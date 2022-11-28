Restaurant header imageView gallery

Eat Offbeat 75 9th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

75 9th Ave

New York, NY 10011

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Offbeat Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

Pick 1 base, 1 main and 1 side (optional) to build your very own custom bowl!

Chicken Yassa Bowl

Chicken Yassa Bowl

$15.90

Senegalese Chicken Yassa served over Jollof Rice with a side of Sri Lankan Dhal (Gluten Free)

Carne Mechada Shredded Beef Bowl

Carne Mechada Shredded Beef Bowl

$21.40

Venezuelan Carne Mechada served over Senegalese Couscous and a side of Caraotas Negras

Vegan Katarica Curry Bowl

Vegan Katarica Curry Bowl

$16.90

Sri Lankan Eggplant and Chickpea Curry served over Senegalese Jollof rice and a side of Dhal (Vegan, Gluten Free)

Chicken Yassa & Katarica Curry Bowl

Chicken Yassa & Katarica Curry Bowl

$17.50

A mix of Senegalese Chicken Yassa and Sri Lankan Katarica Curry served over Jollof Rice (Gluten Free)

Carnival Special

$19.97

Appetizers

Kibbeh

Kibbeh

$6.00

3pcs of freshly fried beef and bulghur croquettes

Afghan Veggie Samosas

Afghan Veggie Samosas

$5.00

Vegetable samosas x 2pcs (Vegan)

Hummus with Toasted Pita Bread

Hummus with Toasted Pita Bread

$7.00

8oz tub of our specialty Hummus, served with a side of toasted Zaa'tar pita bread.

Desserts

Middle Eastern Sahlab Ice Cream with Pistachios

$6.50

Traditionally called Booza, which is Arabic for Ice cream, this delicious milk ice cream is infused with Rose Water and Sahlab and Chios tears from Cyprus. To be enjoyed with Pistachio crumbles.

Tres Leches

$5.50
Burmese Mango Sticky Rice

Burmese Mango Sticky Rice

$4.50

Chef MiZar's famous mango sticky rice!

Payasam

$3.50

Laddu

$3.00

Jalebi

$1.50

Soft drinks

Water bottle

$2.75

Soda

$3.00
PAPELÓN CON LIMÓN

PAPELÓN CON LIMÓN

$4.25

Venezuelan lemonade prepared by Chef Lebjulet

Vimto

Vimto

$3.00

Sparkling fruit-flavored drink, very popular for some of the Eat Offbeat team members who remember drinking it back home, mostly in West Africa.

RedBull

$4.50

Snacks

Sri Lankan Snack Mix

$9.00Out of stock
Senegalese Spiced Candied Peanuts

Senegalese Spiced Candied Peanuts

$6.00

Chef Mariama's delicious candied peanuts. Will last up to a month in your pantry (if you can resist finishing it in one sitting, that is)!

Zhourat Herbal Tea

Zhourat Herbal Tea

$9.50

Middle eastern herbal tea blend

Walnut Tahini Dates

$12.00Out of stock

Berries Jam

$8.50Out of stock

Hot Cocoa Mix

$12.00Out of stock

Zaatar

$7.50Out of stock

Turkish Apricots

$8.00Out of stock
Syrian Barazek Cookies

Syrian Barazek Cookies

$9.00

Syrian barazek cookies, made by Chef Diaa

Sri Lankan Coconut Sweets

Sri Lankan Coconut Sweets

$9.00

Sri Lankan Coconut Sweets

Merch

Cookbook

$24.95

Tote bag

$20.00

TShirt

$20.00

Alumni

Carrot Jam

$11.50

Carrot, sugar, saffron, spice, and fresh lemon

Bandari Pickle

$11.00

pickles, carrots, eggplants, shallots, cucumber, tamarin and chilli.

Saffron Kolompeh

$3.95

saffron, flour, date, oil, spices and pistachio

Kolompeh Cookies

$3.00

flour, dates, pistachio, and oil.

Komaj Sen

$5.99

wheat, spout flour, black seed, solid vegetable oil, date , walnut and spices.

Granola Pistachio

$12.00

saffron, oats, rose water, chia seeds, flex seed, rose, honey and pistachio.

Pomegranate pickles

$12.00

beets, pomegranate, candy, golpar. vinegar and spices

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy delicious meals prepared by refugee chefs featuring cuisines from their home countries

Location

75 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Butcher's Daughter - West Village
orange star4.4 • 2,522
581 Hudson St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Los Mariscos
orange star4.5 • 1,541
409 W 15th New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext
The Mary Lane
orange starNo Reviews
99 Bank Street New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Fig & Olive - Meatpacking
orange star4.2 • 7,694
420 W 13th St New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Chote Miya - 75 9th Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10003
View restaurantnext
Creamline - Chelsea Market
orange starNo Reviews
75 9th Avenue New York, NY 10011
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in New York

Jacob's Pickles
orange star4.3 • 19,876
509 Amsterdam Ave New York, NY 10024
View restaurantnext
Quality Eats West Village
orange star4.5 • 18,431
19 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Don Angie
orange star5.0 • 15,740
103 Greenwich Ave New York, NY 10014
View restaurantnext
Il Buco - Bond St
orange star4.4 • 15,163
47 Bond St New York, NY 10012
View restaurantnext
Toloache - 50th St.
orange star4.4 • 12,593
251 West 50th St New York, NY 10019
View restaurantnext
Smith & Wollensky-Wollensky's Grill
orange star4.4 • 11,550
797 3rd Ave New York, NY 10022
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near New York
Hoboken
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Weehawken
review star
Avg 3.6 (2 restaurants)
Jersey City
review star
Avg 4.4 (81 restaurants)
Long Island City
review star
Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)
Sunnyside
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West New York
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Woodside
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Ridgewood
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston