Dirty Skillet
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Epic food & drinks in historic Hope, Alaska
Location
19702 Hope Hwy, Hope, AK 99605
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Waffles and Whatnot - 500 Muldoon Road Unit 5
No Reviews
500 Muldoon Road Unit 5 Anchorage, AK 99504
View restaurant
Peppercinis Catering - 239 E 26th Avenue
No Reviews
239 E 26th Avenue Anchorage, AK 99503
View restaurant