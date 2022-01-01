- Home
Coyote Blue Cafe
467 Reviews
$$
1960 Saybrook Rd
Middletown, CT 06457
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fiesta
a flour tortilla turnover filled with baby button mushrooms, sliced black olives & diced tomatoes Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese ~ garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Guacamole
traditional mashed avocado dip served with tortilla chips
Harvest Green Salad
w/diced tomatoes, scallions olives & cheese
Mini Nachos
our house fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese
Mini Nachos Maximo
fried corn chips topped with chicken, beef, jalapeños, olives, tomatoes, scallions, jack & cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour
Nachos
our house fried corn tortilla chips topped with cheese
Nachos Maximo
fried corn chips topped with chicken, beef, jalapeños, olives, tomatoes, scallions, jack & cheddar cheese with a dollop of sour
Quesadilla
a flour tortilla turnover filled with Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese ~ garnished with lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream
Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Bowl
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread
Rio Bravo Chili Con Carne Cup
ground beef & red kidney beans simmered with onions, peppers, tomatoes & jalapenos ~ topped with cheese & sour cream served with our cactus corn bread
Tex Mex Pizza
a crisp flour tortilla topped with relleno sauce, beef or chicken, black olives, mild green chiles, mushrooms, scallions and cheese
CHEESE CRISP
a grilled flour12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar
Taco Beef Crisp
a grilled flour 12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar add taco beef
Crisp with Veggies
a grilled flour 12” tortilla topped with jack & cheddar add fresh stir-fried veggies
Entrees
Spinach & Feta Quesadilla
A flour tortilla filled with sautéed fresh spinach, roasted garlic, feta & muenster cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with refried beans and rice
Chicken Sedona
Marinated breast meat grilled and topped with sautéed red & green peppers, onions, jack & cheddar cheeses served with refried beans & rice
Carne Asada
A teres major steak marinated in lime juice, garlic, cilantro and jalapeño peppers grilled and served atop a roasted tomatillo sauce with refried beans & rice
Ahi Tuna Taco
A pair of soft flour tortillas filled with grilled rare ahi tuna, onions, lettuce, tomatoes and cheese topped with a spicy wasabi sauce
Southwest Stir Fry
Grilled Chicken & Shrimp stir-fried with lightly seasoned fresh vegetables & mushrooms served atop a bed of rice
Shrimp Quesadilla
Grilled seasoned shrimp served in a 12" flour tortilla with diced tomatoes, muenster , jack & cheddar cheeses garnished with lettuce, tomato and sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Grilled Rex Burger
A half pound black angus ground beef topped with mild green chiles and muenster cheese served with choice of house side
Desert Combo
Three of our vegetarian treats - a spinach & feta quesadilla, cheese& scallion enchilada & button mushroom & cheese burrito garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour creamed guacamole served with refried beans & rice
Coyote Combo
A trio of our best sellers...cheese enchilada, beef burrito and chicken tostada served with refried beans & rice
Happy Trails Combo
A ground beef soft taco, cheese & green chili enchilada and a chicken burrito garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and guacamole served with refried beans & rice
West Texas Burrito
A flour tortilla rolled with your choice of filling toped with cheese then lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato , sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice
Burrito Grande
A DOUBLE TEXAS combo of beef, chicken and baby mushrooms topped with cheese and lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice
Mini Grande Burrito
A smaller version of the GRANDE
Tres Amigo Burrito
Chicken, beef & pork pastor all rolled together topped with cheese lightly baked garnished with lettuce, tomato, sour cream & guacamole served with refried beans & rice
Tostada
A crisp tortilla basket with your choice of filling topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, scallions, jalapeños, cheese and a dollop of sour cream & guacamole
Soft Tacos
Twin flour tortillas filled with your choice of filling, onions, lettuce, tomato and cheese garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Enchiladas
Two rolled corn tortillas, choose your filling and sauce topping garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Need a Fajita
build your own with your choice of filling served with sautéed red & green peppers, onions, tomatoes, scallions, lettuce, sour cream ,guacamole, refried beans & rice
QUESADILLA DINNER
A 12" flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of filling combined with muenster, monterey jack & cheddar cheeses garnished with lettuce, tomato & sour cream served with refried beans & rice
Kids
Hot Diggity Dog
Grilled hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla
Burrito
Smaller version of our West Texas Burrito with your choice of filling rolled in a flout tortilla topped with cheese served with rice and beans
Cheese Enchilada
A yellow corn tortilla filled with cheese toped with Santa Fe red chili sauce & cheese served with rice and beans
Cheese Crisp
A grilled 10" flour tortilla topped with cheese and melted
Tostada
A small tortilla basket filled with refried beans, lettuce, disced tomato & cheese
Taco Kids
Taco Beef, lettuce, tomato and cheese in a soft flour tortilla
Nachos
A smaller version of corn chips topped with cheese
Quesadilla
A folded 10" flour tortilla filled with cheese
RETAIL - HOT SAUCES
BEE STING
The sweetness of natural organic honey with the finish of fiery Caribbean heat.
