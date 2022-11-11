Crockett's Public House - Puyallup
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Crockett's is a bar & restaurant with integrity. From our hand-cut French fries to our made from scratch sauces, we don't cut corners.
Location
118 East Stewart, Puyallup, WA 98372
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Puerto Vallarta Puyallup - 215 15th Street Southeast
No Reviews
215 15th Street Southeast Puyallup, WA 98372
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Puyallup
More near Puyallup