scallions, jack & cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour

Nachos

$11.95

our house fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese

Nachos Maximo

$18.95

fried corn chips topped with chicken, beef, jalapeños, olives, tomatoes, scallions, jack & cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour

Quesadilla

$8.25

a flour tortilla turnover filled with Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese ~ garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream

Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Bowl

$8.50

ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread

Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Cup

$5.25

ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread

Tex Mex Pizza

$15.95

a crisp flour tortilla topped with relleno sauce, beef or chicken, black olives, mild green chiles, mushrooms, scallions and cheese

CHEESE CRISP

$8.25

a grilled flour12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar

Taco Beef Crisp

$15.95

a grilled flour 12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar add taco beef

Crisp with Veggies

$15.95

a grilled flour 12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar add fresh stir-fried veggies

Entrees

Spinach & Feta Quesadilla

$18.75

A flour tortilla filled with sautéed fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta & muenster cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with refried beans and rice

Chicken Sedona

$17.95

Marinated breast meat grilled and topped with sautéed red & green peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served with refried beans & rice

Carne Asada

$23.75

A teres major steak marinated in lime juice, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño peppers grilled and served atop a roasted tomatillo sauce with refried beans & rice

Ahi Tuna Taco

$20.95

A pair of soft flour tortillas filled with grilled rare ahi tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese topped with a spicy wasabi sauce

Southwest Stir Fry

$19.25

Grilled Chicken & Shrimp stir-fried with lightly seasoned fresh vegetables & mushrooms served atop a bed of rice

Shrimp Quesadilla

$21.95

Grilled seasoned shrimp served in a 12" flour tortilla with diced tomatoes, muenster , jack & cheddar cheeses garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Grilled Rex Burger

$14.50

A half pound black angus ground beef topped with mild green chiles and muenster cheese served with choice of house side

Desert Combo

$22.85

Three of our vegetarian treats - a spinach & feta quesadilla, cheese& scallion enchilada & button mushroom & cheese burrito garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour creamed guacamole served with refried beans & rice

Coyote Combo

$22.95

A trio of our best sellers...cheese enchilada, beef burrito and chicken tostada served with refried beans & rice

Happy Trails Combo

$22.95

A ground beef soft taco, cheese & green chili enchilada and a chicken burrito garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole served with refried beans & rice

West Texas Burrito

A flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling toped with cheese then lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato , sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice

Burrito Grande

$22.75

A DOUBLE TEXAS combo of beef, chicken and baby mushrooms topped with cheese and lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice

Mini Grande Burrito

$18.75

A smaller version of the GRANDE

Tres Amigo Burrito

$23.75

Chicken, beef & pork pastor all rolled together topped with cheese lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice

Tostada

A crisp tortilla basket with your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, cheese and a dollop of sour cream & guacamole

Soft Tacos

Twin flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Enchiladas

Two rolled corn tortillas, choose your filling and sauce topping garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Need a Fajita

build your own with your choice of filling served with sautéed red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, lettuce, sour cream ,guacamole, refried beans & rice

QUESADILLA DINNER

A 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling combined with muenster, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice

Kids

Hot Diggity Dog

$3.75

Grilled hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla

Burrito

Smaller version of our West Texas Burrito with your choice of filling rolled in a flout tortilla topped with cheese served with rice and beans

Cheese Enchilada

$5.95

A yellow corn tortilla filled with cheese toped with Santa Fe red chili sauce & cheese served with rice and beans

Cheese Crisp

A grilled 10" flour tortilla topped with cheese and melted

Tostada

A small tortilla basket filled with refried beans, lettuce, disced tomato & cheese

Taco Kids

$5.25

Taco Beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft flour tortilla

Nachos

$5.50

A smaller version of corn chips topped with cheese

Quesadilla

A folded 10" flour tortilla filled with cheese

RETAIL - HOT SAUCES

BEE STING

$6.00

The sweetness of natural organic honey with the finish of fiery Caribbean heat.

RAJUN CAJUN REVENGE

$5.00

The true flavor of New Orleans. Spicy and full of flavor.

CATCHING FIRE

$5.00

This is our version of Sriracha - great when you want to add a little more spice.

DEVILS DANCE

$5.00

This is the "buffalo" flavor pepper sauce made with aged Cayenne peppers that intensify the true flavor of the fresh pepper. It is a mild sauce that goes great on chicken or beef.

HOLY SHOOT

$6.00

This is our hottest sauce made with a blend of chiles that include the Scotch Bonnet. Trust us - this is the real thing.

HOT LIPS

$5.00

This is very tasty and spicy hot!

LIFES A BEACH

$5.00

This is the island flavor of Barbados in a bottle. It goes great with chicken or fish.

HOTSY TOTSY

$5.00

It's hot with a slightly sweet finish. A little like an Oriental sauce.

NO SNIFFLING

$5.00

Great jalapeno flavor with just a bit of a bite makes this the perfect "starter" sauce. This is great on meats and vegetables or try adding it to your favorite salsa for chip dipping.

TEAR JERKER

$6.00

The authentic taste of the ancient region surrounding Mexico City.

ITS SMOKIN

$5.00

The "Special Reserve " Chipotle Pepper Sauce is just what you need to add a little smoke to any dish.

Weekly Specials

Asparagus & Feta Quesadilla

$10.95

A folded 10” flour tortilla filled with steamed fresh asparagus, Feta, Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese

QUESO BEEF TACO DIP

$9.25

Traditional Mexican cheese dip laced with our beef taco filling red & green peppers, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes goes great with Margaritas

GOBBLE GOBBLE QUESADILLA

$17.95

A flour tortilla turnover filled with roasted turkey, apple-walnut & jalapeno stuffing, muenster, jack & cheddar cheese served with an orange cranberry salsa along with refried beans & rice

New Mexican Burrito Verde

$17.95

Seasoned diced pork, tomatoes, corn, peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomatillo sauce & cheese with rice & refried beans

BLACKENED SALMON HASH

$19.95

Salmon fillet lightly blackened atop south western hash made with shredded potatoes, roasted corn, onions, red, green, jalapeno & poblano peppers

FLORENTINE ENCHILADAS

$15.95

A pair of 6” flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach topped with a lightly spiced cream sauce with scallions, mild green chiles, red and green peppers, black olives, spices and jack & cheddar cheese. With refried beans and rice

STEAK FAJITA SALAD

$19.95

Sautéed Fajita short rib atop mixed garden greens in a flour tortilla basket topped with sliced Hass avocado, red onions and diced plum tomatoes jalapeno ranch citrus vinaigrette creamy horseradish

FOOD TO GO

BAG OF CHIPS

$2.00

8 OZ SALSA

$2.95

16 OZ SALSA

$4.75

32 OZ SALSA

$6.95

8 OZ GUACAMOLE

$10.50

16 OZ GUACAMOLE

$16.50

32 OZ GUACAMOLE

$28.50

QUART OF CHILI

$24.95

DESSERTS TO GO

Flan

$5.25

Key Lime Cheesecake

$7.50

Chocolate Chip & Milk Layer Cake

$7.50

Carrot Layer cake

$7.50

ADULT BEVERAGES TOGO

16 OZ HOUSE TOGO

$9.00

Made with our house lime mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed

32 OZ HOUSE TOGO

$18.00

Made with our house lime mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed

16 OZ BLUE TOGO

$9.25

32 OZ BLUE TOGO

$18.50

16 OZ 1800 TO GO

$11.25

Made with our house lime mix and Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed

32 OZ 1800 TOGO

$22.50

Made with our house lime mix and Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed

16 OZ 1800 SKINNY TO GO

$13.00

32 OZ 1800 SKINNY TO GO

$26.00

16 OZ SKINNY TO GO

$10.75

Made with our organic agave mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed

32 OZ SKINNY TOGO

$21.50

Made with our organic agave mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed

16 OZ ULTIMATE TOGO

$13.50

Made with our organic agave mix and Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila. No modifying allowed

32 OZ ULTIMATE TOGO

$27.00

Made with our organic agave mix and Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila. No modifying allowed

16 OZ SEESTERS TOGO

$12.25

Made with our house lime mix and jalapeño infused Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed

32 OZ SEESTERS TOGO

$24.50

Made with our house lime mix and jalapeño infused Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed

16 OZ COYOTE LEMONADE TOGO

$8.25

Made with Tito's vodka, strawberry triple sec and lemonade. No modifying allowed

32 0Z COYOTE LEMONADE TOGO

$16.50

Made with Tito's vodka, strawberry triple sec and lemonade. No modifying allowed

16 0Z SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT TOGO

$7.00

32 OZ SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT TOGO

$14.00
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457

Directions

Coyote Blue Cafe image
Coyote Blue Cafe image

