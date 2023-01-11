Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

735 White Bear Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attire & More

Cherry Pit Sweatshirt

Cherry Pit Sweatshirt

$45.00

Universal Sweatshirt~ For Men and Ladies. Hockey Style Black Hoodie with 3 Color Cherry Pit Logo. Sides have elastic, cupped sleaves and front pocket.

Metal Straw Pouch

Metal Straw Pouch

$5.00

Eco Friendly Metal Drinking Straw Pouch! The Pouch has One bent, one straight straw and brush for cleaning in a felt Cherry Pit Straw Bag. Great for carrying in your purse!

Cherry Pit Tshirt

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Here at The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill, we work hard to provide more than just a good time to our patrons. Our friendly staff works hard to make us the premiere bar in Saint Paul. It seems we can't go a week without someone commenting about our great service, amazing food and fun personalities, and we work hard to keep it that way!

Website

Location

735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55106

Directions

Gallery
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image
The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Pappy's St. Paul - 1783 MARYLAND AVE E
orange starNo Reviews
1783 MARYLAND AVE E SAINT PAUL, MN 55119
View restaurantnext
5-8 Club - Maplewood - 2289 Minnehaha Ave E
orange starNo Reviews
2289 Minnehaha Ave E Maplewood, MN 55119
View restaurantnext
St Paul Brewing - 688 Minnehaha Ave E,
orange starNo Reviews
688 Minnehaha Ave E, Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Carbone's Pizzeria - E. 7th St.
orange starNo Reviews
680 7th St E. Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Mekong BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
1058 Maryland Ave E Saint Paul, MN 55106
View restaurantnext
Holman's Table - 644 Bayfield St
orange starNo Reviews
644 Bayfield St Saint Paul, MN 55107
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Saint Paul
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Downtown St. Paul
review star
No reviews yet
St. Anthony Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Mac-Groveland
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cathedral Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
West Seventh
review star
No reviews yet
West Side
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Summit Hill
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston