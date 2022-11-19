Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Breakfast & Brunch
American

The Bitter Alibi 825 Houston St.

696 Reviews

$

825 HOUSTON ST

CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

T Shirt

$15.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Mango Nectar

$2.00

Frog Juice

$7.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Iced Mocha

$5.00

Viet Coffee

$5.00

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50

Iced Cinnamon Dolce

$5.00

Amount

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Three story building, two front porches, one great patio, and plenty more!

Website

Location

825 HOUSTON ST, CHATTANOOGA, TN 37403

Directions

Gallery
The Bitter Alibi image
The Bitter Alibi image
The Bitter Alibi image

Similar restaurants in your area

Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Alimentari Cafe & Market
orange star5.0 • 9
841 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Chattanooga
orange star4.7 • 350
405 Market Street Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Nic and Norman's Chattanooga - N&N Chattanooga, TN
orange starNo Reviews
1386 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Pickle Barrel
orange star4.6 • 890
1012 Market St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CHATTANOOGA

Hennen's
orange star4.6 • 3,857
193 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
Easy Bistro and Bar
orange star4.8 • 2,417
801 Chestnut St Chattanooga, TN 37402
View restaurantnext
The Purple Daisy Picnic Cafe - St. Elmo
orange star4.6 • 2,182
4001 St. Elmo Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37409
View restaurantnext
Mexiville Northshore - 103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C
orange star4.5 • 1,773
103 Cherokee Blvd Suite C Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Embargo '62
orange star4.5 • 1,543
301 Cherokee Blvd Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Fiamma Pizza Company
orange star4.6 • 1,494
405 N Market St Chattanooga, TN 37405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CHATTANOOGA
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Tullahoma
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston