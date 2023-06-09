Crystal Restaurant 87 Public Sq
[Lunch / Dinner]
Appetizer
Sampler Platter
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Mushrooms
Stuffed Potato Skins
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives and Sour Cream
Jalapeno Poppers
Cheddar Cheese stuffed peppers with Blue Cheese
Pizza Logs
Crispy egg roll wrapper loaded withmozzarella and pepperoni and tomato sauce
Breaded Mushrooms
Served with ranch dressing
Asparagus Fries
Crispy asparagus lightly breaded and fried served with ranch dressing
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Chicken Tenders dipped in hot sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese sticks served with marina sauce
Broccoli Bites
Fried broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese
Fried Macaroni and Cheese Bites
Macaroni and Monterey pepper jack cheese balls
Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch
Chicken Tenders
Soup/Salad
French Onion
Housemade with melted provolone cheese
Soup of the Day
House Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery
Greek Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, feta cheese with greek vinaigrette
Buffalo Salad
Fried chicken tenders dipped in hot house layered over lettuce, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese
Julienne Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery, turkey, ham, cheese
Spinach Salad
Fresh spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and egg
Salmon Salad
Broiled salmon, romaine, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons
Grilled Chicken Salad
Roamine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons
Seafood Salad
Crab meat and shrimp (Seasonal)
Tuna Salad Plate
Tuna on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and pickles
Chicken Salad Plate
Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and pickles
Cold Ham Plate
Ham, tomatoes, pickles with potato or macaroni salad
Cold Turkey Plate
Turkey, tomatoes, pickles with potato or macaroni salad
Fresh Fruit Salad
Fresh fruit served on a bed of lettuce with cottage chesse
Cold Sandwiches
Gourmet Sandwiches
Grilled Chicken Filet
Lettuce, tomato and mayo and French Fries
Chicken Parm Sand
Breaded chicken with provolone and tomato sauce and french fries
Hot Turkey
Open faced sandwich covered with gravy and served with french fries or potato salad
Breaded Chicken Filet
Lettuce, tomato and mayo and French Fries
Buffalo chicken Filet
Bredaed chicken dipped in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, mayo and french fries
Ribeye Steak
Shaved ribeye topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese with french fries
Wraps
Burgers
Classic Hamburger
!00% Ground Beef Pattie
Classic Cheesebuger
!00% Ground Beef Pattie with Cheese
Deluxe Cheese Burger
Classis burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion
Brunch Burger
Classic burger with crispy bacon, fried egg and cheese
BBQ Bacon Burger
Classic burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and tomato
Classic Sandwiches
Pete's Cheesesteak
Warm roast beef with onions, peppers and provolone
Reuben
Corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on rye
Crystal
Hand carved turkey, lettuce and tomato on three slices of toast
Fr.Haddock Sand
Lettuce, tomato and tater sauce
Western Egg
Egg, ham and onions
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Ham and Cheese
Grilled Cheese and Tomato
BLT
Bacon, lettuce and tomato
Patty Melt
Beef patty with grilled onions, provolone and thousand island grilled on rye
Turkey Club
Turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast
Ham Club
Ham, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast
Tuna Melt
Grilled tuna and american cheese
Public Square
Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast
Chicken Gyro
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and Tzatziki on pita
Lamb Gryo
Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and Tzatziki on pita
Gyro No Meat
Hotdog
From The Sea
Breaded Shrimp
Lightly breaded and fried
Broiled Haddock
Icelandic haddock broiled in butter and garlic
Fried Haddock
Lightly breaded and fried
Salmon
Filet of salmon seasoned with butter and garlic
Filet of Trout
Filet of trout seasoned with butter and garlic
Breaded Scallops
Lightly breaded and fried