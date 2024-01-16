- Home
- /
- Cookeville
- /
- El Magueyal Mexican Restaurant
El Magueyal Mexican Restaurant
1068 E 10Th St
Cookeville, TN 38501
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Bebidas
Soft Drinks/Bottled Soda
Juice/Aguas Frescas
Coffee/Milk
Kids Drinks
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Magueyal Special Sampler
Four wings, two shredded chicken flautas, one cheese quesadilla, and four tex-mex rolls. Served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and pico de gallo$16.99
- Mexi-Egg Rolls
Smoked chicken, black beans, corn, jalapeño, jack cheese, red peppers, and spinach wrapped inside of a crispy flour tortilla. Served with ranch dipping sauce$9.99
- Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$13.49
- Guacamole Casero
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and salt$8.99
- 6 Pieces Buffalo Wings$9.99
- 12 Pieces Buffalo Wings$15.99
- Choriqueso
A mouthwatering cheese dip topped with Mexican sausage and pickled jalapeños$8.99
- Chicken Tortilla Soup
Served with rice, pico de gallo, lime, and avocado slices$10.99
- Krazy Papas
Bed of fries. Topped with chorizo, queso dip, pico de gallo, and pickled jalapeños$11.99
- Chavela's Papas
A bed of french fries, delicious steak, grilled chicken, and chorizo. Topped with cheese sauce, pico de gallo and sour cream$16.99
Dips
- Bean Dip
Small$6.49
- Magueyal Dip
Ground beef, pico de gallo, and cheese sauce$8.49
- Small Cheese Dip$5.99
- Small Guacamole Dip$5.99
- Small Salsa$1.99
- Small Tomatillo$1.99
- Large Cheese Dip$8.99
- Large Guacamole$8.99
- Large Salsa$3.99
- Large chips$4.99
- Large chips & Salsa$5.49
- Large Tomatillo$4.00
- Extra Chips (Small)$1.99
- Choriqueso
A mouthwatering cheese dip topped with Mexican sausage and pickled jalapeños$8.99
- Guacamole Casero
Chunks of avocado mixed with tomato, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime, and salt$8.99
Nachos
- Cheese Nacho$5.99
- Beans Nacho$6.99
- Bean and Chorizo Nacho$8.99
- Beef and Beans Nacho$8.99
- Shredded Chicken Nacho$8.99
- Beef Nacho$8.99
- Chorizo Nachos$9.49
- Nachos Arados
A bed of chips topped with rice, your choice of grilled steak or chicken and cheese sauce$13.49
- Nachos Norte
Bed of flour chips with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mix. Topped with delicious cheese sauce$13.99
- Nachos Supreme
Cheese nachos topped with ground beef, chicken, and beans. Covered with lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$13.49
- Nachos Con Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken, or mixed fajitas$13.99
- Nachos Pastor
Cheese nachos topped with pork cooked in our special marinated smoked sauce with pineapple and grill onions$12.99
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.99
- Beef Quesadilla$6.99
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$7.99
- Steak Quesadilla$7.99
- Shrimp Quesadilla$8.49
- Quesadilla Fajita Style
A cheese quesadilla filled with sautéed onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Served with rice, sour cream, and your choice of meat$13.49
- Quesadilla Rellena
Bean and cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and rice$10.49
Salads
- House Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, bell peppers, and shredded cheese$5.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, and bell peppers. Topped with grilled shrimp and lime$13.99
- Los Cabos Salad
Lettuce, sliced tomato, onion, avocado, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Topped with grilled shrimp and chicken$14.49
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Topped with seasoned grilled chicken$11.99
- Steak Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, bell peppers, and shredded cheese. Topped with steak$11.99
- Casero Salad
Bed of guacamole casero, chopped avocado, onions, cilantro, lime, tomato, and jalapeño. Topped with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or shrimp$12.99
Burritos
- Hawaiian Burrito
A 10-inch flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled chicken, steak, chorizo and grilled pineapple. Topped with cheese sauce$14.99
- Burrito Arado
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans$12.99
- Burrito Mexicano
A large flour tortilla filled with shredded pork, tomato, onions, and bell peppers. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, tomato, and guacamole$10.49
- Burrito Special
A large flour tortilla filled with beef or shredded chicken. Topped with burrito sauce, shredded cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and sour cream$9.99
- Burrito Texas
A 10-inch flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken, steak or mix, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce. Topped with cheese dip$13.99
- Burrito Fajita
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mix on a 10-inch flour tortilla filled with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce$13.99
- Burrito Verde
Flour tortilla stuffed with shredded pork topped with cheese sauce and green sauce. Served with rice and pico de gallo$13.49
Fajitas
- Fajita Chicken
Tender strips of marinated chicken$14.99
- F- Steak
Tender strips of marinated steak$14.99
- Fajitas Mixed
Tender strips of marinated chicken and steak$14.99
- El Arado Fajita Special
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, chorizo, and beef ribs$17.99
- Fajitas Jalisco
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, and shrimp$16.99
- Texas Fajitas
Tender strips of marinated chicken, shrimp, and sirloin steak. Served on a bed of sautéed onions$17.99
- Shrimp Fajitas
Succulent marinated grilled shrimp$17.49
- Hawaiian Fajitas
Sautéed onions, bell peppers, and pineapple. Your choice of chicken, steak, mix, or shrimp$16.99
Steak/ Azados
- Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat and grill peppers, tomatoes and onions. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream$13.49
- Mar Y Tierra
Tender strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, tilapia, and chorizo. Served on a bed of sautéed onions$17.99
- Guiso Mexicano
Sirloin steak strips topped with pico de gallo and queso dip. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$16.99
Pork
On the Grill
- Grilled Ribs
Costillas asadas. Two grilled beef ribs, served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, lime, guacamole, and tortillas$17.49
- Parrillada
Strips of marinated chicken, steak, shrimp, pork tip, chorizo, and beef ribs. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$17.99
- Carne Asada
Thin slices of grilled steak. Served with rice, beans, tomato, onions, lettuce, guacamole, and tortillas$14.99
- Fajita Molcajete
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, sautéed with onion, tomatoes, cactus leaf and shredded chihuahua cheese. Served with corn or flour tortillas$19.99
- Sirloin Deluxe
Grilled sirloin or chicken with grilled shrimp, garnished with onions and mushrooms. Served with rice and steamed vegetables$18.99
- Magueyal Special
A combination of grilled sirloin, grilled chicken breast, and chorizo. Topped with grilled onions and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$16.99
- Molcajete Hawaii
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp sautéed with onions, tomatoes, pineapple, and tomatillo sauce cactus leaf and shredded chihuahua cheese served with corn or flour tortillas$22.99
- Azteca Special
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp, sautéed with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, broccoli, zucchini, and mushrooms. Served on a bed of mexican rice topped with cheese sauce$16.99
Chicken
- Pollo Con Queso
Your choice or grill chicken, steak or mix. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and tortillas$12.99
- Choripollo
Grilled chicken or steak sautéed with chorizo and cheese dip on top. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$14.49
- Pollo Fundido
Grilled chicken breast topped with onions, mushrooms, melted chihuahua cheese and garnished with chorizo. Served with rice, guacamole salad, and tortillas$15.99
- Sautéed Chicken
Suatéed grilled chicken with poblano peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, tomatoes, and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, and tomatoes$13.99
- Pollo Real
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed shrimp and pineapple. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, and tomato$16.49
- Pollo Lite
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice and steamed vegetables$13.99
- Pollo Poblano
Seasoned grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed poblano peppers, mushroom, and chihuahua cheese. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and tortillas$14.99
- Pollo Loco
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, salad, and tortillas$13.99
Seafood
- Shrimp Con Queso
Seasoned grilled shrimp with cheese dip. Served with rice and tortillas$15.49
- Tacos Pescado
Three corn tortillas with grilled tilapia. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and lime$14.99
- Shrimp Tacos
Three corn tortillas with shrimp. Served with rice, pico de gallo, and lime$14.99
- Camarón Chipotle
Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with chipotle and onions. Served with rice, lettuce, sour cream, tomatoes, and avocado slices$15.99
- Sautéed Shrimp
Seasoned grilled shrimp sautéed with zucchini, mushrooms, tomato, onions, and poblano pepper. Served with rice$15.49
- Seafood Combo
Grilled shrimp and tilapia served with steamed vegetables and rice$15.49
- Shrimp Cocktail
Shrimp served in a traditional Mexican style cocktail juice consisting of a chilled shrimp broth with pico de gallo, diced avocado, and ketchup. Served with limes, saltine crackers, and hot sauce$13.99
- Shrimp Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips topped with seasoned grilled shrimp, cooked with cheese and salsa ranchera. Served with rice and beans$13.99
Combination Dinner
Antojitos Tradicionales
- Tacos Campechanos
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with steak and chorizo, topped with cilantro and onions. Served with tomatillo sauce and lime$13.99
- Tacos Supreme
Three crunchy tacos with your choice of beef or shredded chicken. Topped with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream, and shredded cheese. Served with rice and beans$13.99
- Tacos Estilo México
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with your choice of grilled steak, chicken, carnitas, or pastor. Served with onions, cilantro, side of rice, beans, and tomatillo sauce$13.99
- Tacos De Pastor
Three corn or flour tortillas filled with our marinated pork with onions and chunks of pineapple. Served with onions, cilantro, and tomatillo sauce$13.99
- Chimichanga
A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with ground beef or shredded chicken. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$13.99
- Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with beef or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese and sour cream$10.99
- Entomatadas
Two corn tortillas stuffed with grilled chicken topped with tapatia sauce (green) served with rice, lettuce, and sour cream$12.99
- Chimichangas Supreme
Four mini chimichangas, one chicken, one ground beef, and two shrimp. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, shredded cheese and pico de gallo$15.99
- Chiles Poblanos
Two poblano peppers filled with Mexican cheese, covered with white eggs, topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$14.99
- Enchiladas Rancheras
Three cheese enchiladas topped with shredded pork, cooked with tomato, onions, and bell peppers, topped with enchilada sauce. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato and shredded cheese$13.99
- Enchiladas Supremas
Four enchiladas: one beef, one chicken, one cheese, and one bean. Topped with enchilada sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream$12.99
- Birria Tacos
Three corn tacos stuffed with beef birria, cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of birria broth, lime, and salsa$13.99
- Sopes
Three fried corn dough topped with beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, sour cream, tomato, and your choice of grilled chicken, steak, chorizo, or carnitas. Served with a side of tomatillo sauce$12.99
- Quesabirria
Flour tortilla stuffed with beef birria, cheese, topped with onions and cilantro. Served with a side of birria broth lime and salsa$13.99
Vegetarian
- Fajita Salad
Lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans$6.99
- Chimichanga Vegetarian
A deep-fried flour tortilla filled with grilled onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and tomatoes. Topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- Taco Salad (V)
A crispy flour tortilla filled with rice and beans. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cheese, and guacamole$9.49
- Quesadilla Rellena
Bean and cheese quesadilla filled with mushrooms. Served with lettuce, sour cream, tomato, and rice$10.49
- Vegetarian Fajitas
Sautéed broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, and tomato$12.99
A La Carte
- Chimichanga*
Your choice of chicken, beef, or pork. Served only with cheese dip on top$5.99
- Burrito Carta (1)$3.99
- Tostada Carta(1)$3.99
- Chalupa Carta (1)$3.99
- Poblano Carta(1)
Stuffed poblano peppers with chihuahua cheese, covered with white eggs and deep fried. Topped with salsa ranchera$5.99
- Tamal (1) Carta$3.99
- Enchilada Carta (1)$3.29
- Taco Carta$2.99
- Grilled Chicken Taco$3.29
- Steak Taco$3.29
- Shrimp Taco$3.99
- Fish Taco$3.99
- Burrito Carta (2)$7.99
- Taco Carta (2)$5.79
- Chalupa Carta (2)$6.49
- Tostada Carta (2)$7.49
- Enchilada Carta (2)$5.99
- Tamal (2) Carta$7.79
- Poblano Carta(2)
Stuffed poblano peppers with chihuahua cheese, covered with white eggs and deep fried. Topped with salsa ranchera$9.99
Side Orders
- Toreados/Lechuga$3.99
- Toreados/Cebolla$3.99
- Toreados Plain$3.99
- Rice and Beans$4.99
- Refried Beans$3.29
- Mexican Rice$3.29
- Grilled Chicken*$7.49
- Steak**$7.49
- Pico De Gallo$2.49
- 8 Pieces Grilled Shrimp$8.49
- Corn Tortillas$2.29
- Flour Tortillas$2.29
- 1 Piece Avocado$3.49
- Jalapeños$2.49
- Shredded Cheese$2.29
- Fries$3.99
- Lettuce$1.99
- Sour Cream$2.49
- Onion$1.99
- Tomato$1.99
- Steamed Vegetables$4.49
- Cilantro$1.19
- Cebolla Picada$1.19
- Limes$1.00
Desserts
- Flan
A traditional Mexican style creme caramel vanilla crest$5.99
- Churros Con Nieve
Deep fried spiraled sweet dough filled with caramel sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon. Served with ice cream and whipped cream$7.99
- Sopapilla
A deep-fried golden-brown tortilla topped with honey, butter, whipped cream, and sprinkles$3.99
- Sopapilla with Ice Cream$4.99
- Fried Ice Cream$6.99
- Chocolate Cake with Ice Cream
Delicious, moist chocolate cake baked in a unique mini bundt form. Filled with creamy rich chocolate ganache. Served with ice cream and whipped cream topping$8.49
Kids Menu
Lunch
Express Lunch
- Taco - Lunch Express
Crunchy corn tortilla folded and filled with beef or chicken, lettuce, and shredded cheese$8.49
- Enchilada - Lunch Express
Soft corn tortilla rolled and stuffed with beef or chicken. Topped with enchilada sauce$8.49
- Cheese Quesadilla - Lunch Express
Cheese quesadilla a flour tortilla filled with melted cheese$8.49
- Tamale - Lunch Express
Corn meal dough stuffed with meat filling wrapped in a corn husk and steamed until cooked$8.49
- Tostada - Lunch Express
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beef, lettuce, cheese, tomato, and sour cream$8.49
- Chalupa - Lunch Express
Flat crispy corn tortilla topped with beans, lettuce, guacamole, and tomato$8.49
Express Lunch Specials
- Special N°1
Chile poblano, taco, and beans$8.99
- Special N°2
Chicken or beef burrito served with rice and beans$8.99
- Special N°3
A bean burrito, cheese enchilada, and rice$8.99
- Special N°4
One chile poblano served with rice, beans, and tortilla$8.99
- Fajitas
Tender strips of marinated chicken or steak, cooked with sautéed onions, tomatoes, and bell peppers. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, and corn or flour tortillas$11.49
Lunch Specialties
- Nachos Arado
A bed of chips topped with rice, and your choice of grilled steak or chicken and cheese sauce$10.49
- Pollo Loco
Seasoned grilled chicken breast. Served with rice, salad, and tortillas$10.49
- Burrito Fajita
An 8" flour tortilla filled with your choice of grilled chicken, steak or mix, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, rice, and beans. Topped with cheese sauce$11.49
- Taco Salad Fajita
A crispy flour tortilla filled with chicken, steak, and mixed fajitas. Topped with lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream$10.99
- Speedy Gonzalez
One taco and one enchilada. Served with rice and beans$8.99
- Pollo Con Queso
Your choice of grill chicken, steak or mix. Topped with cheese sauce. Served with rice and tortillas$10.99
- Steak Con Queso$10.99
- Mix con Queso$10.99
- Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$10.49
- Huevos Rancheros
Two over medium eggs topped with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$9.99
- Burrito Texas
An 8" flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken or steak, rice, beans, sour cream, tomato, and lettuce. Topped with cheese dip$11.49
- Nachos Con Fajita
Cheese nachos topped with steak, chicken or mixed fajitas$10.99
- Taquitos Mexicanos
Two corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of shredded beef, chicken or pork, deep fried to a golden brown. Topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with rice and beans$10.49
- Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla shell filled with ground beef or chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese$8.99
- Chimichanga
A flour tortilla stuffed with ground beef or chicken deep-fried to golden brown and topped with cheese dip, lettuce, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Served with rice and beans$11.49
- Burrito Arado
A flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken. Topped with burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese. Served with rice and beans$10.99
- Chile Verde
Chopped pork tips with your choice of tapatia or ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$10.49
- Chile Rojo$10.49
- Chile Colorado
Chopped steak with salsa ranchera. Served with rice, beans, and tortillas$10.99
Margs, Cocktails & Liquor
Margaritas
- 12 Oz Margaritas$6.99
- 18 Oz Margaritas$9.99
- 24 Oz Margaritas$12.99
- 46 Oz Margaritas$14.99
- Pitcher Margaritas$23.99
- 12 Oz Top Shelf Margaritas$8.49
- 18 Oz Top Shelf Margaritas$13.99
- 24 Oz Top Shelf Margaritas$14.99
- 46 Oz Top Shelf Margaritas$17.99
- Pitcher Top Shelf Margaritas$27.99
- Mango Moon Margarita$13.99
- Margarita Tower
Regular house margarita$33.00
Daiquiris
Spirits and Liquor
Cocktails
- Blue Hawaii
Blue curaçao, orange juice, pineapple juice, and shot of rum$8.99
- Blue Piña Colada
Creme of coconut rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice. Frozen or on the rocks$8.99
- Tequila Sunrise
Sauza gold tequila, orange juice, and grenadine$8.99
- Pineapple Bomb
Southern comfort, amaretto, and splash of pineapple juice. Served on the rocks$8.99
- Blueberry Margarita
Dekuyper blueberry liqueur, sour mix, and sauza blue tequila. Served on the rocks$10.99
- Bahama Mama
Bacardí rum and Malibu coconut rum with orange and pineapple juices, and grenadine$8.99
- Iguana Verde
12 oz. Midori liquor with silver tequila, triple sec, and sour mix$11.99
- Electric Lemonade
Absolut vodka, blue curacao, and sour mix$8.99
- Whiskey Sour
Shot of jack Daniel's and sour mix served over ice$8.99
- White Russian
Shot of kahlúa, absolut vodka, and milk$8.99
- Cantarito Loco
Shot of don julio silver fresh lime orange juice, and grapefruit soda rimmed with sweet tamarind, chili, lime, and power tajín served over ice$13.99
- Tennessee Tea
Shot of jack daniel's Tennessee honey, lemonade iced tea served on the rocks garnish with lemon$8.99
- Holy Water
Shot of vodka, white rum, blue curacao, lemonade and pineapple juice$8.99
- Italian Margarita
Shot of silver tequila, amaretto, lime juice, orange juice frosted with salt$11.99
- Blue Hurricane
White rum, blue curacao, pineapple, orange and lime juice on the rocks$8.99
- Hakuna Matata
Shot of spiced rum, coconut rum, banana liqueur, pineapple juice, and grenadine$9.99
- Purple Dragon
Shot of titos vodka, blue curacao, cranberry juice sweet & sour and sprite, frosted with sugar$8.99
- Paradise
Shot of titos vodka, orange juice, coconut puree on the rocks$8.99
- Pineapple Coconut Maragarita
Shot of tequila, malibu rum, triple sec, lime juice, piña colada mix, pineapple juice$12.99
- Gold Margarita
12 oz. Shot of patron añejo tequila with margarita mix and a splash of orange juice$12.99
- Long Island Tea
Rum, gin, tequila, vodka, gran gala liqueur, sweet and sour with a splash of coke$8.99
- Liquid Mar-Juana
Captain morgan, blue curacao, malibu coconut rum, midori melon liqueur, pineapple juice and a splash of sweet and sour mix$11.99
- Spicy Margarita
12 oz. Spicy sauza tequila to taste gran marrier, sweet and sour, paprika, salt, lime powder, and slice of serrano pepper$9.99
- Paloma
Silver tequila, grapefruit juice, lime, club soda and agave syrup. Serve on the rocks$9.99
- Mango Patrón Margarita
Silver$14.99
- 1800 Fish Bowl Margarita$18.99
Sangría
Beer & Wine
Beer Tower
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
- 16oz Michelob Ultra$3.79
- 32 Oz Michelob Ultra$6.99
- Pitcher 60 Oz Michelob Ultra$9.99
- 16oz Dos Equis$3.99
- 32 Oz Dos Equis$7.79
- Pitcher 60 Oz Dos Equis$11.99
- 16oz Amber$3.99
- 32 Oz X* Amber$7.79
- Pitcher 60 Oz X* Amber$11.99
- 16oz Modelo Especial$3.99
- 32 Oz Modelo Especial$7.79
- Pitcher 60 Oz Modelo Especial$11.99
- 16oz Pacífico$3.99
- 32 Oz Pacífico$7.79
- Pitcher 60 Oz Pacífico$11.99
Craft Beers
- Small J Henry
Varies thru seasons. Please ask your server for more options$4.99
- Large J Henry
Varies thru seasons. Please ask your server for more options$7.99
- Small Grass Roots
Varies thru seasons. Please ask your server for more options$4.99
- Large Grass Roots
Varies thru seasons. Please ask your server for more options$7.99
- Margarona$12.99
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Order online and enjoy!
1068 E 10Th St, Cookeville, TN 38501