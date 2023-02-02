Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crew Ogunquit

8 Shore Rd

Ogunquit, ME 03907

Order Again

Starters

Squash Rings

$14.00

ALLAGASH BATTER, SMOKED ONION AIOLI

Soft Pretzel Sticks

$16.00

EVERYTHING BAGEL SEASONING, PUB CHEESE, HOUSE MUSTARD

Cajun Dusted Haddock Bites

$16.00

CREOLE REMOULADE

Fried Pickles

$12.00

CREOLE REMOULADE

Wings

$16.00

CAROLINA GOLD • BUFFALO

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

MARINARA SAUCE

Side Garlic Fries

$8.00

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$28.00

HOUSE TARTAR & CREOLE REMOULADE

Raw Bar

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$21.00

SERVED UP, WITH COCKTAIL SAUCE

Soup & Salad

Crew Caesar

$13.00

Cobb Salad

$22.00

Soup of the Day

$13.00

Harvest Salad

$14.00

Sandwiches & Pizza

The American Crew Burger

The American Crew Burger

$18.00

TWO SMASH PATTIES, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, CABOT CHEDDAR, CREW SAUCE

Beyond Burger

$17.00

PLANT PROTEIN PATTY, SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICKLES, CABOT CHEDDAR, CREW SAUCE

5oz Maine Lobster Roll

$36.00

LEMON BUTTER, MAYO, HOUSE SEASONING, TARRAGON SPRINKLE

Fried Chicken BLT

$18.00

CIABATTA BREAD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, MAYONNAISE

Salmon BLT

$21.00

CIABATTA BREAD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, MAYONNAISE

Just Mother Earth Wrap

$15.00

AN ABUNDANCE OF FRESH VEGETABLES, INFUSED WITH A ROASTED GARLIC BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

BBQ Pulled Pork

$16.00

MOJITO MARINATED BBQ PULLED PORK, SESAME BUN, COLE SLAW, PICKLES

Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Chef's Special Pizza

$22.00

Standard BLT

$14.00

Haddock Crew Po Boy

$18.00

Reuben Panini

$18.00

Entrees

Spaghetti Squash

$22.00

FARRO, MUSHROOMS, CANNELLINI BEANS, BASIL PESTO

Rotisserie Half Chicken

$29.00

Ma, The Meatloaf!

$24.00

Crew Paella

$32.00

Haddock Piccata

$29.00

10oz Top Sirloin Steak

$32.00

Brunch Classics

Smoked Salmon Platter

$18.00

Smoked salmon, field greens, toasted bagel, cream cheese, diced tomatoes, bermuda onions, capers, scrambled eggs

Creme Brulee French Toast

$14.00

Sour dough french toast, vanilla bean custard, caramelized raw sugar

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Old fashioned buttermilk recipe with butter + maple syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Corned Beef Hash

$19.00

Norm's Angus corned beef / served with two poached eggs, hash browns, toast

Veggie Homefries

$15.00

Potatoes + seasonal garden vegetables sautéed with asiago cheese / served with two eggs any style, hash browns, toast

Eggs Florentine

$16.00

Two poached eggs topped with roasted garlic, Bermuda onion, smoked bacon, cream + asiago cheese on english muffin halves / served with hash browns

The New Englander

$14.00

Two eggs any style, Canadian bacon, smoked bacon or Italian sausage, hash browns, toast

Omelette of the Day

$14.00

Chef's creation served with hash browns + toast

Tuscany Scramble

$11.00

Eggs scrambled with crispy sour dough croutons, roasted garlic, fresh basil, tomatoes + asiago cheese / served with hash browns + toast

Pancake Special

$14.00

Spicy Scramble

$11.00

Breakfast Burrito

$15.00

Brunch Sides

SD Plain Pancake

$6.00

SD Blueberry Pancake

$8.00

SD Brulee French Toast

$7.00

SD Toast

$3.00

SD Smoked Bacon

$7.00

SD Corned Beef Hash

$9.00

SD Canadian Bacon

$5.00

SD Italian Sausage

$6.00

SD Single Egg

$3.00

SD Everything Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$4.00

SD English Muffin

$3.00

SD Hollandaise

$2.00

SD Hash Browns

$6.00

SD Special Pancake

$8.50

Lunch Favorites & Sandwiches

Crew Caesar (Lunch)

$13.00

House caesar dressing, crouton crumble, pecorino cheese

Cobb Salad (Lunch)

$22.00

Hard boiled eggs, crumbled bacon, red onions, mixed cheese blend, cherry tomatoes, diced avocado, grilled chicken breast

The American Crew Burger (Lunch)

$18.00

Two smash patties, shredded lettuce, pickles, cabot cheddar cheese, crew sauce / served with house cut garlic fries or caesar salad

Chicken BLT (Lunch)

$18.00

Ciabatta bread, fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayonnaise / served with house cut garlic fries or caesar salad

Just Mother Earth (Lunch)

$15.00

An abundance of vegetables: asparagus, tomatoes, broccoli, spinach, wild and domestic mushrooms, roasted red peppers, and artichokes. Infused with a roasted garlic balsamic vinaigrette

Open Faced Corned Beef Sandwich (Lunch)

$16.00

Our Black Angus corned beef, sauted with sauerkraut and served over homemade toasted Tuscan bread with Thousand Island dressing & Swiss cheese

Kids Meals

K Single Patty Hamburger

$12.00

K Tenders

$12.00

K Grilled Cheese

$11.00

K Pasta

$10.00

K Haddock Bites

$16.00

K Single Patty Cheeseburger

$12.00

Crew Neck T Shirts

XS Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

S Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

M Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

L Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

XL Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

XXL Crew Neck T Shirt

$25.00

V-Neck T Shirts

XS V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

S V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

M V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

L V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

XL V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

XXL V Neck T Shirt

$25.00

Long Sleeve Crew Tee

XS Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00Out of stock

S Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00

M Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00Out of stock

L Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00Out of stock

XL Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00Out of stock

XXL Long Sleeve Tee

$32.00

Pullover

XS Pullover

$34.00Out of stock

S Pullover

$34.00

M Pullover

$34.00Out of stock

L Pullover

$34.00Out of stock

XL Pullover

$34.00Out of stock

XXL Pullover

$34.00Out of stock

Hoodie

XS Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

S Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

M Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

L Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

XL Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

XXL Hoodie - Blue

$55.00

XS Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

S Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

M Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

L Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

XL Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

XXL Hoodie - Gray

$55.00

Hats

Crew Beanie

$25.00

Glassware

Crew Pint Glass

$10.00

Crew Coffee Mug

$10.00

Crew Pitcher

$40.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:59 am
Established in June 2021, CREW is the newly-renovated sing-along, dance-along restaurant/bar with Ogunquit Coastal Vibes. We have a friendly, fun staff, local live music, TVs for the games, diverse libations, and great food. Raise your glass to friends and good times at CREW.

8 Shore Rd, Ogunquit, ME 03907

