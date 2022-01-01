El Fenix Webb Chapel
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
El Fenix is a popular chain of Mexican restaurants in the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex, and the oldest chain of Mexican restaurants in the U.S.
Location
3128 Forest Lane, #240, Dallas, TX 75234
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marshall's Bar-B-Q - Farmer's Branch
No Reviews
12895 Josey Lane #219 Farmers Branch, TX 75234
View restaurant
Red Stix Street Food and Bar - Farmers Branch (972) 863-9426
No Reviews
13050 Bee Street #140 Farmers Branch, TX 75234
View restaurant
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch - 13605 Midway Rd Ste.140
No Reviews
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140 Farmers Branch, TX 75244
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant