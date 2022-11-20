A map showing the location of Dirdie Birdie 10910 Domain DriveView gallery

Dirdie Birdie 10910 Domain Drive

review star

No reviews yet

10910 Domain Drive

Austin, TX 78703

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

SMALL PLATES

The Leader Board

Bavarian Pretzel

$11.00

Bird's Nest

$13.00Out of stock

Birdie Bites

$13.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$10.00

Raclette Fondip

$16.00

Lettuce Cups

$14.00

Bibb Salad

$12.00

Snap Peas

$12.00

Tuna Crudo

$17.00

Spaetzle Gratin

$16.00

Dipping Sauces

Side Of Fries

$5.00

LARGE PLATES

Chicken Tenders

$17.00

Atlantic Salmon

$28.00

Charred Gulf Shrimp

$26.00

Strip Steak

$27.00

Salad X Southwest

$15.00

Orzo

$26.00

Dirdie Burger

$15.00

Turkey Club

$13.00

Bratwurst

$12.00

DESSERTS

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Apple Streusel

$8.00

Scoop of Gelato

$3.00

Specialty Cocktails

Strawrnold Palmer

$13.00

Manhattan #2

$15.00

The Triple Julep

$15.00

Transfusion Mule

$12.00

Fairway Water

$14.00

Yuzu Pimm's Cup

$14.00Out of stock

Hibiscus Paloma

$13.00

All Day Bloody

$13.00

The Dirdie Birdie Martooni Shootie

$10.00

Frosie Rosie

$14.00

Dirdie Marg

$15.00

Mocktail

$10.00

Classic Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Boulevardier

$13.00

Cosmopolitan

$11.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Greyhound

$9.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Madras

$10.00

Mai Tai

$11.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$14.00

Martini

$13.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00

Rob Roy

$13.00

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Smash

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$10.00

SODA

Coke

$5.00

Diet Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Dr. Pepper

$5.00

Lemonade

$5.00

Richards Rain Water

$5.00

Iced Tea

$5.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Belvedere

$10.00

Chopin

$8.00

Frankly Lemon& Basil Vodka

$8.00

Frankly Strawberry Vodka

$8.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Mulhollan Vodka

Titos

$8.00

DBL c

DBL Titos

DBL Frankly Lemon& Basil Vodka

DBL Frankly Strawberry Vodka

DBL Mulhollan Vodka

DBL Grey Goose

DBL Ketel One

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Austin Reserve Single Barrel

$15.00

Dripping Springs Gin

$8.00

Grey Whale Gin

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Hendricks

$11.00

Mulholland Gin

$8.00

Nolets

$13.00

Roku

$11.00

Still Austin Rye Gin

$9.00

The Botanist

$13.00

Waterloo Old Yaupon

$9.00

DBL Well Gin

DBL Mulholland Gin

DBL Grey Whale Gin

DBL Still Austin Rye Gin

DBL Hendricks

DBL Dripping Springs Gin

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Diplomatico Mantuano Rum

$8.00

Diplomatico Planes Rum

$9.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$11.00

Goslings Black Seal

$7.00

Malibu Coconut

$8.00

Meyers

$7.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum

$8.00

DBL Well Rum

DBL Diplomatico Mantuano Rum

DBL Diplomatico Planes Rum

DBL Kuleana Nanea Rum

DBL Bacardi Silver

DBL Malibu Coconut

DBL Meyers

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

7 Leguas Anejo

$18.00

7 Leguas Blanco

$14.00

7 Leguas Reposado

$14.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Don Fulano Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio Blanco

$15.00

El Silencio Mezcal

$9.00

El Tequileno Anejo

$13.00

El Tequileno Blanco

$8.00

Insolito Blanco

$11.00

Lalo Silver

$13.00

Rey Compero Madre Cuishe Mezcal

$26.00

Suerte Anejo

$16.00

Suerte Blanco

$9.00

Suerte Reposado

$11.00

Termana Reposado

$9.00

DBL Well Tequila

DBL El Tequileno Platino

DBL El Tequileno Anejo

DBL Termana Reposado

DBL Insolito Blanco

DBL Casa Noble Reposado

DBL Don Fulano Blanco

DBL El Silencio Mezcal

DBL Lalo Silver

Whiskey

Angels Envy

$15.00

Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon

$10.00

Balvenie DBL Wood 12 YR

$24.00

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Blantons

$20.00

Eagle Rare

$9.00

Garrison Bro Small Batch

$22.00

Heavens Door Rye

$22.00

Heavens Door Straight

$15.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$9.00

Laphroaig 10

$18.00

Macallan 12 yr

$30.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michter's Rye

$14.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Nine Banded

$8.00

Redbreast 12 yr

$21.00

Still Austin

$14.00

TX Blended

$10.00

Well Rye

$7.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey 81 Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Michter's Rye

DBL Basil Hayden

DBL Wild Turkey 81 Rye

DBL Balcones Texas Pot Still Bourbon

DBL Garrison Bro Small Batch

DBL Eagle Rare

DBL Balvenie DBL Wood 12 YR

DBL Old Forrester

DBL Makers Mark

DBL Monkey Shoulder

Liqueurs

Amaretto Di Saronno

$9.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$11.00

Campari

$9.00

Couintreau

$9.00

Cynar

$9.00

Domain de Canton

$8.00

Giffard Pamplemousse

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Italicus

$11.00

Jalisco 1562 Orange

$8.00

Lejay Casis

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Luxardo Bitter Bianco

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$11.00

Mandarine Napoleon

$8.00

Montengro Amaro

$10.00

Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquer

$9.00

Pimms #1

$8.00

Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato

$8.00

Seven Tails XO Brandy

$12.00

Sho Chiku Bai Sake

$7.00

Tuaca

$7.00

Velvet Falernum

$9.00

DBL Amaretto Di Saronno

DBL Aperol

DBL Campari

DBL Frangelico

DBL Jagermeister

DBL Kahlua

DBL Lemoncello

DBL Irish Cream

DBL Licor 43

DBL Foro Vermouth di Torino

DBL Seven Tails XO Brandy

DBL Pimms #1

DBL Sho Chiku Bai Sake

DBL Lo Fi Dry Vermouth

DBL Ramazzotti Aperitivo Rosato

DBL Jalisco 1562 Orange

DBL Mr. Black Cold Brew Liquer

DBL Lejay Casis

DBL Luxardo Bitter Bianco

DBL Montengro Amaro

DBL Mandarine Napoleon

DBL Giffards Elderflower

DBL Grand Marnier

DBL Couintreau

DBL Tuaca

DBL Foro Dry Vermouth

Draft

Altstadt Hefeweizen

$8.00

Dos XX

$7.00

Fireman's 4

$7.00

Meanwhile Seasonal

$8.00Out of stock

Michelob Ultra

$6.50

Pearl Snap

$7.00Out of stock

Shiner

$7.00

Can/Bottle

Crackberry Cider

$6.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Karbach Love Street

$6.50

Bud Light

$5.50

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00

Stash IPA

$6.50

RED

DRAFT - J Lohr Pinot Noir

$10.00

H3 Merlot

$10.00

Upshot Red Blend

$10.00

Twenty Acres Cab Sauv

$10.00

WHITE

Wairau River Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Oyster Bay Pinot Gris

$10.00

Prost Dry Riesling

$10.00

DRAFT - Dark Horse Chard

$10.00

ROSE/CHAMPAGNE

Rufino Prosecco Rose

$10.00

Maison #9 Rose

$10.00

Veuve du Vernay Brut

$10.00

BTB

BTL The Calling Pinot Noir

$110.00

BTL Aquilni A56 Red Blend

$98.00

BTL Orin Swift Palermo

$130.00

BTL Veuve du Vernay Brut

$39.00

BTL Banshee Brut

$54.00

BTL Lallier Brut RO. 18

$110.00

BTL Domaine Wachau Gruner

$49.00

BTL Chalk Hill Estate Chard

$62.00

GOLF

Mini-Gold P/Person

$18.00

HATS

Trucker Hat

$24.00

Dad Hat

$24.00

SHIRTS

WHO'S YOUR CADDY (mens)

$25.00

POCKET T (mens)

$25.00

POLO (mens)

$35.00

WHO'S YOUR CADDY (womens)

$25.00

WOMAN'S TANK

$22.00

SWEATER

$50.00

MISC

STICKER

$2.50

KOOZIE

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10910 Domain Drive, Austin, TX 78703

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Sweet Paris Crêperie & Café - The Domain Austin, TX
orange starNo Reviews
11410 Century Oaks Terrace Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Plank Seafood Provisions - Plank Austin
orange starNo Reviews
11410 Century Oaks Terrace Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
The Boat
orange star4.6 • 167
10931 Stonelake Blvd Austin, TX 78759
View restaurantnext
Coffee and Crisp - Domain
orange starNo Reviews
3220 Amy Donovan Plaza #100 Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Austin TX (Domain)
orange star4.2 • 294
10910 Domaine Drive Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext
Salvation Pizza - Domain
orange starNo Reviews
11501 Rock Rose Avenue Austin, TX 78758
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Kemuri Tatsu-Ya
orange star4.5 • 9,444
2713 E 2nd St Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston