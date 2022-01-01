  • Home
Johnny Seesaw's - 51 Seesaws Run W

105 Reviews

$$$

51 Seesaws Run W

Peru, VT 05152

Order Again

Popular Items

Classic Bolognese
Seesaw's Burger
Pretzel

Beer

Growler Tips Up Cider

$19.00Out of stock

Growler Greenstate

$19.00

Growler 4 Quarters Mazzy Star

$19.00

Growler 10 Bends Green Fountains

$29.00

Growler Allagash White

$19.00

Growler Guiness

$20.00

Growler 4 Quartrs First Light

$23.00

Growler Upper Pass First Drop

$23.00

Growler PBR

$15.00

Growler Down East Cider

$23.00

Growler Schillings Pilsner

$23.00

Growler Sam Adams Octoberfest

$23.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00Out of stock

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Heady Topper

$11.00

Focal Banger

$10.00

Hut Down East Blackberry

$9.00

June Shine

$8.00

Lawsons Super Session

$8.00

Wine

3049 Passimento

$32.00

3056 Zum Martin Zweigelt

$27.00Out of stock

3092 Catania Crianza

$36.00Out of stock

3137 Cardedu Caladu

$39.00

3178 Fattoria Rodano

$45.00

3236 Supremus

$54.00

3250 Massolino Langhe Nebbiolo

$63.00

3277 Carpinetto Chianti

$66.00

3357 Caparzo Brunello di Montalcino

$72.00

3405 Ruffino Riserva Ducale Oro

$81.00

3426 Poderi 'Oddero' Barolo

$105.00Out of stock

3474 'Primofiore' Giuseppe Quintarelli

$119.00

3493 Castello Banfi-Brunello di Montalcino

$130.00

3536 'Terre di Fiori' Morellino di Scansano

$48.00Out of stock

3547 'Mon Nene' Fattoria Rodano

$72.00

3554 Montepeloso 'Eneo'

$95.00Out of stock

3562 Tommaso Bussola Amarone

$125.00Out of stock

3595 Le Serre Nuove Dell' Ornellaia

$160.00

3603 Livio Sassetti Brunello di Montalcino

$164.00

3628 'Tiganello' Antinori

$249.00

3645 La Spinetta

$212.00

3654 Guiseppe

$315.00

3713 Monte Zovo

$110.00Out of stock

3723 Vita Colte

$65.00Out of stock

3776 Sassicaia

$379.00Out of stock

3788 Bertani

$225.00

3816 Fongoli

$58.00

3835 Zenato

$66.00

3918 'Il Favot' Langhe Nebbilo

$63.00

3926 Lirica

$48.00

3935 Gravity

$99.00Out of stock

3947 Poggio Dell Aquila Brunello Di Montalcino

$98.00

4060 Piatelli Malbec

$38.00

4108 Stark Conde Cab

$42.00

4146 Baron De Ley Rioja

$45.00

4167 Termes Numanthia

$45.00

4298 Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz

$68.00

4756 Museum

$41.00

4882 Sierra Cant.

$70.00Out of stock

4926 Puramun Pepe Galante Malbec

$78.00

4981 LAN Reserva Rioja

$63.00

5080 Chateau Guilhelm 'Pot De Vin'

$38.00

5156 Domaine La Barroche

$95.00Out of stock

5199 Maison Les Alexandrins

$53.00

5209 Gigondas Pierre Amadieu

$55.00

5210 'Mon Couer' Jean Lois Chave

$53.00

5229 Domaine Vincent Bachelet

$54.00

5319 'Les Sinards' Chateaunuef-du-Pape

$72.00

5327 Chateau Les Barraillots Margaux

$75.00

5335 Chateau du Parc St Emmilion

$82.00

5360 Fredric Esmonin

$74.00

5410 Domaine Hippolyte Reverdy Sancerre Rouge

$63.00

5428 Maison Lois Jadot

$236.00

5519 Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape

$138.00Out of stock

5568 Telegraphe Chateaunuef Du Pape

$135.00

5576 Clos Cantenac St Emilion

$144.00

5585 Jean Lois Chave 'St Joesph' Syrah

$158.00

5592 Chateau Moya Bordeaux

$69.00

5609 Domaine Faury - Saint Joseph

$78.00

6119 Cigar Old Vine Zin

$45.00

6128 Vina Robles Cab

$48.00

6138 Morgan G17

$52.00

6188 J Lohr Petite Syrah

$46.00

6268 'The Big Easy' Fess Parker

$64.00

6379 The Four Graces

$75.00

6396 Clos du Val

$95.00

6416 Galerie Plenaire

$98.00

6448 Dragons Tooth

$96.00

6456 Heitz Cabernet

$118.00

6467 Jordan Cabernet

$95.00

6508 Caymus Cabernet

$149.00

6615 Beaux Freres Ribbon Ridge Pinot Noir

$188.00

6632 Latour Cab

$230.00

6670 Abstract

$80.00

6709 Erath PN

$71.00

6746 Les Pavots

$325.00

6767 Cade

$210.00

6796 Heitz TSV

$265.00

6808Tribute to Grace

$65.00

6819 Bedrock

$85.00

6849 Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$62.00

6859 Ridge 3 V

$69.00

6875 Cardinale

$350.00

6890 Martin Ray

$94.00

6909 S.L.Artemis

$115.00

6940 Archery S.

$119.00

6951 Argyle PN

$55.00

696 Opus Overture

$175.00Out of stock

6969 Kosta Browne Pinot Noir

$149.00

6978 Hall Merlot

$80.00Out of stock

6988 Drumheller Merlot

$35.00

6998 Far Niente

$245.00

Centine Bottle

$40.00

Chateau St Michelle Bottle

$45.00

Erath Resplendant Bottle

$55.00

1099 Giuliano Rosati pinot Grigio

$27.00

1071 Boundry Breaks

$28.00

1080 Picpoul De Pinet

$34.00

1139 Franciscan Chardonnay

$39.00

1140 Zum Martin Sepp Gruner

$42.00

1150 Domaine Delapore

$58.00

1165 Jankara Vermentino

$45.00

1178 Elena Walch 'Castel Ringberg'

$56.00

1187 La Soufrandise Pouilly Fuisse

$72.00

1199 Kim Crawford Sauv Blanc

$45.00

1200 Rombauer Chard

$75.00

1219 Vaillons Chablis

$67.00Out of stock

1226 Patz & Hall Chardonnay

$84.00

1268 Gentil 'Hugel' Alsace

$35.00

1279 Truchard Estate Roussanne

$48.00

1288 Tablas Creek Vermentino

$69.00

1297 Tablas Creek Grenache Blanc

$69.00Out of stock

1405 Gradis' Cuitta Friulano

$42.00

1369 Kurtatsch Pinot Grigio

$49.00Out of stock

1408 Domaine Roland Lavantureux

$132.00

1410 Telegraph Chateauneuf Du Pape Blanc

$184.00

1370 Capanna San Gio Bi

$47.00

1246 Famille Perrin Chateauneuf Du Pape Blanc

$205.00

1388 Buehler Vineyards Chardonnay

$42.00Out of stock

1397 Trione Vineyards Chardonnay

$72.00Out of stock

1477 Radio Coteau Chardonnay

$144.00

1357 Fess Parker 'Ashley's' Chardonnay

$64.00

1047 Felsina Vin Santo

$82.00Out of stock

1907 Lola Rose

$48.00Out of stock

1938 Tablas Creek Dianthus

$68.00

1920 Peyrassol

$48.00Out of stock

1940 Roger Neveu Sancerre Rose

$50.00

1900 Chateau Montaud Rose

$33.00

1981 Summer In A Bottle Rose

$78.00Out of stock

1971Estate Rose

$54.00

1991 Grandioso

$96.00

202 Mumm Champagne

$55.00

204 Argyle Sparkling

$50.00

207 Dom Perignon

$285.00

206 Veuve Cliquot

$105.00

211 Gosset Champagne Rosr

$170.00

200 J De Villebois

$35.00Out of stock

Coravin Glass Wine

Coravin Tablas Creek Dianthus

$19.00Out of stock

Coravin Truchard

$14.00

Coravin Tablas Creek Grenache Blanc

$20.00Out of stock

Coravin Jankara

$15.00

Coravin Elena Walch

$16.00

Coravin Beaux Freres

$54.00

Coravin Uproot

$23.00Out of stock

Coravin Livio Sassetti

$47.00Out of stock

Coravin Monte Zovo

$32.00Out of stock

Coravin Guiseppe Quintarelli Primofiore

$35.00Out of stock

Coravin St Joseph / Jean Lois Chave

$46.00

Coravin Puramun

$20.00

Coravin Cappana

$15.00

Dessert Wine

Glass Felsina

$22.00

Glass Maquam

$12.00

Appetizers

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

warm pretzel with mustard and cheddar beer dip

Duck Liver

Duck Liver

$16.00

with strawberry rhubarb compote and toasted baguette

Fried Pickles

$9.00

fiddlehead ipa battered pickles with smoked tomato aioli

Seesaw's Poutine

Seesaw's Poutine

$16.00

hand-cut french fries with duck confit, gravy and maplebrook farm cheesecurds

Mezze plate

$18.00
Vermont Cheese & Charcuterie

Vermont Cheese & Charcuterie

$28.00

Chef's choice served with toasted baguette, house pickled vegetables, peabody mountain apiaries honey & seasonal fruit

Crab Cakes

$20.00

crème fraiche, cucumber, dill & shaved fennel

Vermont Bread Basket

$7.00

Meatballs

$22.00

Fish Rillettes

$15.00

Salads

Seesaw's Blue Cheese Salad

Seesaw's Blue Cheese Salad

$16.00Out of stock

butter lettuce, buttermilk dressing, local bacon, roasted tomatoes & walnuts

Beet salad

$17.00

Winter salad

$14.00

Entrees

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$37.00

baby greens salad with shaved spring brook farm tarentaise cheese & hand-cut fries

Seesaw's Burger

Seesaw's Burger

$21.00

ephraim farm beef, bailey hazen blue cheese, smoked tomato aioli & crispy onions on a brioche bun served with hand-cut french fries

Classic Bolognese

Classic Bolognese

$28.00

local pork & beef ragu with house-made tagliatelle

Roasted Chicken

$32.00

Salmon

$36.00

Vermont Pork Wiener Schnitzel

$28.00

warm potato-cucumber salad, lemon , parsley & ligonberries

Chicken Sandwich

$21.00

Pan Roasted Market Fish

$38.00

Kale Pesto Gnocchi

$28.00

Lentil Potage

$26.00

Rib Eye

$56.00

Salmon Burger

$23.00

Mushroom Risotto

$28.00

Duck

$33.00

Kids Menu

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$14.00

Kids Pasta

$13.00

Kids Hanger Steak

$15.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Sides

Side fries

$9.00

Side Veg

$9.00

Side Salad

$9.00

Side Mash

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Fresh fare rooted in tradition. Johnny Seesaw’s serves up simple inventive food with deep connections to the surrounding area and the inn’s heritage. Incorporating local ingredients with a fresh twist, our menu celebrates Vermont and elevates comfort food. All-comers welcome!

Website

Location

51 Seesaws Run W, Peru, VT 05152

