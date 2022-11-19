Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

El Cholo Downtown - Near L.A. Live

931 Reviews

$$

1037 S. Flower Street

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Popular Items

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)
Quesadilla
#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas

To-Go Margaritas

Individual Margarita

$12.95

Quart of Margaritas (Serves 4)

$48.00

Half Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 8)

$84.00

Gallon of Margaritas (Serves 16)

$156.00

Antojitos

Guacamole

$19.00+

Quesadilla

$14.25

Carmens Nachos

$7.95

Chicken Chimichanga Appetizer

$11.75

Chicken Taquitos

$9.75

Beef Taquitos

$9.75

Crab Taquitos

$9.75

Homemade Flour Tortilla

$2.25

Soups and Ensaladas

Tortilla Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Albondigas Soup Bowl TO GO

$7.95

Caesar Salad

$12.95+

Southwest Chicken Tostada

$18.75

Combinaciones

#1 Combination Enchilada and Taco

$17.95

#2 Combination Enchilada and Chile Relleno

$17.95

#3 Combination Enchilada and Tamale

$17.95

#4 Combination Two Cheese Enchiladas

$17.95

#5 Combination Chile Relleno and Rolled Beef Taco

$17.95

#6 Combination Choice of One Enchilada, Taco, Relleno, or Tamale

$12.95

Enchiladas

Sonora Style Enchilada

$18.55

Enchilada Suiza

$19.55

Bluecorn Enchiladas

$19.95

Santa Barbara Enchiladas

$22.75

Crabmeat Enchilada

$19.95

Enchiladas Mariscos

$23.45

Annies Enchilada

$16.95

Comidas Especiales

Burrito Dorado

$18.75

Chicken Chimichanga

$17.55

Chili Con Carne

$19.95

Carne Asada

$24.95

All orders of Carne Asada are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Filet Mignon Tacos

$22.95

All orders of Filet Mignon Tacos are cooked to medium rare to account for carryover heat in takeout presentation.

Fish Tacos

$19.95

Tacos Al Carbon

$19.55

Carnitas Tacos

$19.35

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$17.55

House Favorites

Fajitas

$19.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

1037 S. Flower Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Directions

