Crockett's Public House - Puyallup

review star

No reviews yet

118 East Stewart

Puyallup, WA 98372

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Lavender Lemonade

Chef Crafted Cocktails

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$14.99

a house made recipe with chili pepper vodka and all the fixins! this one is an appetizer!

Blooming Grapefruit

Blooming Grapefruit

$14.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Bourbon Smash

Bourbon Smash

$14.99

makers mark muddled with oranges, lemons and a splash of simple syrup

Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$16.99

Cosmopolitan

$14.99
Elderflower and Strawberry

Elderflower and Strawberry

$14.99

a fusion of strawberry vodka, elderflower liqueur, freshly blended strawberries and lemon. light and refreshing

Fig Old Fashioned

$14.99

Ginger Fizz

$14.99

Green Jaguar

$14.99

Hot Chai

$14.99

Hot Pear Cider

$14.99
Jalap/Pine Margarita

Jalap/Pine Margarita

$14.99

tequila, muddled jalapeno, triple-sec, agave, sweet and sour, garnished with jalapeno and pineapple

Lemon Drop

$14.99
Long Island

Long Island

$14.99

Magic Apple

$14.99
Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$14.99

Manhattan

$14.99
Margarita

Margarita

$14.99

Martini

$14.99
Maui Mule

Maui Mule

$14.99

a vacation in a copper mug! creamy coconut rum, simple syrup, limes and ginger beer. tastes like paradise!

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.99
Mint Margarita

Mint Margarita

$14.99

not too sweet, not too tart, perfectly in the middle. tequila, fresh muddled mint, limes and blackberry puree

Mojito

$14.99
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$14.99

Negroni

$14.99
Old Fashioned

Old Fashioned

$14.99

a crockett's classic. rye whiskey, bitters and house made cask beer syrup

Painted Lady Martini

$14.99
Peachy Keen

Peachy Keen

$14.99
Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$14.99
Prickly Pear

Prickly Pear

$14.99

Pumpkin Spiced

$14.99
Skinny Mojito

Skinny Mojito

$14.99

refreshing and satisfying. a light blend of huckleberry vodka, fresh mint, limes and soda make this fizzy cocktail extra delicious

Slim Pickings

Slim Pickings

$14.99

light and bubbly! a refreshing jumble of blueberry vodka, lavender syrup, lemon and agave. we added bubbles on top just for fun

Spicy Mango Margarita

Spicy Mango Margarita

$14.99
Suspect Smash

Suspect Smash

$14.99

suspect jalepeno pineapple white whiskey muddled with lemon and lime with a splash of sweet and sour and agave.

Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$14.99
The French 425

The French 425

$14.99

an exciting maple valley twist on the french 75. we added the beauty of the empress gin with a splash of lemon juice and simple syrup, topped it off with our bubbles. light, with botanical notes, this drink pairs well any time of day

Tropical Escape

$14.99

Weekly Cocktail

$14.99

Classic Cocktails

Mojito

Mojito

$14.99
Long Island

Long Island

$14.99
Margarita

Margarita

$14.99
Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$14.99
Cosmopolitan

Cosmopolitan

$14.99
Manhattan

Manhattan

$14.99
Negroni

Negroni

$14.99
Martini

Martini

$14.99
Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$14.99
Cadillac Margarita

Cadillac Margarita

$14.99

Lemon Drop

$14.99

Coffee Nudge

$14.99

Irish Coffee

$14.99

Bathtub Brews 12oz

Black Butte Porter

Black Butte Porter

$6.50
Blue Moon Can

Blue Moon Can

$6.50
Bodizafa IPA

Bodizafa IPA

$6.50
Bud

Bud

$6.50
Bud Light

Bud Light

$6.50
Cider

Cider

$6.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$6.50
Dogfish Head

Dogfish Head

$6.50
Fat Tire

Fat Tire

$6.50

Heidelberg

$6.50

Heineken

$6.50
Modelo Especial

Modelo Especial

$6.50

O'Douls

$6.50

Omisssion

$6.50

Rainier

$6.50
Roque Dead Guy

Roque Dead Guy

$6.50

Rubens Crikey

$6.50
Seltzer

Seltzer

$6.50
Stella Artois

Stella Artois

$6.50

Wines By The Bottle

Vandori-Veneto BTL

Vandori-Veneto BTL

$25.00
Merf Chardonnay BTL

Merf Chardonnay BTL

$25.00
Ryan Patrick BTL

Ryan Patrick BTL

$29.00
Silver Lake Riesling BTL

Silver Lake Riesling BTL

$27.00
Revelry BTL

Revelry BTL

$33.00
Lesse Fitch BTL

Lesse Fitch BTL

$33.00
Alexander Nicole BTL

Alexander Nicole BTL

$50.00
Elsa Bianchi-Medoza BTL

Elsa Bianchi-Medoza BTL

$33.00
Replica-Somnoma BTL

Replica-Somnoma BTL

$39.00
Pinot Noir- BTL

Pinot Noir- BTL

$29.00

Bubbles-BTL

$25.00

Rose'-BTL

$33.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$3.99

Diet Pepsi

$3.99

Rootbeer

$3.99

Siera Mist

$3.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.99

Lavender Lemonade

$4.99
Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.99

Lemonade with Flavor

$4.99
Virgin Mule

Virgin Mule

$4.99

Ginger Beer

$4.99
Mint Limeade

Mint Limeade

$4.99

Iced Tea

$3.99

Iced Tea with Flavor

$4.99

Cream Soda

$3.99

Soda Water

$1.99

Coffee

$3.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Cranberry Juice

$3.99

Grapefruit Juice

$3.99

Pineapple Juice

$3.99

Milk

$3.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Add Mint

$0.75

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.99

Tomato Juice

$3.99

Add Mango

$1.00

Add Pass Fruit

$1.00

Add Peach

$1.00

Add blkberry

$1.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Bq Deposit

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Crockett's is a bar & restaurant with integrity. From our hand-cut French fries to our made from scratch sauces, we don't cut corners.

Website

Location

118 East Stewart, Puyallup, WA 98372

Directions

