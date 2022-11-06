Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

Mulligans Pub On the Green

review star

No reviews yet

3700 Golf Trail Lane

Fairfax, VA 22033

Appetizer

Birdie Wings

$13.00

9th Hole Crab Balls

$9.00

Crab Dip

$9.00

Flagstick Elote

$4.50

Quick Hush Puppies

$4.00

Golden Onion Rings

$6.00

Mac And Cheese

$4.00

Queso Skillet

$7.00

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$5.00

Mozzarella Arancini

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

Vegetable Egg Rolls

$7.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Lincoln's House Fries

$4.00

Nolan's Steak Fries

$5.00

Harper's Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Loaded Fries

$7.00

Salads

Side Salad

$5.00

The Greens Salad

$7.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Arugula Salad

$7.00

Soups

Prime Rib Chili Cup

$5.50

Prime Rib Chili Bowl

$7.00

Soup and Salad

$10.00

Soup And Half Sandwich

$10.00

Salad And Sandwich

$10.00

Sandwiches and Such

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Don's Burger

$12.00

Black and Bleu Burger

$13.00

Bison Burger

$13.00

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak Hoagie

$11.00

Poa Jumbo Beef Hot Dog

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Iron BLT

$7.00

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Marshall's Club House Sandwich

$9.00

Oxford House Sandwich

$9.00

Shrimp Po' Boy

$15.00

Catfish Po' Boy

$13.00

Bray's Chicken Tenders

$9.00

Main Course

Quesadilla

$6.00

Pizza

$6.00

Birdie Plate

$13.50

Seafood

Lynne's Fish and Chips

$16.00

Penny's Catfish

$14.00+

Steamed Mussels

$8.00

Shrimp and Grits

$15.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.95

Kids Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.95

Kids Hot Dog and Mac

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.95

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Kids Hot Dog And Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Cobbler of the Week

$7.00

Call For This Week's Flavor 703-385-3012

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Ice Cream

$2.00

Pool Menu

Chicken tenders and fries

$9.00

Hot Dog and Fries

$7.00

Grilled and served on a toasted bun with crispy fries.

Burger and Fries

$12.00

Grilled 1/4lb pub burger, lettuce, tomato. Served on a toasted brioche bun. Add bacon for $1 or avocado for $2

Cheeseburger and Fries

$13.00
BLT and Fries

BLT and Fries

$7.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, and tomato served on toasted sourdough bread.

Marshall's Club Sandwich and Fries

$9.00

Crispy bacon, turkey, ham, and American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo. Served on toasted sourdough bread

Cheese Pizza

$7.50

Pepperoni Pizza

$9.50

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Marinated and Crispy Fried Chicken Wings

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Steak and Cheese and Fries

$11.00

Grilled steak or chicken, peppers and onions with melted provolone cheese, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato. Served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Caesar salad

$9.00

Mulligan's Green Salad

$7.00

Arancini

$7.00

Fried Cauliflower

$7.00

water

$3.00

soda

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

lemonade

$3.00

tea

$3.00

novelty ice cream

$3.00

chips

$2.00

candy bar

$2.00

crackers

$2.00

Small Novelty

$2.00

Snow Cone

$3.00

Small Water

$1.00

Churros

$4.00

Oxford House Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled or Crispy Chicken Sandwich with cheese and bacon

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

American Grill and Seafood Specialties Come for our Steamed Crabs, Mussels and Clams!! Now Lobster Dinner!! Sunday Brunch with over 14 choices. We can't wait to see you!!

Location

3700 Golf Trail Lane, Fairfax, VA 22033

Directions

Gallery
Mulligans Pub On The Green image
Mulligans Pub On The Green image

