Dos Reyes

review star

No reviews yet

5912 Hampton Ave

Saint Louis, MO 63109

APPETIZERS

Cheese Dip

$3.50

house made melted cheese

Guacamole Dip

$5.99

Fresh home made guacamole

Street corn dip

$6.99

Grilled corn in a creamy sauce with traditional mexican spices and lime juice

Choriqueso Dip

$6.99

house made melted cheese with spicy mexican chorizo

Reyes Nachos

$8.50

Topped with pico de gallo, melted cheese, pickled jalapenos, sour cream and your choice of chipotle chicken or pulled pork

Nachos locos

$7.50

Topped with pinto beans, melted cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos and sour cream

Chorizo Fries

$8.50

Loaded fries with melted cheese, pico de gallo, chorizo and sour cream

SIDES

Pinto beans

$2.00

Rice

$2.00

Fries

$3.00

Guacamole side

$1.50

Sour cream

$1.00

Chips and Salsa

$2.00

Red Spicy Salsa

$1.50

Street corn side

$3.50

Pickled jalapenos

$1.00

Lettuce

$1.00

Grilled Chicken side

$3.99

Shrimp Side

$3.99

Green salsa

$1.50

Pico de gallo side

$1.25

Tortillas Side

$1.00

FAJITAS

Steak Fajitas

$14.00

All fajitas comes with sauteed chorizo, peppers and onions , served with pinto beans, rice, sour cream, pico de gallo, lettuce and tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$13.00

Shrimp Fajitas

$15.00

MIxed Fajitas

$18.00

Extra tortillas

$1.00

Veggie Fajitas

$12.00

TORTAS

Barbacoa torta

$11.50

Slow cooked beef, beans, guacamole, tomatoes, lettuce, onions, cilantro and queso fresco, served with fries

MIlanesa torta

$10.50

Breaded chicken, beans, lettuce, guacamole, tomatoes, pickled jalapenos, queso fresco and chipotle crema, served with fries

Cubana torta

$10.50

Ham, eggs, chorizo, beans, queso fresco, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickled jalapenos and chipotle crema, served with fries

Cochinita torta

$10.50

Yucatan style pulled pork, beans, pickled onions, cilantro, lettuce, guacamole and queso fresco, served with fries

Tinga torta

$10.50

Shredded chipotle chicken, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pickled jalapenos, onions, queso fresco and chipotle crema, served with fries

Pambazo torta

$10.50

Bread dipped in a guajillo sauce, filled with potatoes, chorizo, beans, guacamole, queso fresco and sour cream, served with fries

STREET TACOS

Choice 3 Tacos

$9.99

Pollo Taco

$3.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo and mozzarella chesse

Fish Taco

$3.50

Grilled blackened tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli and queso fresco

Shrimp Taco

$3.85

Grilled shrip, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, chipotle aioli and queso fresco

Barbacoa Taco

$3.50

Slow cooked beef, onions, cilantro and avocado

Cochinita Taco

$3.50

Yucatan style pulled pork, pickled onions and cilantro

Al pastor Taco

$3.50

Marinade grilled pork, pineapple, onions and cilantro

Alambre Taco

$3.50

Grilled steak, grilled chicken, chorizo, sauteed peppers and onions with mozzarella cheese

Veggie Taco

$3.50

Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, mozzarella cheese

3 Fish Tacos

$8.99

Quesabirria Tacos

$8.99

Two cheese tacos with ( beef birria) onions and cilantro, served with rice, sour cream and bruth

BURRITOS

Beef barbacoa Burrito

$11.50

Slow cooked beef, rice, beans, pico de gallo and avocado, served with rice

Chicken Tinga Burrito

$9.00

Chipotle chicken, rice, bean, lettuce and tomatoes, served with rice

Yucatan pork Burrito

$9.00

Yucatan style pork, rice, beans, cilantro and pickled onions, served with rice

Grilled shrimp Burrito

$10.50

Grilled shrimp, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans and chipotle aioli, served with rice

Grilled fish Burrito

$9.50

Grilled blackened tilapia, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, rice, beans and chipotle aioli, served with rice

Veggie Burrito

$8.50

Grilled peppers and onions, lettuce, melted mozzarella cheese, rice and beans, served with rice

Bean & Cheeese burrito

$7.50

Fajita Burrito

$11.99

filled with grilled chicken, grilled steak, chorizo, caramelized onions, peppers, mozzarella cheese, rice and pinto beans, served with our delicious street corn

ENCHILADAS

Pollo al chipotle Enchilada

$10.25

Chipotle chicken wrapped in corn tortillas, covered with salsa roja, melted cheese, mexican crema and roasted corn, served with rice and pinto beans

Beef barbacoa Enchilada

$12.00

Beef barbacoa wrapped in corn tortillas, covered with salsa verde, melted cheese, mexican crema and roasted corn, served with rice and pinto beans

Yucatan pork Enchilada

$10.25

Yucatan style pork wrapped in corn tortillas, covered with salsa roja, melted cheese, mexican crema and roasted corn, served with rice and pinto beans

Veggie Enchilada

$9.50

Grilled peppers and onions wrapped in corn tortillas, covered with salsa verde, melted cheese, mexican crema and roasted corn, served with rice and pinto beans

Cheese Enchilada

$9.25

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in corn tortillas, covered with salsa verde or red salsa, melted cheese, mexican crema and roasted corn, served with rice and pinto beans

LUNCH SPECIALS

Fiesta Chimi

$8.50

Deep fried burrito filled with chipotle chicken and mozzarella cheese, topped with melted cheese and chorizo, served with rice and pinto beans

Pollo Loco

$8.50

Grilled chicken with sauteed peppers and onions, topped with melted cheese and green salsa, served with rice and beans

Tinga Tacos

$8.50

two tacos with chipotle chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, mozzarella and sour cream, served with rice

Yucatan Tacos

$8.50

two tacos with yucatan style pork, pickled onions and cilantro, served with rice

Chorizo Burrito

$8.50

Home made chorizo, scrambledeggs, mozzarella cheese, beans, pico de gallo and sour cream, served with rice

Chilaquiles

$8.50

Fried corn tortillas simmered on salsa verde, topped with queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro and fried eggs, served with pinto beans and rice

KIDS MENU

Kids Tenders

$5.00

Breaded chicken tenders with fries

Kids Quesadilla

$5.00

Cheese quesadilla with fries

DESSERTS

Chocoflan Cake

$6.00

Rich chocolate flan cake

Churros

$6.00

Two crispy churros tossed in cinnamon sugar, with side of chocolate sauce

CHIMICHANGAS

Steak chimi

$10.99

Beef chimi

$10.99

Tinga Chimi

$9.99

Pork Chimi

$9.99

Veggie chimi

$9.99

Grilled Chicken chimi

$9.99

Mexican Chimi

$10.50

Deep fried burrito filled with "pollo a la Mexicana" , mozzarella cheese and beans, topped with melted cheese and chorizo, served with rice and pinto beans

QUESADILLAS

Grilled Chicken Qesadilla

$10.00

Beef Quesadilla

$11.00

Steak Quesadilla

$11.00

Pork Quesadilla

$10.00

Tinga Quesadilla

$10.00

Veggie Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.50

Pastor Quesadilla

$10.00

Loaded with melted mozzarella cheese, marinade grilled pork, pineapple, cilantro, onions and green salsa, served with lettuce saur cream and pico de gallo

Bean Quesa

TAMALES

Chicken Tamal

$10.50

Oaxaca style chicken tamal with green salsa Wrapped in a banana leaf, topped with sour cream and mozzarella cheese, served with pinto beans and rice

