Dirty Skillet

Fall Balls

$14.00

Who doesn’t love a good set of balls… especially in the fall!? We make a cheesy rice tossed with roasted zucchini, onion and chicken and then add the mystery flavors of fall, roll em into balls, then make them extra crispy on the outside - hot and gooey on the inside. Served on the side is a romesco, tangy dipping sauce made from roasted red bell peppers, toasted almonds and feta cheese.