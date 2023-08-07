Drip Tea Seattle 1416 10th Avenue
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Seattle's first concept cafe!
Location
1416 10th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
