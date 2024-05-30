- Home
Divieto Ristorante - Coral Springs
2729 North University Drive
Coral Springs, FL 33065
Food
Antipasti
- Bruschetta Siciliana$13.95
Slices of toasted Italian bread with melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with tomatoes marinated in garlic, olive oil and basil.
- Divieto Polpo$22.95
Tender marinated octopus cook to perfection, served over roasted potatoes, peppers, chickpeas, red onion, with extravirgin olive oil and spicy mayonnaise.
- Eggplant Parmiginana$16.50
Deep fried, beer-battered eggplant slices, topped with pomodoro sauce, melted mozzarella and Parmesan cheese.
- Mussels Marinara$18.95
Sautéed in a spicy pomodoro sauce. Served with garlic bread. pomodoro and garlic aioli sauce. Served with focaccia bread.
- Spinach Formaggio$16.50
A creamy dip of spinach and artichoke hearts, blended with a mixture of cheeses. Served with garlic bread.
- Antipasto Misto$31.95
Prosciutto, hot capicola, sopressata, coppa, asiago and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese. Served with marinatedmixed olives, fig marmalade and focaccia bread.
- Burrata$16.95
Creamy fresh mozzarella cheese served over a bed of arugula, with cherry tomatoes, drizzled with pesto and balsamic glaze. Served with focaccia bread.
Zuppe
Insalate
- Caesar Salad$15.95
Romaine lettuce, tossed in our delicious Caesar dressing, with Parmesan cheese and croutons.
- Caprese Salad$16.95
Fresh mozzarella cheese, sliced tomatoes and basil leaves topped with pesto and balsamic glaze.
- Cobb Salad$22.95
Mixed greens, chicken, crispy bacon, hard-boiled egg, avocado, tomatoes and gorgonzola cheese crumbles. Tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette.
- Herb Crusted Salmon Salad$23.95
Served over fresh arugula, spinach, cucumbers, zucchini, carrots, red onions, asparagus and red peppers. Tossedin our homemade balsamic vinaigrette.
- Divieto Pear Salad$18.95
Mixed greens tossed in a citrus dressing, served with carrots, candied walnuts, cherry tomatoes, goat cheese and fresh pear.
- Quinoa Salad$18.95
Tricolor quinoa mixed with chickpeas, cucumber, peppers, cherry tomatoes, beets, and Italian dressing. Topped with feta cheese.
- Sesame Tuna Salad$22.50
Served with mixed greens, carrots, zucchini, peppers, cucumber and mandarin oranges. Tossed in a light citrus sesame dressing.
Pasta
- Ruota Di Parmiggiano$25.95
Our ultimate tableside experience! Creamy fettuccine Alfredo tossed in a Parmigiano-Reggiano wheel for anextraordinarily rich flavor.
- Fettucine Alfredo$20.50
Tossed in a cream, butter, and Parmesan cheese sauce.
- Mascarpone Pasta$23.95
Penne pasta with sautéed blackened shrimp, chicken, carrots, mushrooms and green peas. Tossed in a garlic mascarpone cream sauce.
- Lasagne Bolognese$23.50
Layers of thin pasta, hearty meat sauce, ricotta, Parmesan and mozzarella cheese, topped with a delicious pink sauce.
- Frutti di Mare$29.95
Linguine pasta tossed with shrimp, mussels, clams, and calamari with garlic, white wine and basil in a savory pomodoro sauce.
- Fiocchi di Pera$23.50
Delicious pasta stuffed with pear and Italian cheeses, in a four cheese cream sauce. Topped with fresh arugula, cherry tomatoes and candied walnuts.
- Carbonara$22.50
Spaghetti pasta tossed with pancetta, egg yolk and black pepper in a creamy Parmigiano Reggiano sauce.
- Spaghetti Meatballs$23.50
Nonna´s recipe! Served with all-beef meatballs tossed in a savory Bolognese sauce. Topped with Parmesan cheese.
- Fusilli Salmone$22.50
Sautéed salmon, sweet peas and fusilli pasta, tossed in a brandy parmesan cream sauce.
- Gnocchi Pesto$23.50
Potato dumplings and sautéed shrimp. Tossed with a homemade pesto sauce and toasted pine nuts.
- Ling Sicilia$24.95
Linguine pasta tossed with roasted red peppers, onions capers, Kalamata olives, in a light lemon-butter cream sauce. Topped with grilled shrimp.
- Ling Vongole$23.50
Linguine pasta tossed with baby clams, garlic and parsley in a white wine sauce with a touch of extra virgin olive oil.
- Lobster Ravioli$30.95
Pasta filled with lobster and ricotta cheese, tossed in a creamy tarragon sauce and pepper drops.
- Mushroom Capellini$20.50
Capellini pasta, portobello, wild mushrooms, fresh spinach and sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in a mushroom gravy with fresh herbs.
- Risotto al Funghi$26.95
Italian style rice with a touch of cream, tossed with sautéed wild mushrooms and asparagus, in a mushroom gravy. Drizzled with truffle oil.
Pollo
- Chicken Madeira$24.95
Chicken breast cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and amushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Chicken Marsala$25.95
Chicken breast cutlets floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce.
- Chicken Parmigiana$24.95
Breaded chicken breast topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
- Chicken Piccata$24.95
Chicken breast cutlets floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
Carne
- Divieto Steak$40.95
Enjoy this house specialty. Grilled to perfection skirt steak in our signature mushroom-Madeira wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Filet Mignon$46.95
Grilled juicy beef tenderloin in a delicious red wine sauce with mushrooms. Served with mashed potatoes and grilled asparagus.
- Lamb Chops$42.95
Six flavorful lamb chops grilled to your taste. Served over roasted potatoes toosed with spinach and a Malbec wine reduction with figs.
- Pork Ossobuco$36.95
Slowly braised pork shank in a fresh herb gravy. Served over delicious creamy risotto with mushrooms.
- Rustic RibEye$42.95
Seasoned with a perfect combination of spices, cooked to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach and chimichurri sauce.
- Veal Madeira$29.95
Veal cutlets egg-battered and pan-fried, topped with asparagus, melted mozzarella cheese and a mushroom-Madeira sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Veal Marsala$29.95
Veal cutlets lightly floured and perfectly sautéed, served with pappardelle pasta in a mushroom-Marsala wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.
- Veal Parmigiana$29.95
Breaded veal topped with pomodoro sauce and melted mozzarella cheese. Served with linguine pasta tossed in pomodoro sauce.
- Veal Picatta$29.95
Veal cutlets lightly floured and sautéed with capers, mushrooms, and artichokes in a lemon-butter white wine sauce. Served with capellini pasta and sautéed vegetables.
- Veal Scallopini$29.95
Sautéed tender veal cutlets with capers, mushrooms, and sundried tomatoes, in a wine mushroom gravy with fresh herbs. Served with capellini pasta with butter and parsley.
Pesce
- Branzino$42.50
Grilled to perfection. Served with roasted potatoes tossed with spinach, topped with a lemon-butter sauce, capers and pepper drops.
- Divieto Tuna$30.95
Cooked to perfection. Served with capellini pasta tossed with butter and parsley. Topped with a savory butter sauce, fine herbs, white wine, green onions and garlic.
- Grouper Scampi$30.95
Lightly floured, sautéed in a lemon-butter sauce with roasted garlic, basil, and tomatoes, served over linguine pasta.
- Lemon SeaBass$46.95
Topped with an exquisite lemon-butter sauce. Served with creamy risotto and grilled asparagus.
- Tuscan Salmon$30.95
Grilled to perfection, topped with garlic, freshly squeezed lemon juice, olive oil and herbs. Served with Parmesan polenta and grilled asparagus.
Pizza
- Bianca Pizza$21.50
A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- Burrata Pizza$22.50
Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
- Cheese Pizza$17.50
- Margherita Pizza$18.50
A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- Prosciutto Pizza$20.95
Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
- Nonos Extravaganza$22.50
Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
- Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- Toscana Pizza$21.95
Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- GF Bianca Pizza$21.50
Gluten free pizza dough. A blend of mozzarella and mascarpone cheese, mushrooms and ham. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
- GF Burrata Pizza$22.50
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese, prosciutto, creamy burrata, and arugula. Drizzled with balsamic glaze and pesto oil.
- GF Cheese Pizza$17.50
- GF Margherita$18.50
Gluten free pizza dough. A delicious blend of two types of mozzarella cheese, sliced Roma tomatoes and fresh basil.
- GF Prosciutto Pizza$20.95
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella cheese topped with prosciutto, arugula, sweety drops peppers, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and extra virgin olive oil.
- GF Nono's Pizza$22.50
Gluten free pizza dough. Pepperoni, hot capicola, mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, roasted peppers, red onions and mozzarella cheese.
- GF Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
- GF Toscana Pizza$21.95
Gluten free pizza dough. Mozzarella and ricotta cheese, grilled chicken, spinach, mushrooms and fresh basil. Drizzled with white truffle oil.
Dolci
- Tiramisu$10.50
Delicious ladyfingers, dipped in espresso, amaretto, and coffee liquor, layered with mascarpone-vanilla mousse.
- Creme Brulee$9.95
A traditional vanilla custard topped with caramelized brown sugar and fresh berries.
- Fudge Brownie$11.50
Finished with walnuts. Served warm with vanilla ice cream topped with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
- Tuxedo Bombe$14.40
Savory chocolate cake filled with vanilla and chocolate mousse. Covered with chocolate ganache.
- Divieto Cannoli$9.95
Crispy crusted tubes filled with sweetened Ricotta cheese, finished with chocolate and pistachio.
- Cheesecake$10.95
Cheesecake at its best! Served with a red wine-berry mixed compote.
- Caramello Latte$10.50
A moist sponge cake soaked with three different types of milk, covered with dulce de leche and candied walnuts.
- Extra Ice Cream$4.50
Sides
- Side Caesar Salad$7.50
- Side Truffle Fries$12.50
- Side Risotto$7.95
- Side French Fries$7.95
- Side House Salad$7.50
- Side Sauteed Veggies$7.95
- Side Grilled Asparagus$7.95
- Side Mashed Potatoes$6.95
- Side Roasted Potatoes$6.95
- Side Steam Broccoli$6.95
- Side Sauteed Spinach$6.95
- Side Polenta$6.95
- Side Anchovies$1.50
- Side Mix Mushrooms$6.50
Side Dressing
Side Protein
Lunch Specials
Catering
- C-Spinach Formaggio$79.00
- C-Caprese Salad$81.00
- C-Eggplant Parmigiana$79.00
- C-Antipasto Misto$91.00
- C-Caesar Salad$76.00
- C-Chicken Caesar Salad$106.00
- C-Tuscan Salmon$151.00
- C-Chicken Parmigiana$121.00
- C-Chicken Madeira$121.00
- C-Chicken Picatta$121.00
- C-Ruota Di Parmigiano$126.00
- C-Chicken Ruota Di Parmigiano$159.00
- C-Lasagna Bolognese$115.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
- C-Fettucine Alfredo$99.00
- C-Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$131.00
- C-Mascarpone$116.00
- C-Fusilli Meatballs$114.00
- C-Fiochi Di Pera$114.00
- C-Risotto Al Funghi$131.00
- C-Chicken Risotto Al Funghi$163.00
- C-Fudge Brownie$59.00
- C-Tiramisu$54.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
- C-Caramello Latte$54.00
( 24 hrs preparation time)
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Conveniently located in Coral Springs main streetl, offering a beautiful decor and ambiance that brings you back to the 1920's. Indulge in the best Italian food, exquisitely fused with a classic American touch. Some of our top picks include our renowned Ruota di Parmigiano, our impressive 40oz. Tomahawk Steak and our signature Caramello al Latte for dessert. Divieto's full bar offers a wide selection of wines, plus signature and classical cocktails
2729 North University Drive, Coral Springs, FL 33065