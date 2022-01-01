Go
Mezcla Cocina Y Cantina

Fresh Mexican food made with love.

TACOS • TAPAS

2 Cherokee Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.6 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

Bowl ((Lunch Only))$9.99
Street Taco
Street style tacos served on a corn tortilla and topped with cilantro and onion. Served with lime and salsa of your choice.
*Fiesta Dip$9.95
Our large cheese dip with grilled chicken and steak. Served with flour tortillas and Pico de Gallo.
*Burrito Loco$12.00
A large burrito filled with Mexican rice, re-fried beans, grilled chicken, and chorizo. Topped with cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso fresco.
Chipotle Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled Chicken, Mixed Cheeses, Creamy Chipotle Sauce. Served with sour cream and pico de gallo.
Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
Our shredded Tinga chicken stuffed into three homemade, corn tortillas and covered with a delicious red chile Jalisco-style enchilada sauce. Also topped with oaxaca cheese, sour cream, romaine lettuce, queso fresco, onion, and radishes. Served with avocado slices and Mexican rice.
Guacamole
Fresh guacamole made with onion, cilantro, tomato, lime and spices. (Vegan)
Cheese Dip
Delicious white queso.
Birria Tacos$15.00
Three fried corn tortilla tacos stuffed with stringy Chihuahua cheese and juicy Birria beef. Served with a delicious beef broth soup (consome) to dip in!
Loco Rice$12.00
A staple comfort food item! Char-Grilled chicken breast on a bed of Mexican rice and topped with cheese dip.
Attributes and Amenities

Happy Hour
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Online Ordering
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2 Cherokee Blvd.

Chattanooga TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mexiville Northshore

No reviews yet

Chattanooga's Best Authentic Mexican Flavor!

Embargo '62

No reviews yet

Cuban Cantina and Rum Bar

Food Works

No reviews yet

In the spring of 2006, Food Works opened its doors and immediately became one of Chattanooga’s most popular dining destinations. Voted Chattanooga’s Best New Restaurant, Food Works strives to provide its guests with a quality experience in a refined, yet relaxed atmosphere. Located on Chattanooga’s North Shore, we are situated in the beautifully renovated and historic Signal Knitting Mill.
With a variety of items to choose from, our menu focuses on “progressive southern” cuisine with global influences showcasing our culinary team’s ability to put new spins on old classics. The spacious bar features an array of imported, domestic and craft beers along with an extensive wine list as well as specialty martinis. Enjoy a cocktail inside or on our patio with family and friends before indulging in a delicious meal.

Cashew

No reviews yet

Cashew is a plant based vegan restaurant in Chattanooga, TN.

