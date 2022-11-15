Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

El Trio Mexican Restaurant - Lafayette

review star

No reviews yet

2643 North Highway 27th

Lafayette, GA 30728

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

POLLO LOCO
CHEESE DIP
GRILLED NACHOS

APPETIZERS

TRIO DIP

$5.99

SPINACH DIP

$4.99

CHEESE AND BEAN DIP

$4.99

CHEESE DIP

$4.99

GUACAMOLE DIP

$4.99

GUACAMOLE MEXICANO

$5.99

LARGE CHEESE DIP

$8.99

CHORIZO DIP

$4.99

GROUND BEEF DIP

$4.99

Suiza Sauce

$4.99

Large Suiza Sauce

$8.99

SALADS

ENSALADA EL TRIO

TACO SALAD

SKINNY TACOS

TACO SALAD EL TRIO

CREMA SALAD

$2.99

GUACA SALAD

$3.50

TOSSED SALAD

$4.99

FAJITA SALAD

$6.99

TACO SALAD GRILLED CHICKEN

$10.99

NACHOS

NACHOS SUPREME

$8.99

GRILLED NACHOS

NACHOS

TRIO NACHOS

$14.99

CHICKEN

POLLO LOCO

TAPATIA

POLLO PICANTE

POLLO AZTECA

LOCO FRIES

VEGETARIAN

VEGETABLE FAJITAS

$10.99

VEGETARIAN DELIGHT QUESADILLA

$9.99

VEGETABLE BURRITO

$9.99

VEGGIE BOWL

$9.99

CHILES POBLANOS

$11.99

A LA CARTE

3 HARD SHELL TACOS

$8.99

3 SOFT SHELL TACOS

$8.99

3 CARNE ASADA TACOS

3 MEXICAN STYLE TACOS

$10.99

3 ENCHILADAS

$9.99

3 TAMALES

$10.99

2 BURRITOS

$9.99

3 Chile Rellenos

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE GRILLED CHICKEN

$5.99

SIDE GRILLED STEAK

$6.99

SIDE GRILLED SHRIMP

MEXICAN RICE

$2.99

TAMALE

$3.99

SOUR CREAM

$0.99

TORTILLAS

$1.99

LETTUCE

$1.99

ORDER OF GRILLED VEGETABLES

$4.99

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

FRIED BEANS

$2.99

CHOPPED TOMATOES

$1.99

PICO DE GALLO

SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.99

GRILLED MUSHROOMS

$2.99

MEXICAN CHILI BOWL

$5.99

BLACK BEANS

$2.99

MACARONI

$3.99

SIDE CHILE POBLANO

$3.99

JALAPEÑOS

HOT SAUCE

$1.99

HARD SHELL TACO

$2.50

SOFT SHELL TACO

$2.99

ZUCCHINI AND SQUASH

$3.50

GRILLED VEGETABLES

$2.50

AVOCADO

$3.99

BURRITO

$4.99

GRILLED TACO

$3.50

MEXICAN TACO

$3.25

LIME

$0.99

RICE AND BEANS

$4.99

CILANTRO

$1.50

ENCHILADA

$3.99

SIDE ORDEN

Tostada

$5.99

Chile Relleno

$3.99

Steak And Grilled Chicken

$7.99

Side Of Ground Beef

$4.50

Chopped Onion

$0.99

Chopped Onion

$1.25

STEAK PORK AND SEAFOOD

CAMARONES TRIO

$16.99

STEAK MEXICAN STYLE

$13.99

CARNE ASADA

$13.99

CHILE COLORADO

$11.99

LA COSTEÑA

$16.99

VALLEY SPECIAL

$13.99

SOMBRERO

$12.99

FISH TACO

$11.99

CARNITAS

$11.99

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$14.99

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Picosas

$10.99

Enchiladas Especiales

$9.99

Enchiladas Mexicanas

$9.99

Enchiladas Verdes

$9.99

BURRITOS

BURRITO GIGANTE

GRILLED BURRITO

BURRITO SUPREME

$9.99

BURRITO MOJADO

COMBINATIONS

Combo Special Choose 2

$9.99

Combo Special Choose 3

$11.99

TOUR OF MEXICO

$17.99

KINDS & SENIORS

Kids #1

$5.99

Kids #2

$5.99

