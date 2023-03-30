Main picView gallery

Crickets 518 W Main St

review star

No reviews yet

518 W Main St

Newburgh, IN 47630

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


APPETIZERS

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$5.00

BREADED CAULIFLOWER

$6.50

BREADED CORN NUGGETS

$5.50

BREADED DILL PICKLE CHIPS

$6.50

BREADED MUSHROOMS

$6.50

BREADSTICKS

$6.00

CHEESE BREAD

$6.50

CHEESE CURDS

$6.50

CHEESE CURDS - SPICY

$7.50

CHEESE FRIES

$7.00

CHESSE TOTS

$7.00

CHICKEN STRIP BASKET

$9.00

CHILI

$5.50

COMBO BASKET

$10.50

FRENCH FRIES

$3.25

GRIPPOS

$1.40

JALAPENO POPPERS

$6.50

JALP POPPERS ROLL

$8.00

JUMBO PRETZEL

$4.75

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$6.50

PEANUTS

$0.93

PEPPERONCINIS

$2.50

PEPPERONI ROLLUPS

$7.00

RUFFLES

$0.93

TATOR TOTS

$3.25

CHEESE ROLLUPS

$6.00

DRINKS

BOTTLE BEER

BUCKETS

DRAFT BEER

LIQUOR

SODA

$3.00

WINE

$4.50

OVEN SANDWICHES

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$10.50

HAWAIIAN

$10.50

HOT HAM AND CHEESE

$9.50

ROAST BEEF

$10.75

STROMBOLI

$9.50

PIZZA

BYO 9"

$9.25

BYO 12"

$12.00

BYO 16"

$17.00

CHEESE

$9.25+

CHICKEN BACON RANCH

$13.00+

HAWAIIAN

$13.00+

MEAT

$14.00+

SUPREME

$12.50+

TACO

$13.00+

VEGGIE

$10.00+

SANDWICHES

BLT

$6.75

BREADED TENDERLOIN

$7.50

FISH SANDWICH

$6.00

GERMAN BOLOGNA

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$4.25

GRILLED CHICKEN

$7.25

GRILLED TENDERLOIN

$6.25

HAMBURGER

$5.25

PULLED PORK

$6.00

SCOTT ATTACK

$12.50

LUNCH MENU

CHEESE BURGER

$9.95

FRIED BOLOGNA

$9.95

GRILLED TENDERLOIN

$9.95

PULLED PORK

$9.95

SAUCES

BBQ

$0.50

CHEESE

$0.50

GARLIC BUTTER

$0.50

HONEYMUSTARD

$0.50

HORSEY

$0.50

PIZZA SAUCE

$0.50

RANCH

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

518 W Main St, Newburgh, IN 47630

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ghost Quesadilla
orange star4.4 • 446
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1 Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
orange starNo Reviews
8309 Bell Oaks Dr Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Prime Time Pub and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
The Rooster's Den
orange starNo Reviews
3988 Haley Dr Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
2nd Language Patisserie
orange starNo Reviews
n/a Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext
Thai Papaya Cuisine - 1434 Tutor Ln
orange starNo Reviews
1434 Tutor Ln Evansville, IN 47715
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Newburgh

Ghost Quesadilla
orange star4.4 • 446
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1 Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Cleo's Bakery & Brown Bag Lunches
orange star4.6 • 86
9 W Jennings St Newburgh, IN 47630
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newburgh
Evansville
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Owensboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
No reviews yet
Madisonville
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Vincennes
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Corydon
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
review star
Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston