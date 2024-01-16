Don's Lighthouse 8905 Lake Ave
Cleveland, OH 44102
TEST More
Dinner Menu
Features
Freshline
Appetizers
Entree Modifiers
Lounge Menu
Appetizers
Sandwiches
Bar Features
Soups/Salads
Soups
Salads
Sides
- Side Asparagus$4.00
- Side Beans$4.00
- Side Broccolini$4.50
- Side Chips$4.00
- Side Cous Cous$4.00
- Side Fries$4.00
- Side Potato Hash$4.00
- Side House Rice$4.00
- Side Onion Straws$4.00
- Side Pasta$6.00
- Side Pita Chips$4.00
- Side Red Skins$4.00
- Side Risotto$5.00
- Side Slaw$4.00
- Side Spinach$4.00
- Side Succotash$4.00
- Side Whipped Potatoes$4.00
- Sub Asparagus$2.50
- Sub Broccolini$2.50
- Sub Risotto$3.00
Beer
Bottles
Wine
White Wine Glass
- GL Acinum$11.00
- GL Austin$14.00
- GL Brassfield$10.00
- GL Dibon$9.50
- GL Folie Chard$13.50
- GL H & H White$13.50
- GL House Chard$8.50
- GL House PG$8.50
- GL House Zin$8.50
- GL Kung Fu$11.00
- GL La Petite$10.00
- GL Overstone$11.00
- GL Riesling$8.50
- GL Riff$10.00
- GL Rose$10.00
- GL Scarpetta$12.00
- GL Vietti$12.00
- White Sangria$12.75
Red Wine Glass
White Wine Bottles
- Alexander Gewurtz$40.00
- Austin$54.00
- Brassfield$38.00
- Cataldi$58.00
- Chalmers$55.00
- Columna$53.00
- Drouhin$54.00
- Duckhorn Chardonnay$69.00
- Ferrari Carano$52.00
- Fess Riesling$42.00
- Folie a Deux$52.00
- Hampton Water$38.00
- Harvey & Harriet White$52.00
- Hess Chardonnay$56.00
- Kung Fu Girl$42.00
- La Petite$38.00
- Neyers Chardonnay$64.00
- Overstone$42.00
- Ramey Chardonnay$72.00
- Riff$38.00
- Sbragia Chardonnay$44.00
- Scarpetta$46.00
- Shafer Chardonnay$109.00
- Trefethan Riesling$55.00
- Vietti$46.00
- Cataldi Rose$58.00
Sparkling
Red Wine Bottle
- Alex Valley Merlot$54.00
- Ame Cab$182.00
- Angeline$46.00
- Beringer$68.00
- Brotte$44.00
- Canvasback$79.00
- Chateau Moulins$41.00
- Cune$46.00
- Edna Valley$44.00
- Emilio Tempranillo$52.00
- Faust Cab$96.00
- Felino$54.00
- Flowers PN$96.00
- Gaja$92.00
- Goose Ridge$50.00
- Groth Cab$225.00
- Gundlach$54.00
- Hahn GSM$46.00
- Harvey & Harriet Red$58.00
- Heitz Cab$150.00
- Jean Lepetit$65.00
- Juggernaut Cab$52.00
- Juggernaut PN$48.00
- Justin ISO$122.00
- La Antigua$64.00
- Leviathan$86.00
- Liberty School$52.00
- Louis Martini Cab$85.00
- Miner$188.00
- Napa 1847$67.00
- Neyers Cab$87.00
- Nickel & Nickel Cab$180.00
- Odfjell Malbec$55.00
- Orin Swift 8 Years$85.00
- Orin Swift D66$76.00
- Quintessa$227.00
- Saldo$67.00
- Sebastiani Cab$188.00
- Simi Cab$65.00
- Sinister Hand$60.00
- Terredora Aglianico$54.00
- Trefethan Cab$77.00
- Villa Rosso$44.00
- Xavier Vignon Grenache$55.00
- Yves$87.00
Liquors
Vodka
Gin
Tequila
Cordials
- Amaretto$7.25
- B&B$8.25
- Baileys$9.55
- Benedictine$12.35
- Campari$13.00
- Chambord$9.55
- Cointreau$10.30
- Creme ce Cocoa Dark$7.25
- Creme de Cocoa Light$7.25
- Creme de Menthe Green$7.25
- Creme de Menthe White$7.25
- Drambuie$12.35
- Dry Vermouth$6.95
- Frangelico$10.00
- Grand Marinier$12.85
- Kahlua$9.55
- Limoncello$9.35
- Pama$9.55
- Peach Schnapps$7.25
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.25
- Sambuca$10.95
- St Germaine$10.55
- Sweet Vermouth$6.95
- Tuaca$9.25
Brandy/Cognac
Scotch
Bourbon
Whiskey
Cocktails
E - K
L - P
R -Z
Martinis
Lounge Promos
N/A Bevs
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
8905 Lake Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102
