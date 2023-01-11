The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy! Here at The Cherry Pit Bar & Grill, we work hard to provide more than just a good time to our patrons. Our friendly staff works hard to make us the premiere bar in Saint Paul. It seems we can't go a week without someone commenting about our great service, amazing food and fun personalities, and we work hard to keep it that way!
735 White Bear Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55106
