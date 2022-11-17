Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Doc Ponds

1,152 Reviews

$$

294 Mountain Road

Stowe, VT 05672

Popular Items

Doc Fries
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Smash Burger

Snacks

Hug to the Kitchen

$10.00

Like the food? Let the kitchen know by showing them some love!

Chips & Dip

$8.00

Classic Onion Dip & House Chips

House Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Assorted pickled veggies

Olives

$8.00

Citrus & Herbs

Peanuts

$6.00

Maple syrup & smoke

Smalls

Beets & Brussels

$13.00

Crispy Brussels, Beets, Sage Farm Feta, Ginger Scallion

Bluefish Dip

$13.00

Chevre Toast

$12.00

Whipped Chevre, Blistered Radish, Chimichurri, Lemon

Doc Caeser

$13.00

Kale, Breadcrumbs, Egg & Parmesan

Market Salad

$13.00

Quinoa, Carrots, Cucumber, Sunflower Seeds, & Maple Ginger Dressing

Old School Calamari

$16.00

Smoked Chilis, Lemon, Olive Oil & Breadcrumbs Pan Seared, not Fried

Wings

$15.00

Dry Rub - Crudite & Alabama BBQ Sauce --------- Buffalo - Crudite & Blue Cheese

Large

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Maple Mayo, Lettuce & Dill Pickles

Double Smash Burger

$16.00

2 Burger Patties, Special Sauce, Lettuce, VT Cheddar or American Cheese & Bacon

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

$15.00

Mornay Sauce, Local Ham & Honey

Mushroom Tostadas

$14.00

Bayley Haven Blue Cheese & Salsa Verde

Smash Burger

$12.00

Special Sauce, Lettuce & VT Cheddar or American Cheese

Vermont Half Chicken

$26.00

Cabbage Slaw & Chimichurri

Sides

Braised Greens

$9.00

Doc Fries

$6.00

Roasted Garlic Mayo

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Vermont Cheddar & Breadcrumbs

Simple Greens

$9.00

Maple Ginger Dressing

Delicata Sqaush

$8.00

Whipped ricotta, cardamon honey

Desserts

Rice Crispy Treat

$4.00

Brown Butter & Salt

Peanut Butter Cup Pie

$9.00

Kid's Menu

House Made Mac & Cheese

Kids-Chicken Tenders

$8.00

With Apple Slices

Kids-Lil' Doc Burger

$8.00

Cheddar or American

Kids-Mac & Cheese

$8.00

To-Go Cocktails

To Go Bees Knees

$12.00+

Barr Hill Gin, Lemon Juice, Honey Simple Syrup, Lemon

To Go Moscow Mule

$7.00+

Green Mountain Vodka, Lime Juice, Ginger Beer

To Go Painkillah

$9.00+

Bacardi Gold Rum, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Orange Juice, Coconut, Nutmeg

To Go Pineapple Mezcal Margarita

$12.00+

Sauza Silver Tequila, Peleton Mezcal, Pineapple Juice, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup

To Go Stowe Dance Mom

$10.00+

House infused Citrus Luksusowa Vodka, Orange Juice, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup.

Beer Bottles & Cans

Alchemist 'Focal Banger'

$8.00

(16oz Can) Unfiltered, unpasteurized, super dank. Citrus, tropical. Balanced and very drinkable. All Citra and Mosaic hops. 7% ABV

Alchemist 'Heady Topper'

$8.00

(16oz Can) Heady Topper is not intended to be the strongest or most bitter DIPA. It is brewed to give you wave after wave of hop flavor without any astringent bitterness. Heady Topper is brewed with a proprietary blend of six hops — each imparting it's own unique flavor and aroma. There is just enough malt to give this beer some backbone, but not enough to take the hops away from the center stage. 8% ABV

Allagash 'White'

$7.00

(12oz Can) Allagash White is a traditional Belgian-style witbier, and is an example of one of the few styles beers that was originally designed to be hazy. The beer's haze comes from a combination of yeast and proteins within the malt, oats, and wheat with which it's brewed. 5.2% ABV

Artesano 'Hard Tea'

$8.00

Bell's 'Amber Ale'

$6.00

Bell's 'Two Hearted'

$6.00

Cigar City Jai Alai

$6.00

Coors 'Banquet Beer'

$5.00

Evil Twin 'Bikini Beer'

$7.00

Evil Twin 'Sour Bikini'

$7.00

Foam 'Elevator Of Blood'

$10.00

Foam 'Local Dork'

$9.00

Frost 'Starchild'

$8.00

Good Measure Early Riser

$7.00

24

High Noon 'Pineapple'

$6.00

Jiant 'The Original'

$8.00
Lawsons 'Sip Of Sunshine'

$8.00

(16 oz Can) 8% ABV This lupulin-laden India Pale Ale is packed with juicy tropical fruit character, bright floral aromas and delectable layers of hop flavor.

Left Hand 'Milk Stout'

$7.00

(16 oz Can) 6% ABV Milk sugar in your stout is like cream in your coffee. Just enough sweetness to keep the dark roast in check. Rich and robust, our classic Milk Stout exhibits notes of dark chocolate, freshly brewed coffee, caramelized sugar and roasted malt.

Lost Nation 'Gose'

$8.00
Miller 'High Life'

$5.00

(12 oz Bottle) 4.6% ABV A favorite among bartenders, brewers, and beer lovers in general, Miller High Life was launched as Miller Brewing Company’s flagship beer in 1903. Its crisp, easy-drinking flavor is the epitome of the American lager category. True to its original recipe, it’s brewed with a proprietary blend of malted barley, Galena hops from the Pacific Northwest, and Miller yeast.

Night Shift 'Nite Light'

$6.00

Schlitz

$5.00

Smuttynose 'Old Brown Dog'

$7.00

Smuttynose 'Robust Porter'

$6.00

Stiegel 'Radler'

$8.00

von Trapp 'Helles'

$6.00

Zero Gravity 'Madonna'

$8.00

Zero Gravity 'Rescue Club IPA N/A'

$6.00
Zero Gravity 'Rescue Club Pils N/A'

$6.00

(12 oz Can) This non-alcoholic beer brings you the IPA flavor profile you love, without the buzz. Citra and Motueka hops give this IPA aromas of citrus, pine, and just a touch of tropical fruit. Soft on the palate with a slightly dry finish, Rescue Club IPA bursts with citrus fruit flavor. Bright and refreshing, you can always reach for a Rescue Club!

Foam 'Local Dork Special'

$7.00Out of stock

Lawson's 'Fayston Maple'

$24.00Out of stock

Jiant 'Guavamente'

$8.00Out of stock

Cider Bottles & Cans

Citizen Cider 'Unified Press'

$6.00
Stowe Cider 'Safety Meeting'

$8.00Out of stock

(16oz Can) Dry hopped hard cider with citra and galaxy hops. 6.5% ABV

Shacksbury 'Classic'

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bitter Bubble - Blood Orange & Chamomile

$5.00

Bubbly Nectar

$8.00
Boylan Bottling – Ginger Ale

$4.00

12oz Bottle

Coke - Bottles

$4.00

Coke Can

$4.00

D12/ Kis Kombucha DRAFT

$6.00
Diet Coke

$4.00

12oz Can

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Rookie's - Lemon Mapleade

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00
Bitter Bubble - Sour Cherry & Chicory

$5.00Out of stock

12 oz can Refreshing and inspiring, Bitter Bubble is here for all of your adventures and with you ‘til the (slightly) bitter end

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Take out is limited and is not available when we are busy with in house guests. We apologize for any inconvenience.

Website

Location

294 Mountain Road, Stowe, VT 05672

Directions

