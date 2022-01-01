Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dirty Skillet

review star

No reviews yet

19702 Hope Hwy

Hope, AK 99605

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dirty Deed Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Stripper for Kids
Hatchet Jack Tacos

Appetizers

Second Base Crab Cakes

Second Base Crab Cakes

$12.00

What’s better than having one Alaskan-sized delicious baked Alaskan crab cake? Having a SECOND Alaskan-sized delicious baked Alaskan crab cake. Duh. Served with a house-dipping sauce.

Happy Husband Jalapeño Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Hot and cheesy, sure to make the hubby happy. Served with a side of tortilla chips.

Fall Balls

$14.00

Who doesn’t love a good set of balls… especially in the fall!? We make a cheesy rice tossed with roasted zucchini, onion and chicken and then add the mystery flavors of fall, roll em into balls, then make them extra crispy on the outside - hot and gooey on the inside. Served on the side is a romesco, tangy dipping sauce made from roasted red bell peppers, toasted almonds and feta cheese.

Dirty Ol' Soup & Salads

Side Green Salad

Side Green Salad

$8.00

Simple. Classic. Fresh. Your choice of Italian, Bleu Cheese or Ranch Dressing. (V) (VG) (GF)

Grandpa's Vegetable Lentil Soup

Grandpa's Vegetable Lentil Soup

$10.00+

There’s a different vegetable in every bite. This savory soup has an almost sweet taste to it with a thin tomato base. Perfect for a lighter meal. Served with corn tortilla chips. (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)

Cast Iron Caesar Salad

Cast Iron Caesar Salad

$15.00+

Fresh chopped lettuce is tossed with a house made creamy Caesar dressing. (VG)

Detonator Chili

Detonator Chili

$10.00+

It’s a house fav and the first item we ever sold at Dirty Skillet. This ultra-hearty chili is a carnivore’s dream, topped with green onions, shredded cheese and sour cream. Our house made cornbread finishes it off!

Harvest Salad

$15.00

The slightly warm salad starts with a fresh quinoa base and is topped with salad mixed with roasted butternut squash and a house-onion vinaigrette then is finished with toasted pumpkin seeds and goat cheese.

Mini Miners (under 10 yrs only)

Chicken Stripper for Kids

$12.00

Tempura battered chicken strips are served with shoestring rosemary fries.

Moose Nuggets aka: Kiddo's Mini Corn Dogs

Moose Nuggets aka: Kiddo's Mini Corn Dogs

$12.00

Whole grain chicken corn dogs are served with shoestring rosemary fries.

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

A classic never goes out of style. Sourdough bread and grilled cheddar served with shoestring rosemary fries. (Can be made gluten-free)

Entrees - these are the real deal

Kettle Bottom Steak*

Kettle Bottom Steak*

$46.00

This is it! The mother of all steaks. 22 oz bone in Angus Rib Eye is served with a heap of rosemary fries and a side of veggies. This fine hunk of meat takes approximately 25 minutes to cook to perfection.

Coconut Thai Yellow Curry

Coconut Thai Yellow Curry

$22.00

Thin sliced veggies and bamboo shoots are seasoned and curried then served over jasmine rice. We hope to have you wondering which continent you are still on! (V) (VG) (GF) (DF)

Hatchet Jack Tacos

Hatchet Jack Tacos

$21.00

He’s a legend, ol’ Hatchet Jack. And so are his tacos! Three flour tortillas are filled with braised chicken on rice with a mild black bean salsa mix then topped with an avocado lime crema and finished with cilantro and shredded cheese.

Dirty Deed Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Dirty Deed Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$20.00

This crispy chicken sandwich is loaded with fresh cooked bacon, topped with tomato and lettuce, then finished with a house Ranch sauce. Comes with a pile of fries on the side.

Dirty Burgers

Made with ½ lb savory beef and served with rosemary fries. Sub fries side green salad for $5. Sub beef for vegan veggie patty for $3.
Ball & Chain Burger

Ball & Chain Burger

$19.00

White wine caramelized onions and blue cheese finish off the Ball & Chain, spiced with fresh arugula and rosemary garlic aioli. Fancy, just like the ol’ ball & chain should be. Made with ½ lb savory beef and served with rosemary fries. (Can be made gluten-free & vegetarian)

The Big D Burger

The Big D Burger

$19.00

Made just the way Derrick loves it - spicy rubbed burger meat, topped with pepper jack cheese, spicy guacamole, and a roasted jalapeno on the side, finished with lettuce and tomato. Made with ½ lb savory beef and served with rosemary fries. (Can be made gluten-free & vegetarian)

The Basic B

The Basic B

$18.00

Yeah, you heard us. It’s basic… but oh-so-amazing. Our savory beef burger is made complete with lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. She be basic, but she be great (note: this does not come with a pumpkin spice latte). Made with ½ lb savory beef and served with rosemary fries. (Can be made gluten free and vegan)

Lucky Fisherman Salmon Burger

Lucky Fisherman Salmon Burger

$20.00

A beautiful and simply seasoned wild Alaskan salmon patty is served with a house-made garlic and lemon caper aioli, topped with a pile of arugula and slice of tomato then served on a pretzel bun. Comes with a junk ton of rosemary fries. (Can be made gluten-free)

You So Fancy Sides

Bucket of Fries

$8.00

Pita Triangles

$2.00

Add Alaskan Salmon Filet

$12.00

Add Bacon

$3.00

Add Braised Chicken

$6.00

Add Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Add Extra Cheese

$2.00

Add Fresh Sliced Onion

$1.00

Add Guacamole

$3.00

Add Jalapeno

$2.00

Add Sautéed Onions

$2.00

Ball Sauce

$2.00

Fresh Baked Desserts

S'mores Pie

S'mores Pie

$8.00
Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pie with Sea Salt

Peanut Butter and Chocolate Pie with Sea Salt

$8.00

Decadence meets a creamy and deeply flavored dense mousse-like pie with a cookie crust and topped with sea salt.

Pyro Pie

$8.00

Think bananas foster meets bread pudding... and then we light it on fire!

Slutty Cherry Pie

$8.00

House-Made Ice Cream

Turnagain Mud

Turnagain Mud

$5.00

Our signature ice cream looks JUST like the mudflats along the Turnagain Arm, but its rich and creamy taste leaves a cinnamon vanilla flavor you'll long remember. (Note: this ice cream has traces of activated charcoal, but you still need to brush your teeth later.) (GF) (VG)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

La Croix (Clear Flavor)

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Soda by the can

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Sprite by the can

Arnold Palmer; 1/2 Iced Tea, 1/2 Lemonade

$3.00

Root beer

$2.00

Root beer by the can

Ginger Ale Zero

$3.00

Sparkling Apple Cider

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Epic food & drinks in historic Hope, Alaska

Website

Location

19702 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK 99605

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Firetap Alehouse
orange starNo Reviews
10950 O'Malley Centre Dr Anchorage, AK 99515
View restaurantnext
Spenards Grinds
orange starNo Reviews
3208 Spenard Road Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Waffles and Whatnot - 500 Muldoon Road Unit 5
orange starNo Reviews
500 Muldoon Road Unit 5 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Fresh Bowl Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
545 E Northern Lights Blvd Suite A Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurantnext
Ryuu Bowl
orange star4.6 • 188
1142 N Muldoon Rd Ste 120 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Hope
Anchorage
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Fairbanks
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Juneau
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Lynden
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bellingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (54 restaurants)
Port Angeles
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Bow
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Oak Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Coupeville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston