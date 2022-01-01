El Fenix Irving
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
El Fenix is a popular chain of Mexican restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and the oldest chain of Mexican restaurants in the U.S.
Location
3911 W Airport Frwy, Irving, TX 75229
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Hangout Restaurant and Sports Club - 3554 W Airport Fwy
4.2 • 123
3554 W Airport Fwy Irving, TX 75062
View restaurant
Salmaspizzapastawings100%Zabiha Halal - 2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208
No Reviews
2000 Esters Rd, Suite 208 Irving, TX 75061
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Irving
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant