American
Bars & Lounges

Pickle Barrel

890 Reviews

$$

1012 Market St

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Order Again

Popular Items

Pickle-Brined Chicken Tenders
Philly
The Old Standby

Beverages

Water

Sweet T

$2.50

Un T

$2.50

Half & Half T

$2.50

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Club Soda

Tonic Water

$2.50

Cherry Coke

$2.75

OJ

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Cider

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Water To Go

$0.46

Red Bull

$4.55

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.55

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Buttermilk

$2.50

Specials

$5

$5.00

Apps, Snacks & Sides

4 Pierogi

$4.00

Cheddar and potato filled pierogies served on a bed of sauteed red onion with sour cream and Texas Pete hot sauce.

8 Pierogi

$8.00

Cheddar and potato filled pierogies served on a bed of sauteed red onion with sour cream and Texas Pete hot sauce.

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Breaded dill pickle spears fried until crunchy and golden brown.

Brie

$13.00

Warm brie grilled with roasted garlic and pesto. Served with grilled sourdough.

Half Moons

$9.00

Mozzarella deep fried with Italian seasonings to fulfill your deepest desires.

Fried Green Tomatoes

$9.00

They're fried. They're green on the inside and golden brown on the outside. What more can we say. Oh yes, they're delicious.

Mucho Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips with chili, jalapenos, onions, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and chives.

Huge Mucho

$13.00Out of stock

Just like the Mucho only grande!

Totcho

$11.00

Chili, jalapenos, onions, queso, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and chives on a bed of tater tots!

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Butter, cheddar, sour cream, garlic. All your favorite words! served with bacon bits and green onion on top.

Broccoli

$4.00

Steamed broccoli served naked as Mother Nature intended.

Barrel Wings (6)

$9.00

Large wings, par baked then flash fried. Have them wet or dry with your choice: naked, dry rub or one of our house made sauces. Served with carrots and celery.

Barrel Wings (12)

$14.00

Large wings, par baked then flash fried. Have them wet or dry with your choice: naked, dry rub or one of our house made sauces. Served with carrots and celery.

Whole Dill Pickle

$3.00

Big. With just the right crunch.

Sidewinder Fries (SM)

$4.00

Imagine a wedge fry made sweet, sweet love with a curly fry. Everyone wins!

Sidewinder Fries (LG)

$6.00

Imagine a wedge fry made sweet, sweet love with a curly fry. Everyone wins!

Tater Tots (SM)

$4.00

Little barrel shaped bits of golden brown goodness.

Tater Tots (LG)

$6.00

Little barrel shaped bits of golden brown goodness.

Onion Rings (SM)

$4.00

Breaded, steak cut onion rings fried to perfection.

Onion Rings (LG)

$6.00

Breaded, steak cut onion rings fried to perfection.

Chili Cheese Fries (SM)

$5.50

Fries with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.

Chili Cheese Fries (LG)

$7.50

Fries with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.

Chili Cheese Tots (SM)

$5.50

Tots with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.

Chili Cheese Tots (LG)

$7.50

Tots with our delicious chili and your choice of Queso or Shredded Cheddar.

Side Of Slaw

$3.00

House cut cabbage and carrots make this southern treat good for what Ales ya! Yes that was a beer pun.

Potato Salad

$4.00

Zapp's Plain Chips

$2.00

Zapp's Flavored Chips

$2.00

Brussels Sprouts

$4.00Out of stock

Soup, Salad, Spuds

House Salad

$7.00

The classic. A mixture of seasonal greens, freshly diced tomatoes, cucumber slices, cheddar and house made croutons.

Yardbird

$12.00

Seasonal greens, served with your choice of marinated chargrilled or pickle-brined fried chicken, chopped bacon, red onions, diced tomatoes, sharp cheddar and house made croutons.

Chef Salad

$11.00

Seasonal greens loaded with baked ham, roasted turkey, chopped bacon, sharp cheddar, tomato, cucumber slices and house made croutons.

Chili Cup

$4.00

Hearty, chunky, with just the right amount of kick.

Chili Bowl

$6.00

Hearty, chunky, with just the right amount of kick.

Soup Du Jour (cup)

$4.00Out of stock

Ask about what deliciousness we've cooked up.

Soup Du Jour (bowl)

$6.00Out of stock

Ask about what deliciousness we've cooked up.

Stuffed Spud

$6.00

Large baked russet potato packed tight with butter, sour cream, sharp cheddar, green onions and bacon bits.

Baked Potato

$4.00

Old school. A large baked Russet potato served with a pat of butter.

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Butter, cheddar, sour cream, garlic. All your favorite words! served with bacon bits and green onion on top.

Soup or Chili and Salad

$10.00

Combo our house salad with a cup of delicious chili or soup of the moment.

Sandwiches

Fried or grilled chicken breast on a hoagie with pesto mayo, mozzarella and marinara. Served with tater tots.

Downtowner

$12.00

Baked ham, roasted turkey, melted Swiss, brown mustard and 1000 island dressing.

Dutch Treat

$12.00

Hot house roasted beef and turkey layered with melted mozzarella, brown mustard and 1000 island dressing.

The Immigrant

$12.00

This not-so-foreign blend of roasted beef, and corned beef is topped with melted mozzarella and brown mustard.

One Junkyard Dog

$8.00

One all American, all beef, quarter pound dog smothered with chili, cheese, slaw and condiments how you like them.

Two Junkyard Dogs

$12.00

Two all American, all beef, quarter pound dogs smothered with chili, cheese, slaw and condiments how you like them.

B.L.T.

$11.00

Keep it classic with six bacon slices, fresh tomato and lettuce. Try it with arugula and fried green tomato (see B.A.T. on the sandwich menu).

B.A.T.

$12.00

A fresh take on an old favorite. Up the B.L.T. game with arugula and fried green tomatoes!

The Club

$13.00

A classic double decker of baked ham, roasted turkey, American cheese, bacon, lettuce and sliced tomato with mayonnaise on your choice of toasted white, wheat or marbled rye.

Philly

$13.00

Thinly sliced seasoned grilled steak, alongside sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Grilled chicken with sauteed onion, bell peppers and mushrooms smothered in melted American cheese on a hoagie roll.

French Dip

$13.00

House roasted beef and melted Swiss cheese between a warm hoagie roll served au jus steaming alongside for dipping.

Big Cheese

$10.00

Our famous unique blend of American, Swiss, sharp cheddar, mozzarella, hot pepper jack, arugula and tomato.

Reuben

$13.00

Piled high corned beef, creamy Swiss cheese, grandma Susie's kraut, brown mustard and 1000 island dressing on marbled rye.

Hot Chick

$12.00

This chargrilled chicken breast has sass with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and sriracha mayonnaise.

Real Chick

$12.00

Chargrilled chicken breast served all the way with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise. Or call it how you like it.

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Choose your bread. Choose your cheese. Choose your side. You know what you're doing.

Fish Po Boy

$12.00

Fish Wrap

$12.00

Korean Cheesesteak

$14.00

Zwei Hunden

$13.00Out of stock

Pot Roast Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Burgers

The Old Standby

$12.00

Your comfort zone: lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, brown mustard and mayonnaise.

Black And Bleu

$13.00

Blackened with spicy Cajun seasonings and topped with hot pepper jack and bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, onion and chipotle mayonnaise.

Pepper Jammer

$13.00

Our own spicy, sweet pepper jelly generously spread over cream cheese, topped with bacon, lettuce and tomato.

Bacon Mushroom Swiss

$13.00

You guessed it... A burger with bacon, mushroom and Swiss (and mayonnaise).

Patty Melt

$13.00

Caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on grilled rye with mayonnaise.

The Whistle Stop

$14.00

Fried green tomato paired with bacon, arugula, cheddar and house made lemon honey ale mustard served on an onion roll.

The Signature

$14.00

Fried pickle chips, spicy pickled red onions, arugula, melted Swiss and French onion aioli served on an onion roll.

Black Bean Burger

$12.00

Our house made, spicy vegetarian patty served all the way.

Entrees

Pickle-Brined Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken tenders marinated in pickle juice then deep fried or chargrilled. Served with tater tots or sidewinder fries.

$auce$

$$Ranch

$0.30

Mayo

$$BBQ

$0.30

$JL BBQ

$0.50

Yellow Mustard

$$Brown Mustard

$0.30

$$Honey Mustard

$0.30

$$Ale Mustard

$0.30

$$Sour Cream

$0.30

$$Chipotle Mayo

$0.30

$$Sriracha Mayo

$0.30

$$Horsey Sauce

$0.30

$$Schwifty

$0.30

$$Creamy Dill

$0.30

$$Bleu Cheese

$0.30

$$Balsamic Vin

$0.30

$$Greek Feta Vin

$0.30

$$Sesame Thai Vin

$0.30Out of stock

$$1000 Island

$0.30

$$Oil And Vinegar

$0.30

$$Jus

$1.00

$$Butter

$0.30

Ketchup

$$Sriracha

$$Marinara

$0.30

$$Pesto

$0.30

$$Buffalo Mild

$0.30

$$Buffalo Medium

$0.30

$$Buffalo Hot

$0.30

$$Teriyaki

$0.30

$$Pepper Jam

$0.50

Steak Sauce

$0.30

Syrup

Desserts

Moon Pie Sundae

$8.00

Chattanooga's own chocolate Moon Pie deep fried to blow your mind. Served with vanilla ice cream topped with chocolate drizzle.

Chocolate Shake

$5.00

Hand dipped milkshakes made with fresh vanilla ice cream and whole milk. If you'd like to combine two flavors just let us know. Or juice it up with a shot or two of your favorite liqueur.

Vanilla Shake

$5.00

Hand dipped milkshakes made with fresh vanilla ice cream and whole milk. If you'd like to combine two flavors just let us know. Or juice it up with a shot or two of your favorite liqueur.

Peanut Butter shake

$5.00

Hand dipped milkshakes made with fresh vanilla ice cream and whole milk. If you'd like to combine two flavors just let us know. Or juice it up with a shot or two of your favorite liqueur.

Strawberry Shake

$5.00

Hand dipped milkshakes made with fresh vanilla ice cream and whole milk. If you'd like to combine two flavors just let us know. Or juice it up with a shot or two of your favorite liqueur.

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Three scoops of Mayfield's finest.

Fried PB&J

$6.00Out of stock

Specials

Fish & Chips

$14.00

2 Dogs In A Bathtub

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$13.00

Pot Roast

$15.00Out of stock

Shirts

T-SHIRT BLACK SM

$25.00

T-SHIRT BLACK MED

$25.00

T-SHIRT BLACK LG

$25.00

T-SHIRT BLACK XL

$25.00

T-SHIRT BLACK XXL

$25.00

TANK TOP SM

$25.00

TANK TOP MED

$25.00

TANK TOP LRG

$25.00

Tank XL

$25.00

TANK TOP XX LRG

$25.00

Shipping

$8.00

Hoodies

HOODIE SM Zip

$40.00

HOODIE SM PULL OVER

$40.00

HOODIE MED Zip

$40.00Out of stock

HOODIE MED PULL OVER

$40.00

HOODIE LG Zip

$40.00Out of stock

HOODIE LG PULL OVER

$40.00

HOODIE XL PULL OVER

$40.00

HOODIE XXL ZIP

$40.00Out of stock

HOODIE XXL PULL OVER

$40.00

Shipping

$8.00

Other

Pickle Barrel Pint Glass

$4.00

Sticker

$2.00

Mask

$0.92
Attributes and Amenities
check markDivey
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Thank you for your purchase and helping out local businesses!.

Website

Location

1012 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402

Directions

Gallery
Pickle Barrel image
Pickle Barrel image
Pickle Barrel image
Pickle Barrel image

