Alchemist 'Heady Topper'

$8.00

(16oz Can) Heady Topper is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. It is brewed to give you wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. Heady Topper is brewed with a proprietary blend of six hops — each imparting it's own unique flavor and aroma. There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage. 8% ABV