RAJUN CAJUN REVENGE
The true flavor of New Orleans. Spicy and full of flavor.
CATCHING FIRE
This is our version of Sriracha - great when you want to add a little more spice.
DEVILS DANCE
This is the "buffalo" flavor pepper sauce made with aged Cayenne peppers that intensify the true flavor of the fresh pepper. It is a mild sauce that goes great on chicken or beef.
HOLY SHOOT
This is our hottest sauce made with a blend of chiles that include the Scotch Bonnet. Trust us - this is the real thing.
HOT LIPS
This is very tasty and spicy hot!
LIFES A BEACH
This is the island flavor of Barbados in a bottle. It goes great with chicken or fish.
HOTSY TOTSY
It's hot with a slightly sweet finish. A little like an Oriental sauce.
NO SNIFFLING
Great jalapeno flavor with just a bit of a bite makes this the perfect "starter" sauce. This is great on meats and vegetables or try adding it to your favorite salsa for chip dipping.
TEAR JERKER
The authentic taste of the ancient region surrounding Mexico City.
ITS SMOKIN
The "Special Reserve " Chipotle Pepper Sauce is just what you need to add a little smoke to any dish.
Weekly Specials
Asparagus & Feta Quesadilla
A folded 10” flour tortilla filled with steamed fresh asparagus, Feta, Muenster, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese
QUESO BEEF TACO DIP
Traditional Mexican cheese dip laced with our beef taco filling red & green peppers, onions, jalapenos and tomatoes goes great with Margaritas
GOBBLE GOBBLE QUESADILLA
A flour tortilla turnover filled with roasted turkey, apple-walnut & jalapeno stuffing, muenster, jack & cheddar cheese served with an orange cranberry salsa along with refried beans & rice
New Mexican Burrito Verde
Seasoned diced pork, tomatoes, corn, peppers and onions wrapped in a flour tortilla topped with roasted tomatillo sauce & cheese with rice & refried beans
BLACKENED SALMON HASH
Salmon fillet lightly blackened atop south western hash made with shredded potatoes, roasted corn, onions, red, green, jalapeno & poblano peppers
FLORENTINE ENCHILADAS
A pair of 6” flour tortillas filled with sautéed fresh spinach topped with a lightly spiced cream sauce with scallions, mild green chiles, red and green peppers, black olives, spices and jack & cheddar cheese. With refried beans and rice
STEAK FAJITA SALAD
Sautéed Fajita short rib atop mixed garden greens in a flour tortilla basket topped with sliced Hass avocado, red onions and diced plum tomatoes jalapeno ranch citrus vinaigrette creamy horseradish
FOOD TO GO
DESSERTS TO GO
ADULT BEVERAGES TOGO
16 OZ HOUSE TOGO
Made with our house lime mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed
32 OZ HOUSE TOGO
Made with our house lime mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed
16 OZ BLUE TOGO
32 OZ BLUE TOGO
16 OZ 1800 TO GO
Made with our house lime mix and Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed
32 OZ 1800 TOGO
Made with our house lime mix and Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed
16 OZ 1800 SKINNY TO GO
32 OZ 1800 SKINNY TO GO
16 OZ SKINNY TO GO
Made with our organic agave mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed
32 OZ SKINNY TOGO
Made with our organic agave mix and house gold tequila. No modifying allowed
16 OZ ULTIMATE TOGO
Made with our organic agave mix and Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila. No modifying allowed
32 OZ ULTIMATE TOGO
Made with our organic agave mix and Sauza Conmemorativo Anejo Tequila. No modifying allowed
16 OZ SEESTERS TOGO
Made with our house lime mix and jalapeño infused Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed
32 OZ SEESTERS TOGO
Made with our house lime mix and jalapeño infused Cuervo 1800 Tequila. No modifying allowed
16 OZ COYOTE LEMONADE TOGO
Made with Tito's vodka, strawberry triple sec and lemonade. No modifying allowed
32 0Z COYOTE LEMONADE TOGO
Made with Tito's vodka, strawberry triple sec and lemonade. No modifying allowed
16 0Z SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT TOGO
32 OZ SAM ADAMS SEASONAL DRAFT TOGO
|Sunday
|12:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
1960 Saybrook Rd, Middletown, CT 06457