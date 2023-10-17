Food

Apps

Chips & Salsa
$3.00
Salsa & Queso
$7.00
Queso Dip
$5.00

Bowl of queso dip served with chips.

Guacamole
$5.00

Served with chips.

Verde Salsa
$4.00

Served with chips.

Half Nachos
$8.00
Full Nachos
$9.00

Queso cheese, jalapeños, sour cream, black beans, pico and lettuce.

Fried Avocado Basket
$9.00

Fried avocado on a bed of lettuce with baja sauce in a taco shell.

Chipotle Cauliflower Basket
$9.00
Mexican Corn Bite
$9.00

Fried Mexican corn bite on a bed of lettuce with baja sauce in a taco shell.

Jalapeño Salsa
$3.50
Peach Salsa
$2.50
Chili De Arbol Salsa
$3.50
Chili Salsa
$3.50
Peach Salsa
$2.99
3 Mexican Street
$4.00
3 Fried Avocado
$4.00
3 Chipotle Cauliflower
$4.00
Chicken Taquitos
$9.00
Beef Taquitos
$9.00
Lamb Kafta Fundido
$10.00

House Tacos

Ground Beef Taco
$4.00

Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, fresco cheese, cilantro, sour cream.

Roasted Chicken Taco
$4.00

Spice rubbed roasted chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chipotle aioli.

Veggie Taco
$4.00

Jalepeño, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fresco cheese, corn salsa, topped with chipotle aioli.

Three House Taco Combo
$9.00
Two Taco Combo
$8.00
Grilled Chicken Taco
$4.00
Roasted Chicken Bowl
$10.00

Spice rubbed roasted chicken with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, chipotle aioli.

Ground Beef Bowl
$10.00

Seasoned ground beef with lettuce, tomato, fresco cheese, cilantro, sour cream.

Veggie Bowl
$10.00

Jalepeño, black beans, lettuce, tomatoes, fresco cheese, corn salsa, topped with chipotle aioli.

Roasted Chicken Burrito
$10.00
Ground Beef Burrito
$10.00
Veggi Burrito
$10.00

Premium Tacos

Beef Bar-bacoa Tacos
$5.00

Braised beef, pickled red onions, fresco cheese, cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Tacos
$5.00

Fried chicken tossed in our honey sriracha, fresco cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing.

Carne-Asada Tacos
$5.00

Grilled steak, cilantro, sautéed onions and peppers, tomatoes and fresco cheese.

Chipotle Cauliflower Tacos
$5.00
Crunch Chicken Fajita Tacos
$5.00

Grilled fajita chicken, sautéed onions and peppers with cilantro, lettuce, sour cream, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with a hard tortilla shell.

Fried Avocado Tacos
$5.00

Crunchy coleslaw, pico and baja sauce, fresco cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp
$5.00

Fried or grilled shrimp tossed in honey chipotle sauce with peach salsa and crunchy coleslaw.

Mahi-Mahi Tacos
$5.00

Fried or Grilled - Mahi, crunchy coleslaw, baja sauce, fresco cheese, mango salsa.

Mexican Street Corn Tacos
$5.00

Fried corn bite, cilantro, pico and baja sauce.

Peach Country Tacos
$5.00

Fried chicken breast, bacon, pimento cheese, peach salsa.

Southern-Seoul Tacos
$5.00

Pork carnita, spicy Korean BBQ, pickled onions, cilantro, crunchy coleslaw.

Three Taco Combo
$14.00
Two Taco Combo
$9.00
Beef Bar-bacoa Burrito
$12.00

Braised beef, pickled red onions, fresco cheese, cilantro.

Buffalo Chicken Burrito
$12.00

Fried chicken tossed in our honey sriracha, fresco cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing.

Carne-Asada Burrito
$12.00

Grilled steak, cilantro, sautéed onions and peppers, tomatoes and fresco cheese.

Chipotle Cauliflower Burrito
$12.00
Crunch Chicken Fajita Burrito
$12.00

Grilled fajita chicken, sautéed onions and peppers with cilantro, lettuce, sour cream, all wrapped in a soft tortilla with a hard tortilla shell.

Fried Avocado Burrito
$12.00

Crunchy coleslaw, pico and baja sauce, fresco cheese.

Buffalo Shrimp Burrito
$12.00

Fried or grilled shrimp tossed in honey chipotle sauce with peach salsa and crunchy coleslaw.

Mahi-Mahi Burrito
$12.00

Fried or Grilled - Mahi, crunchy coleslaw, baja sauce, fresco cheese, mango salsa.

Mexican Street Corn Burrito
$12.00

Fried corn bite, cilantro, pico and baja sauce.

Peach Country Burrito
$12.00

Fried chicken breast, bacon, pimento cheese, peach salsa.

Southern-Seoul Burrito
$12.00

Pork carnita, spicy Korean BBQ, pickled onions, cilantro, crunchy coleslaw.

Beef Bar-bacoa Bowl
$12.00
Buffalo Chicken Bowl
$12.00
Carne-Asada Bowl
$12.00
Chipotle Cauliflower Bowl
$12.00
Crunchy Chicken Fajita Bowl
$12.00
Fried Avocado Bowl
$12.00
Buffalo Shrimp Bowl
$12.00
Mahi-Mahi Bowl
$12.00
Mexican Street Corn Bowl
$12.00
Peach Country Bowl
$12.00
Southern-Seoul Bowl
$12.00

Bollykick Tacos

Tacos Served On Naan Bread
Chicken Shawarma Taco
$6.00

Chicken marinated in shawarma spices and vinegar, olive oil, garlic, mustard and topped with tzatziki sauce

Falafel Taco
$6.00

Falafel mixed with vegetable with sautéed onions and peppers topped with tzatziki sauce

Bombay Chicken Taco
$6.00

Marinated grilled chicken in Indian tandoori spices, with sautéed onions and peppers, topped with cilantro

Lamb Kafta Taco
$6.00

Minced lamb infused with spices, onions and peppers, mint, exotic herbs, with crunchy coleslaw and tzatziki sauce

Chili Paneer Taco
$6.00
Chili Chicken Taco
$6.00
Two Taco Combo
$12.00
Three Taco Combo
$18.00
Chicken Shawarma Bowl
$13.00

Chicken marinated in shawarma spices and vinegar, olive oil, garlic, mustard and topped with tzatziki sauce

Falafel Bowl
$13.00

Falafel mixed with vegetable with sautéed onions and peppers topped with tzatziki sauce

Bombay Chicken Bowl
$13.00

Marinated grilled chicken in Indian tandoori spices, with sautéed onions and peppers, topped with cilantro

Lamb Kafta Bowl
$13.00

Minced lamb infused with spices, onions and peppers, mint, exotic herbs, with crunchy coleslaw and tzatziki sauce

Chili Chicken Bowl
$13.00
Chili Paneer Bowl
$13.00
Chicken Shawarma Burrito
$13.00
Falafel Burrito
$13.00
Bombay Chicken Burrito
$13.00
Lamb Kafta Burrito
$13.00
Chili Chicken Burrito
$13.00
Chili Paneer Burrito
$13.00

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla
$7.00

Melted cheese on a flour tortilla.

Blackened Shrimp Quesadilla
$11.00

Jalapeños, pico de gallo, corn salsa, mango sauce, fresco cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla
$10.00

Fried chicken, honey sriracha, corn salsa, fresco cheese.

Carne-Asada Quesadilla
$11.00

Thin sliced marinated steak, sautéed onions, bell peppers, fresco cheese.

Kids Quesadilla
$4.00

Sides

Side Salad
$3.00
Rice and Beans
$3.00
Yellow Rice
$3.00
Black Beans
$3.00
Corn Salsa
$4.00

Served with chips.

Half Avocado Slices
$3.00
Pico de Gallo
$2.00

Served with chips.

Naan Bread
$1.00
Extra Tortillas (3)
$3.00
Side Queso
$1.00
Side of Pickled Jalapeños
$0.25
Side of Guacamole
$1.00
Side of Salsa
$0.50
Fresh Jalapeños
$1.50
Fresh Fried Jalapeños
$3.50
Side of Verde Salsa
$1.25
Side of Jalapeño Salsa
$1.00
Side of Chili de Arbol Salsa
$1.00
Side Of Pico
$0.75
Side of Sour Cream
Side of Chipotle
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Baja Sauce
Side of Mango Sauce
Side Of Ranch
Side of Chili Sauce
Side of BBQ
Side of Coleslaw
Side of Fresco Cheese
Side of Tzatziki
Side of Pimento Cheese
Side of Red Onions
Side of White Onions
Side of Peach Salsa
$0.50
Side Of Tomato
Side of Korean BBQ
Side Of Cilantro
Side Of Shrimp (4)
$3.00
Side of Jalapeños/ Bar / Margarita

Catering

Catering
Taco Package 1
$45.00
Taco Package 2
$55.00
Taco Package 3
$65.00

House Specials

Chicken Chipotle
$12.00
Pollo Rojo
$12.00
Chimichanga
$13.00
Burrito Loco
$13.00
Quesadilla Loco
$13.00
Chicken Tikka Masala Quesadillas
$15.00
House Specials
$17.00
Shrimp Salad
$11.00

$7 Carne Asada Burrito/ Bowl

Carne Asada Burrito/ Bowl

Carne Asada Burrito
$7.00
Carne Asada Bowl
$7.00

$2 Seltzers

Tequila High Noon
$2.25
Vodka High Noon
$2.25
Onda
$2.25
Long Drink
$2.25
Casa Azul
$2.25

Topo Chico

Topo Chico
$4.99