Seafood
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
DREDGE
163 Reviews
$$$
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 2:00 am
4357 Irvington Rd, Irvington, VA 22480
