DREDGE

163 Reviews

$$$

4357 Irvington Rd

Irvington, VA 22480

Popular Items

Gulf Shrimp Tacos
Roasted Cuban Pork Tacos
Local Fried Oysters- Half Dozen

Local Oyster Specials

Half Dozen Fried Oysters

$12.00

Dozen Fried Oysters

$24.00

Specials

Shrimp and Corn Chowder SPECIAL

$12.00

Fresh Gulf Shrimp, Corn, Potatoes, Onions, with a House made Seafood Cream Broth.

Appetizers

Byrd's Oyster Stew

Wild Caught Rappahannock Oysters, Collard Greens, Country Ham, and Onions with a light cream broth.

House Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and House Croutons.

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Parmesan & Croutons with house made caesar dressing

Local Fried Oysters- Half Dozen

$14.00

Wild Caught Rappahannock River Oysters fried and served with our Remoulade sauce.

Local Fried Oysters- Dozen

$28.00

Wild Caught Rappahannock River Oysters fried and served with our Remoulade Sauce.

Half Baked Local Oysters

$18.00

Half Dozen Local Oysters on half shell topped with Ground Chorizo, Cheddar Jack Cheese, and our Spicy Verde Sauce.

Sake Steamed Clams- Half Dozen

$12.00

Olde Salt Clams from Chincoteague, VA steamed with Japanese Sake, Fresh Shallots, Garlic, Cilantro, and Butter.

Sake Steamed Clams- Dozen

$24.00

Olde Salt Clams from Chincoteague, VA steamed in Japanese Sake, Fresh Shallots, Garlic, Cilantro, and Butter.

Pimento Mac and Cheese

$10.00

Cavatoppi Pasta tossed in a blend of 3 types of cheese.

Tater Tot Nachos

$16.00

Tater Tots topped with Roasted Cuban Pork, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Fresh Jalapenos, and Adobo Crema.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$18.00

Grilled Gulf Shrimp and Cheddar Jack Cheese in a Large Flour Tortilla with Fresh Pico de Gallo and choice of Sour Cream or Adobo Crema (spicy).

Chicken Wings

$15.00

6 Jumbo Wings fried (not breaded) and tossed in our Jamaican Hot Sauce (Spicy) or Chesapeake Bay Style (Medium) and side of our Buttermilk Ranch.

Tacos (2) per order

Local Fried Oyster Tacos

$16.00

Wild Caught Rapphannock River Oysters lightly fried topped with our Sriracha Key Lime Slaw.

Mahi-Mahi Tacos

$16.00

Blackened or Grilled topped with pickled cabbage, pico de gallo, and our key lime tartar sauce.

Gulf Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Grilled, Blackened, or Fried topped with Pickled Cabbage, Pico De Gallo, and our Remoulade Sauce.

Roasted Cuban Pork Tacos

$14.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with Cuban spices topped with Mango Slaw.

Chef's Specialties

Local Fried Oysters and Waffle

$28.00

Wild Caught Rappahannock River Oysters over House made Waffle Bowl topped with Goat Cheese, Scallions, and Honey.

Byrd's Jambalaya

$32.00

Fresh Shrimp, Chicken, Andouille Sausage, with Bell Peppers, Onions, Celery, Tomatoes, and Rice with Herbs and Spices. (Spicy)

Veggie Noodle Bowl

$22.00

House Vegetables stir fried with Udon Noodles with choice of Mild or Hot, House Soy Sauce.

Chef's Island Favorites

Roasted Cuban Pork

$26.00

Slow Roasted Pork Shoulder with Cuban spices served with Rice, Black Beans, and Pico De Gallo.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Thighs

$28.00

Boneless Chicken Thighs brined overnight, Jamaican Jerk seasoned, grilled and served with Baked Sweet Potato, Black Beans, and Pico de Gallo.

Mahi-Mahi Entree

$32.00

Blackened or Grilled with Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, and our Key Lime Tartar Sauce.

Dredge Hand Cut Ribeye

$36.00

Hand Cut Ribeye Grilled to order with Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Pico de Gallo, Fried Plantains, and our Spicy Verde Sauce.

A La Carte

Hand-Cut Fries

$8.00

Tater Tots

$8.00

Baked Sweet Potato

$8.00

Steamed Rice

$8.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Fried Plantains

$8.00

Collard Greens

$8.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Side House Salad

$8.00

House made Desserts

Dredge Key Lime Pie

$10.00

House made by Chef Byrd's Wife, Nichole.

Fried Plantains with Chocolate Sauce and Whipped Cream

$8.00

Beer

Draft Down East Unfiltered Craft Cider

$7.00

Draft Sweetwater 420 Pale Ale

$7.00

Draft Sycamore Sungrown Mexican Lager

$7.00

Draft Sycamore Mountain Candy IPA SPECIAL

$7.00

Draft Jack's Abby Shipping out of Boston Amber Lager SPECIAL

$7.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Narragansett Lager 16oz Can

$4.00

Sweetwater 420 G-13 IPA 16 oz can

$6.00

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 12 oz can

$5.00

Crabbie's Alcoholic Ginger Beer 12oz can

$5.00

Cerveza Atletica N/A BEER 12 oz can

$5.00

Sycamore Double Candy Double IPA 16 oz can SPECIAL

$7.00

Sycamore Blonde Ale with Strawberry 16 oz can SPECIAL

$5.00

Dredge Craft Cocktails

Irvington Rum Punch

$14.00

Light Rum and Spiced Rum with Orange, Pineapple, and Cranberry Juice and a splash of Grenadine and floater of Myers Dark Rum.

Pandemic Painkiller

$14.00

Traditional with Pusser's Rum, Pineapple and Orange Juice, Creme De Coco and Fresh Nutmeg.

Key West Margarita

$14.00

Fresh Squeezed Orange and Lime Juice with Tequila Blanco, Triple Sec, Key Lime Juice with an 1800 tequila floater.

The Salty Dog

$14.00

Deep Eddy's Grapefruit Vodka with Club Soda, Fresh Lime, and Salt Rim.

Carter's Creek Mule

$14.00

Cirrus Vodka (Richmond, VA), Cranberry Juice, Crabbie's Ginger Beer, Fresh Mint, and Fresh Lime.

Spicy Margarita

$14.00

Light Tequila, Triple Sec, House Sour Mix, with Muddled fresh Jalapeno and Lime and topped with 1800 tequila.

Cidermosa

$10.00

Draft Prosecco topped with Downeast Hard Cider on Draft.

Wine by the Bottle

Thomas Goss Riesling- Australia

$32.00

Lagaria Pinot Grigio- Italy

$40.00

Laxas Albarino- Spain

$40.00

B.R. Cohn Sauvignon Blanc- California

$40.00

Mohua Sauvignon Blanc- New Zealand

$48.00

The Vincent Chardonnay- Washington State

$40.00

Destello Cava Brut- Spain

$50.00

Lovo Sparkling Moscato Bottle- Italy

$50.00

Fabre en Provence Dry Rose- France

$40.00

Torii Mor Pinot Noir- Oregon

$48.00

Tinto Malbec- Argentina

$32.00

B.R. Cohn Cabernet Sauvignon- California

$48.00

Thistledown Grenache- Australia

$48.00

Three Vineyard Zinfandel- California

$40.00

Volver Tempranillo- Spain

$48.00

CORK FEE

$15.00

La Cantera Sauvignon Blanc- Chile SPECIAL

$32.00

The Charmer Bourbon Barrel Cabernet- Chile SPECIAL

$40.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markPet Friendly
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

4357 Irvington Rd, Irvington, VA 22480

Directions

DREDGE image

