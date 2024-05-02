Culpepper Cattle Co - Dallas
3309 Elm Street, Suite 100
Dallas, TX 75226
CULPEPPER DINNER
APPETIZERS
- BEAN & CHEESE NACHOS$11.49
bean & cheese served with a side of lettuce, pico, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
- CHICKEN NACHOS$14.82
chicken tinga nachos served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
- BEEF PICADILLO NACHOS$14.82
beef picadillo nachos served with a side of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and pickled jalapeños.
- CHIPS & GUACAMOLE$12.82
tomato, cilantro, onion, garlic
- COCONUT SHRIMP APPETIZER$15.82
lightly breaded & flash-fried, served with pineapple marmalade
- CRAB STACK$20.82
fresh lump crab, lime, mango, cucumber, cilantro, radish, & avocado, served with warm tortilla chips
- CRISPY CALAMARI$18.82
citrus thai chili sauce
- CRISPY ONION STRINGS APPETIZER$11.49
fresh fried & served with buttermilk ranch
- CULPEPPER QUESO$12.82
served with warm tortilla chips
- FIRECRACKER SHRIMP$19.82
lightly fried & tossed in firecracker sauce
- FLAUTAS$11.49
choice of beef picadillo or chicken tinga, topped with lettuce, cheese, pico, and crema
- FRIED GREEN TOMATOES$13.82
served with charred poblano ranch
- MEATBALL APPETIZER$15.82
housemade meatballs with voodoo sauce
- SPINACH DIP$14.82
served with warm tortilla chips
SALADS
- COWBOY CAESAR$11.82
romaine, shaved parmesan & croutons
- C3 HOUSE SALAD$10.49
iceberg, carrots, shaved cabbage, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese & croutons, served with your choice of dressing
- TEXAS CHICKEN RANCH$16.82
house lettuce mix, grilled chicken, avocado, grilled corn, pico, cheddar, tortilla strips & buttermilk ranch
- TEXAS CRISPY CHICKEN RANCH$16.82
house lettuce mix, crispy chicken, avocado, grilled corn, pico, cheddar, tortilla strips & buttermilk ranch
- STEAK FAJITA COBB$20.82
skirt steak, house lettuce mix, bacon, avocado, boiled egg, grape tomatoes, red onion, croutons, blue cheese & blue cheese dressing
- THE WEDGE$11.82
iceberg, blue cheese, egg, bacon, tomatoes, shaved red onions
- SIDE HOUSE SALAD$4.82
iceberg, romaine, grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, croutons
- SIDE CLASSIC CAESAR$6.82
romaine, shaved parmesan, and croutons
- SIDE WEDGE SALAD$6.82
tomatoes, bacon, green onion, candied pecans & blue cheese dressing
EAT WITH YOUR HANDS
- SMASH BURGER$15.82
two patties, american cheese, dill pickle & awesome sauce
- CRISPY SHRIMP TACOS$18.82
lettuce, tomato & remoulade on flour tortillas
- GRILLED SHRIMP TACOS$18.82
lettuce, tomato & remoulade on flour tortillas
- CULPEPPER CHICKEN SANDWICH$15.82
grilled chicken, bacon, monterey jack, pickles, honey mustard, slaw
- STEAKHOUSE BURGER$19.82
thick 10oz house ground patty, rosemary garlic aioli, caramelized onions & gruyere cheese
FAJITAS
- STEAK FAJITAS (SERVES 1-2)$28.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 1-2
- STEAK FAJITAS (SERVES 2-3)$49.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 2-3
- CHICKEN FAJITAS (SERVES 1-2)$22.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 1-2
- CHICKEN FAJITAS (SERVES 2-3)$39.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 2-3
- SHRIMP FAJITAS (SERVES 1-2)$25.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 1-2
- SHRIMP FAJITAS (SERVES 2-3)$42.82
served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 2-3
- COMBO FAJITAS (SERVES 1-2)$24.82
choice of 2 served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 1-2
- COMBO FAJITAS (SERVES 2-3)$41.82
choice of 2 served with tejano rice, refried beans & all the fixin’s, serves 2-3
- CADILLAC FAJITAS$62.82
serves 3-4, steak, chicken, shrimp & cheddar jalapeño sausage
FRESH TEX MEX
- CHEESE ENCHILADAS$12.82
smothered in a chile con carne sauce, served with rice & beans.
- CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$14.82
sour cream chicken enchiladas served with a side of rice and beans.
- BEEF ENCHILADAS$14.82
smothered in a chile con carne sauce, served with rice & beans.
