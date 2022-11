Hexe Your Exe 32oz

$10.00

Coffee Brown Ale | 5.8% ABV | 18 IBU As the weather cools and the sun comes up later, it gets more difficult to get out of bed. A jolt of caffeine usually does the trick. Instead of brewing a fresh pot of coffee, head on down to DryHop for a fresh pint of cold brew beer. We partnered with Hexe Coffee Co. to bring you a peppy, aromatic Brown Ale brewed with a fresh concentrate of their Inside Voices coffee blend. It will awaken your senses with fresh toasted toffee aromatics and a slightly bitter cocoa flavor with a very smooth finish. This beer does contain caffeine!