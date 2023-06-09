Restaurant header imageView gallery

Crystal Restaurant 87 Public Sq

review star

No reviews yet

87 Public Sq

Watertown, NY 13601

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

[Lunch / Dinner]

Appetizer

Sampler Platter

$11.49

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Onion Rings, Mushrooms

Stuffed Potato Skins

$7.79

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Chives and Sour Cream

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.79

Cheddar Cheese stuffed peppers with Blue Cheese

Pizza Logs

$8.99

Crispy egg roll wrapper loaded withmozzarella and pepperoni and tomato sauce

Breaded Mushrooms

$6.99

Served with ranch dressing

Asparagus Fries

$13.99Out of stock

Crispy asparagus lightly breaded and fried served with ranch dressing

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$9.59

Chicken Tenders dipped in hot sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Cheese sticks served with marina sauce

Broccoli Bites

$6.99

Fried broccoli, bacon and cheddar cheese

Fried Macaroni and Cheese Bites

$8.99

Macaroni and Monterey pepper jack cheese balls

Loaded Fries

$7.49

French fries loaded with cheddar cheese, bacon and ranch

Chicken Tenders

$5.00+

Soup/Salad

French Onion

$5.59

Housemade with melted provolone cheese

Soup of the Day

$4.79

House Salad

$4.79

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery

Greek Salad

$11.49

Romaine, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, olives, feta cheese with greek vinaigrette

Buffalo Salad

$11.99

Fried chicken tenders dipped in hot house layered over lettuce, onions, tomatoes and topped with cheddar cheese

Julienne Salad

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, peppers, celery, turkey, ham, cheese

Spinach Salad

$11.79

Fresh spinach, red onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, bacon and egg

Salmon Salad

$16.99

Broiled salmon, romaine, red onions, tomatoes, cucumbers and croutons

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.49

Roamine, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, croutons

Seafood Salad

$10.49

Crab meat and shrimp (Seasonal)

Tuna Salad Plate

$8.49

Tuna on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and pickles

Chicken Salad Plate

$8.49

Chicken salad on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes, hard-boiled egg and pickles

Cold Ham Plate

$6.99

Ham, tomatoes, pickles with potato or macaroni salad

Cold Turkey Plate

$8.99

Turkey, tomatoes, pickles with potato or macaroni salad

Fresh Fruit Salad

$8.49

Fresh fruit served on a bed of lettuce with cottage chesse

Cold Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich

$7.29

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.29

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$6.29

Egg and Olive Sandwich

$6.79

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$6.79

Gourmet Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Filet

$14.49

Lettuce, tomato and mayo and French Fries

Chicken Parm Sand

$12.99

Breaded chicken with provolone and tomato sauce and french fries

Hot Turkey

$12.49

Open faced sandwich covered with gravy and served with french fries or potato salad

Breaded Chicken Filet

$12.49

Lettuce, tomato and mayo and French Fries

Buffalo chicken Filet

$12.99

Bredaed chicken dipped in hot sauce with lettuce, tomato, mayo and french fries

Ribeye Steak

$15.99

Shaved ribeye topped with onions, peppers, mushrooms and swiss cheese with french fries

Wraps

Chicken Salad Wrap

$11.49

Lettuce and tomato

Turkey Club Wrap

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, turkey and mayo

Ham Club wrap

$11.49

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, ham and mayo

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.49

Breaded chicken dipped in hot sauce with lettuce ,tomato, cheddar and blue cheese

Burgers

Classic Hamburger

$7.49

!00% Ground Beef Pattie

Classic Cheesebuger

$7.99

!00% Ground Beef Pattie with Cheese

Deluxe Cheese Burger

$8.79

Classis burger with cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion

Brunch Burger

$10.29

Classic burger with crispy bacon, fried egg and cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$10.29

Classic burger topped with BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, onion rings, lettuce and tomato

Classic Sandwiches

Pete's Cheesesteak

$12.99

Warm roast beef with onions, peppers and provolone

Reuben

$11.29

Corned beef with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and thousand island on rye

Crystal

$10.99

Hand carved turkey, lettuce and tomato on three slices of toast

Fr.Haddock Sand

$12.79

Lettuce, tomato and tater sauce

Western Egg

$6.49

Egg, ham and onions

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$6.49

Grilled Cheese and Tomato

$5.49

BLT

$6.79

Bacon, lettuce and tomato

Patty Melt

$11.49

Beef patty with grilled onions, provolone and thousand island grilled on rye

Turkey Club

$11.49

Turkey, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast

Ham Club

$11.49

Ham, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast

Tuna Melt

$8.99

Grilled tuna and american cheese

Public Square

$11.49

Chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and bacon on three slices of toast

Chicken Gyro

$12.59

Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and Tzatziki on pita

Lamb Gryo

$13.79

Lettuce, tomato, onion, feta and Tzatziki on pita

Gyro No Meat

$10.99

Hotdog

$3.99

From The Sea

Breaded Shrimp

$11.49

Lightly breaded and fried

Broiled Haddock

$17.49

Icelandic haddock broiled in butter and garlic

Fried Haddock

$17.49

Lightly breaded and fried

Salmon

$18.49

Filet of salmon seasoned with butter and garlic

Filet of Trout

$15.99

Filet of trout seasoned with butter and garlic

Breaded Scallops

$19.49

Lightly breaded and fried

Entrees

Roast Pork

$11.49

Center cut pork tenderloin with homemade gravy

Roast Leg of Lamb

$14.49

Calves Liver

$16.49

Tender liver with onions and bacon

Smothered Chicken Breast

$15.99

Topped with sauteed onions, peppers and covered in provolone cheese

Roast Turkey

$14.99

Hand carved with homemade dressing and gravy

House Specialties

Fried Clams

$10.49

Lightly breaded and fried

Ham Steak

$10.29

Grilled with pineapple

Chicken Parmesan

$14.59

Breaded chicken breast topped with provolone and tomato sauce. Served with a side of spaghetti

Spaghetti

$10.79

Choose meatballs, sausage or both

Sirloin Steak

$19.49

Spaghetti No Meat

$8.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.29

French Fries w/Gravy

$3.79

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Onion Rings

$4.29

Cottage Cheese

$2.99

Mashed W/Gravy

$3.29

Applesauce

$1.99

Pickled Beets

$2.99

Macaroni Salad

$3.29

Vegetable of the Day

$2.49

Homemade Dressing w/ Gravy

$3.99

Potato Salad (seasonal)

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$3.29

Mash W/Butter

$2.99

Dessert

Rice Pudding

$4.49

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie

$4.49

Apple Pie

$4.49

Brownie Sundae

$6.49

Dessert of the Day

$4.99

Ice Cream

$2.99

Add A La Mode

$1.75

Cherry Pie

$4.49

Daily Special

Corned Beef and Cabbage-----Tuesday

$13.49

Meatloaf ------Wednesday

$10.49

Pulled Pork Thurday

$10.99

with French Fries and Cole Slaw

Macaroni and Cheese-- Seasonal--Friday

$8.99

Buffalo Macaroni and Cheese--Seasonal--Friday

$12.99

Extra

Extra Sauce

$0.40

[Breakfast]

Eggs

Single Egg

$3.50

2 Eggs any Style

$4.50

3 Eggs any Style

$6.00

4 Eggs any Style

$7.50

Single egg / meat

$7.00

2 Eggs w/meat

$8.00

3 Eggs w/meat

$9.50

4 Eggs w/meat

$11.00

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$6.50

Cheese and Tomato Omelet

$7.25

Western Omelet

$8.00

Ham and Onion

Ham Omelet

$8.00

Bacon Omelet

$8.00

Sausage Omelet

$8.00

Vegetable Omelet

$8.00

Spinach, Tomato, Peppers and Onion

Three Meat Omelet

$9.00

Bacon, ham and sausage

Plain Omelet

$5.50

From The Griddle

Pancakes

$7.50

Short Pancakes

$5.50

Single Pancake

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$8.50

Short Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$6.50

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake

$4.50

French Toast

$7.50

Short French Toast

$5.50

Single French Toast

$3.50

Pancakes w/meat

$11.00

Short Pancakes w/meat

$9.00

Single Pancake w/meat

$7.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes w/meat

$12.00

Short Chocolate Chip Pancakes w/meat

$10.00

Single Chocolate Chip Pancake w/meat

$8.00

French Toast w/meat

$11.00

Short French Toast w/meat

$9.00

Single French Toast w/meat

$7.00

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.45

Bacon, Ham or Sausage

Breakfast Sand No Meat

$4.50

Sides

Oatmeal

$3.25

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Home Fries

$3.50

Home Fries with gravy

$3.75

Plain Bagel

$2.75

Everything Bagel

$2.75

Cinnamon Rasin Bagel

$2.75

English Muffin

$1.75

Toast

$1.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl

$4.25

Cottage Cheese

$1.99

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Peanut Butter

$0.50

Cream Cheese

$0.50

[Beverage]

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.50

Absolut

$6.00

Stoli Razz

$6.00

Finlandia

$6.00

Grey Goose

$6.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Well Gin

$4.50

Beefeater

$6.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Rum

$4.50

Bacardi

$6.00

Bacardi Lime

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Rum Chata

$6.00

Well Tequila

$4.50

Cabo Wabo Blanco

Casa Noble

Corazon Reposado

Cuervo Silver

Don Julio Anejo

Patron Anejo

Patron Café

Patron Gran Platinum

Patron Reposado

Patron Silver

Patron Xo Café

Well Whiskey

$4.50

Segrams 7

$6.00

Segrams VO

$6.00

Black Velvet

$6.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Beam

$6.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Fireball

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$6.00

Jack Fire

$7.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Well Scotch

$4.50

Chivas Regal

$7.00

Chivas Regal 18Yr

Dewars

$6.00

Dewars 12Yr

J & B

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

Johnnie Walker Red

Amaretto

$4.50

Aperol

$6.00

Campari

$7.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Drambuie

$7.00

Frangelico

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$7.00

Baileys Irish Cream

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$4.50

Metaxa

$7.00

Cocktails

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Gimlet

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.50

Mai Tai

$7.00

Manhattan

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

Sidecar

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$8.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

Tom and Jerry

$7.00

Tom and Jerry (Kahlua)

$8.00

Tom and Jerry (Metaxa)

$8.00

Tom and Jerry (Frangelico)

$8.00

Tom and Jerry NA

$5.00

Beer

Budweiser

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Miller

$4.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Sam Adams

$5.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Labbat Blue

$4.00

Labbat Blue Light

$4.00

Stella

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Yuengling

$5.00

Guinness