kids #3

$5.99

Kids #4

$5.99

Kids #5

$5.99

SKILLETS

FAJITAS

FAJITAS FOR 2

FAJITA CON QUESO

FAJITA HAWAIIAN

$13.99

FAJITA PARRILLADA

$17.99

STEAK TRIO FAJITA

$17.99

QUESADILLAS

SUPER QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA EL TRIO

$10.99

QUESADILLA FIESTA

QUESADILLA TROPICAL

$10.99

LARGE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$5.99

GRILLED SHRIMP QUESADILLA

STEAK QUESADILLA

GRILLED CHICKEN QUESADILLA

QUESADILLAS

CHIMICHANGAS

CHIMICHANGAS

$10.99

GRILLED CHIMICHANGAS

DESSERTS

Cheese Cake

$4.50

Churros

$4.50

Flan (Mexican Custard)

$4.75

Sopapilla

$2.99

Sopapilla / Ice Cream

$3.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.99

Xango

$4.50

SALSA & CHIPS

Small Cheese dip 4oz

$3.99

Medium Cheese Dip 8oz

$4.99

Large Cheese Dip 16oz

$8.99

Small Bag Chips

$1.25

Small Salsa 4oz

$1.25

Medium Salsa 8oz

$2.25

Large Salsa 16oz

$3.25

Medium bag chips

$2.50

Small Tomatillo 4oz

$1.25

Medium Tomatillo 8oz

$2.50

Large Tomatillo Salsa 16oz

$4.50

Large Bag Of Chips

$3.75

Flour Chips

$2.25

Large Guacamole

$7.99

Large Pico De Gallo

$5.99

LUNCH

LUNCH POLLO PICANTE

LUNCH ENCHILADAS PICOSAS

LUNCH FISH TACO

$8.99

FAJITA TACO SALAD

LUNCH POLLO AZTECA

LUNCH FAJITAS

LUNCH CHIMICHANGA

$8.99

SOPA DE POLLO

$7.99

CHESSE STEAK

$8.99

LUNCH GRILLED CHIMICHANGA

EXPRESS LUNCH

SPECIAL LUNCH #1

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #2

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #3

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #4

$7.99

SPECIAL LUNCH #5

$7.99

SPEEDY GONZALEZ

$6.99

LUNCH POLLO LOCO

LUNCH ENSALADA EL TRIO

Taco bar

Taco bar

$8.99

Nacho bar

Shredded Chicken

$8.99

Ground Beef

$8.99

Grilled Veggies

$9.99

Fajita chicken

$10.99

Fajita Steak

$11.99

Fajita bar

Chicken

$11.99

Steak

$12.99

Grilled Veggies

$10.99

Shrimp

$13.99

Boxed pollo loco

Pollo Loco

$9.99

Steak Loco

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2643 North Highway 27th, Lafayette, GA 30728

Directions

Gallery
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image
El Trio Mexican Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los 3 Amigos - Trenton, GA
orange starNo Reviews
12553 North Main Street Trenton, GA 30752
View restaurantnext
Amigo's @ Peerless - Rossville
orange starNo Reviews
501 McFarland Avenue Rossville, GA 30741
View restaurantnext
Los 3 Amigos - Chattanooga
orange star4.0 • 189
3536 Cummings Hwy Chattanooga, TN 37419
View restaurantnext
BOLLYWOOD TACOS - 203 E Main street
orange starNo Reviews
203 E Main street chattanooga, TN 37408
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Chickamauga
review star
No reviews yet
Chattanooga
review star
Avg 4.5 (95 restaurants)
Ooltewah
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Hixson
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cleveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston