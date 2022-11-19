Restaurant header imageView gallery

El Cielo Restaurant

110 Reviews

$$$$

1280 4th st NE

washington, DC 20002

CEVICHES & CRUDOS

MUSHROOMS CEVICHE

$22.00

CATCH OF THE DAY CEVICHE

$24.00

TUNA TARTARE

$28.00

TUNA TATAKI

$24.00

Citrus hamachi

$28.00

FROM THE GRILL

MONSTER PRAWN

$24.00

YELLOFIN TUNA

$25.00

MEDIUMS

GUAVA BBQ RIBS

$32.00

YUCA GNOCCHIS

$29.00

CATCH OF THE DAY CASSEROLE

$36.00

SMALL

AVOCADO TEMPURA

$14.00

CRAB AREPAS

$26.00

TREE OF LIFE

$19.00

TO SHARE

SALT CRUSTED BRANZINO

$67.00

LOBSTER ATOLLADO

$68.00

ALL DAY BRUNCH

COLOMBIAN AREPAS

$9.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS & GRAVLAX

$24.00

CHICHARRON & EGGS

$21.00

DESSERT

LAVENDER LAVA CAKE

$17.00

MERENGON

$17.00

WHITE

BTL DANIEL CHOTARD

$120.00

BTL VIGNETO ISACO PUNTA CRENA

$95.00

BTL CHATEAU DUCASSE

$100.00

BTL TXOMIN ETXANIZ

$110.00

BTL PACO & LOLA

$100.00

BTL WAPISA

$80.00

BTL Jean Marc Brocard

$100.00

BTL NISIA

$80.00

BTL La Moussiere

$110.00

BTL Verdicchio

$100.00

BTL Vignato

$95.00

BTL Dr konstantin Frank

$70.00

BTL Zolo Suavignon Blan

$70.00

BTL Meadowcrft

$80.00

BTL Weingut Liebfrauenstift

$70.00

BTL Oremus Mandolas

$90.00

BTL Montes Alpha Chardonnay

$80.00

RED

BTL Montes Alpha Carmenere

$90.00

BTL Purple Angel

$190.00

BTL VIGNETO ISACO PUNTA CRENA

$95.00

BTL BLUE QUAIL

$80.00

BTL JUSTIN JUSTIFICATIONS

$150.00

BTL LUIGUI BOSCA MALBEC

$90.00

BTL FLOWERS PINOT NOIR

$95.00

BTL CHATEAU MONDESIR

$85.00

BTL VALRAV

$80.00

BTL ELIAS MORA TEMPRANILLO

$90.00

BTL MIGUEL TORRES CORDILLERA CARMENERE

$60.00

BTL BELLE GLOSS PINOT NOIR

$110.00

BTL HALL MERLOT

$110.00

BTL NUMANTHIA

$132.00

BTL STAGS LEAP PITTITE SYRAH

$98.00

BTL DUCK HORN VINEYARDS

$205.00

BTL LA PIU BELLE RED BLEND

$198.00

BTL CHATEAUNEUF DU PAPE FAMILIE MAYARD

$600.00

BTL PENFOLDS CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$110.00

BTL KATHRYN HALL CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$395.00

BTL CHIMNEY ROCK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$265.00

BTL VIK CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$345.00

BTL GRARACHI PINOT NOIR

$124.00

BTL Alta Vista Malbec

$85.00

BTL Terraza de los Andes Gran malbec

$140.00

BTL Chateau Margaux 1999

$1,850.00

BTL Chateau Latour 2006

$1,635.00

BTL Joseph Faiveley

$70.00

BTL Reflets

$60.00

BTL Vega Sicilia Unico

$1,200.00

BTL SPECIAL BOX Vega Sicilia

$1,420.00

BTL Vega Sicilia Valbuena Nº5

$500.00

BTL Pintia

$162.00

BTL Alion

$238.00

BTL Luigi Bosca Gala-1

$130.00

BTL A Lisa

$85.00

BTL Lamadrid Reserve

$80.00

BTL Dragomis

$216.00

BTL Castillo Ygay

$550.00

BTL Ramirez de La Piscina

$100.00

BTL Flor de Pingus

$230.00

BTL Justin C. Sauvignon

$100.00

BTL Bin Penfolds

$140.00

BTL The Prisoner Pinot Noir

$100.00

BTL The Prisoner Red Blend

$170.00

BTL Chateau des Eyrins Margaux

$150.00

BTL Cuvee Athenais Ambonnay coteaux champenois rouge

$190.00

BTL Argiano Brunello di Montalcino

$130.00

BTL Zolo Reserve

$95.00

ROSE

BTL Commanderie de la Bargemone

$75.00

BTL La Piu Belle

$80.00

BTL Montes Cherub

$70.00

SPARKLING

BTL KILA CAVA

$90.00

BTL Carpene Malvolti

$80.00

BTL Drappier Brut Rose

$150.00

BTL J. Lassalle 1er Cru

$120.00

BTL Krug Brut Vintage 2006

$850.00

BTL Veuve Clicqout brut

$150.00

BTL Moet & Chandon imperial Brut

$150.00

BTL Dom Perignon

$400.00

BTL Krug Grand Cuvee

$657.00

BTL Louis Roederer Cristal

$720.00

BTL Louis Roederer Rose

$1,420.00

BTL Billecart Salmon Brut Nature

$150.00

BTL Veuve Clicquot Rose

$150.00

BTL Charles Le bel Inspiration 1818

$150.00

BTL Juve Camps Gran Reserva

$185.00

BTL Gonet Medeville rose

$180.00

WINE PAIRING

WINE PAIRING. X9

$170.00

WINE PAIRING X5

$105.00

FORTIFIED WINES

BTL Henriques Henriques Madeira

$120.00

BTL Oremus Tokaji

$330.00

BTL Quinta Da Grincha

$200.00

BTL Chateau D'yquem

$760.00

WINES BY THE GLASS

GL Veuve Clicquot Brut

$40.00

GL Charles Le Bel Inspiration

$30.00

Gl Prosecco

$20.00

Gl Txomin Etxaniz

$25.00

GL Jean Marc Brocard

$23.00

GL Paco & Lola

$23.00

Gl Zolo S. Blanc

$20.00

GL LaMadrid Reserve

$20.00

GL Ramirez de la Piscina

$25.00

GL The Prisoner P. Noir

$22.00

GL Henriques Henriques

$20.00

GL Oremus Tokaji

$70.00

GL Quinta Da Grincha

$50.00

SIGNATURE

DON'T GIVE PAPAYA

$25.00

COLGAR LOS GUAYOS

$25.00

LA PLAYA

$30.00

CHIMBERITO

$25.00

QUE COME, QUE ADIVINA?

$25.00

MURRAPO OLD PASHION

$25.00

MOJITO

$18.00

MARGARITA

$18.00

MIMOSA

$10.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$18.00

MOCOW MULE

$18.00

GIN & TONIC

$18.00

Cocktail's Fly

$90.00

Clarified NY sour

$30.00

MOCKTAILS

MOCKTAIL

$10.00

MENUS

THE EXPERIENCE

$258.00

THE JOURNEY

$198.00

WATER

PELLERGRINO WATER

$7.00

AQUA PANNA

$7.00

BOURBON

WILLET RESERVE POT STILL

$25.00

ANGELS ENVY TR

$22.00

WILDERNESS TRAIL

$18.00

MAKER'S MARK

$16.00

WILLET RYE WHISKEY

$10.00

CATOCTIN CREEK RYE

$10.00

Wild Turkey Rye Tr

$16.00

Bardstown TR

$18.00

Stellum TR

$22.00

Jack Daniels TR

$14.00

Gentlemen Jack TR

$20.00

WHISKY

Sé Feliz!

HARLESTON GREEN

$14.00

Toki TR

$20.00

Hibiki TR

$40.00

LismoreSingle malt scotch

$10.00

Glenmorige Single malt scotch

$23.00

Glengrant Single malt scotch

$24.00

Macallan 12 Single malt scotch

$25.00

Macallan 12 Double Single malt scotch

$40.00

Jhonnie Walker TR

$25.00

Lismore 18 TR

$25.00

Peat Monster TR

$25.00

Signatory TR

$25.00

Spice Tree TR

$22.00

WaterFord

$27.00

Hedonism TR

$25.00

Laphroaig 10 TR

$22.00

SCOTCH WHISKY

LONGROW SINGLE MALT

$25.00

COMPASS BOX OAK CROSS

$18.00

DEWAR'S

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Johnnie W. Black tr

$14.00

Oak Cross Tr

$22.00

The Spaniard Tr

$32.00

Johnnie W. Blue Scotch

$30.00

Peat Monster

$25.00

Spice tree

$22.00

Water Ford

$27.00

Hedonism

$25.00

Laphroig 10

$25.00

Lismore 18

$30.00

RUM

DORADO 12

$16.00

ABUELO 7

$10.00

HAVANA CLUB ANEJO

$14.00

HAVANA CLUB BLANCO

$10.00

BACARDI GOLD

$8.00

Ron Medellin 3 TR

$10.00

Bacardi 4

$12.00

Ron Medellin 12

$16.00

Santa Teresa

$24.00

VODKA

GREY GOOSE

$20.00

FUJIMI

$14.00

SKYY

$8.00

Wodka TR

$10.00

Svedka TR

$10.00

Titos TR

$14.00

Chopin TR

$18.00

Grey Goose W&B TR

$20.00

Haku TR

$15.00

Belvedere TR

$20.00

GIN

AVIATION

$12.00

FORDS

$12.00

BOMBAY DRY TR

$18.00

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE TR

$16.00

CATOCTIN CREEK

$9.00

Roku Tr

$15.00

Hendricks

$16.00

Gray Whale TR

$18.00

BlueCoat TR

$18.00

TEQUILA

CASA AMIGOS REPOSADO

$18.00

CASA AMIGOS BLANCO

$15.00

CAMPO AZUL SELECTO

$16.00

HERENCIA MEXICANA REPOSADO

$12.00

DAN ABRAHAM ORGANICO

$12.00

ESPELON BLANCO

$10.00

ESPELON REPOSADO

$12.00

EL ARETE ANEJO

$14.00

PATRON REPOSADO

$20.00

DON JUILIO BLANCO

$20.00

Don Julio 1942 Tr

$40.00

Mijenta Blanco TR

$20.00

Patron Silver TR

$18.00

Don julio Reposado TR

$24.00

Mijenta Reposado TR

$24.00

Las Iguanas TR

$25.00

Clase Azul A. TR

$60.00

Patron A. TR

$24.00

Clase Azul Extrañejo

$160.00

Clase Azul Gold

$50.00

MEZCAL

ILEGAL

$20.00

DERRUMBES

$12.00

FIDENCIO

$20.00

Montelobos TR

$23.00

Clase Azul Mezcal GUERRERO TR

$100.00

Clase Azul Mezcal DURANGO TR

$80.00

OTHERS

Hardy Cognac Tr

$16.00

Maison Rouge Cognac TR

$12.00

Hennesey VSOP Cognac TR

$22.00

Guillon Cognac TR

$26.00

Copa de Oro TR

$6.00

Alvear fino TR

$10.00

Marie TR

$8.00

Sambuca TR

$8.00

Jägermeister TR

$8.00

Aguardiente TR

$15.00

Ancho Reyes TR

$10.00

Midori TR

$10.00

Licor 43 TR

$16.00

Frangelico TR

$14.00

Baileys TR

$14.00

Disaronno TR

$14.00

Aperol TR

$16.00

Caffo TR

$12.00

Leblon TR

$15.00

Rum Chata TR

$16.00

Chatreause TR

$16.00

St. Germain TR

$16.00

Grand Marnier TR

$18.00

Domaine Canton TR

$18.00

Capel Tr

$12.00

Ron Medellin 3 TR

$10.00

Bacardi 4 Tr

$12.00

Havana añejo TR

$14.00

El Dorado 12 TR

$16.00

Ron Medellin 12 TR

$16.00

Santa teresa TR

$24.00

Ambrato Vermouth TR

$10.00

Pasubio TR

$24.00

Vecchio Amaro TR

$20.00

Ferro Chino TR

$24.00

Signatory

$30.00

BEER

Leo

$6.00

Augustine Braeu

$8.00

FOOD

RW MENU

Cherry Blossdom Menu

$55.00

DRINKS

WINE PAIRING

COCKTAIL PAIRING

SODA.

SODA

$5.00
Upscale
Formal
Reservations
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1280 4th st NE, washington, DC 20002

Directions

