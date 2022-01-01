Johnny Seesaw's - 51 Seesaws Run W
105 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, our menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food. All-comers welcome!
Location
51 Seesaws Run W, Peru, VT 05152
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Roundhouse Bar & Grill, LLC - 2282 Depot Street
No Reviews
2282 Depot Street Manchester Center, VT 05255
View restaurant
Village Pie-Bar 802 - 8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort
No Reviews
8 Village Square- Stratton Mountain Resort South Londonderr, VT 05155
View restaurant