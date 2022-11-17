Los 3 Amigos imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Los 3 Amigos Trenton, GA

review star

No reviews yet

12553 North Main Street

Trenton, GA 30752

Order Again

Popular Items

3 Amigos Special
Grilled Steak Nachos
Pollo Picoso

Family Takeout Packs

Taco Night Pack

$25.00

Wing Pack

$27.00

Family Fajita

$35.00

Churros For 4

$8.00

Appetizers

Los 3 Amigos Dip

$6.79

House Guacamole

$7.99

Spinach Dip

$5.79

Bean and Cheese Dip

$5.49

Queso Fundido

$7.49

Side Guacamole

$3.99

0/ Guacamole

$5.29

Side Cheese Dip

$3.99

0/ Cheese Dip

$5.29

Wings (6)

$8.99

Wings (12)

$13.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

Chips Arina

$1.49

Side SUIZA sauce

$1.49

Salsa Habanero

$1.29

Nachos

Cheese Nachos

$4.99+

Bean Nachos

$5.49+

Ground Beef Nachos

$5.99+

Beef and Beans Nachos

$6.49+

Shredded Chicken Nachos

$5.99+

Supreme Nachos

$7.99+

Grilled Chicken Nachos

$8.29+

Grilled Steak Nachos

$8.29+

Fajita Nachos

$10.29+

Fajita Shrimp Nachos

$10.99+

Texas Fajita Nachos

$11.99+

Grilled Mixed nachos

$10.99+

Shrimp Nachos

$10.99+

Grilled Texas Nachos

$11.99+

Al Pastor Nacho

$12.99

Salads/ Soup

3 Amigos Salad

$11.29

Taco Salad

$8.99

Ensalada Fresca

$9.99

Sopa de Pollo

$9.99

Guacamole Salad

$4.29

Sour Cream Salad

$2.79

Tossed Salad

$4.49

Faja Salad

$5.99

Guaca/Sour Cream Salad

$4.79

Carne Azada Salad

$5.99

Pescadod (Seafood)

Camarones a la Diabla

$12.79

Tio's Tilapia Fillets

$11.99

Small Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$9.49

Large Mexican Style Shrimp Cocktail

$12.79

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$12.79

Burritos

Burrito Deluxe

$9.79

Burritos Tipicos

$10.99

Burrito Faja

$12.49

Low Carb Burrito

$9.99

Grilled Burrito

$10.49

Vegetable Burrito

$9.49

Quesadillas

Quesadilla Rellena(Non Grill)

$4.29+

Cheese Quesadilla

$2.99+

Faja Quesadilla

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$4.99+

Grilled MIX Quesadilla

$6.49+

Grilled Shrimp Quesadilla

$6.49+

Grilled Spinach Quesadilla

$4.49+

Grilled Steak Quesadilla

$4.99+

La Isla Quesadilla

$9.49

La Playa Quesadilla

$11.99

Los 3 Amigos Quesadilla

$11.99

Low Carb Quesadilla

$7.99

Quesadilla Deluxe

$8.99

Quesadilla Mexicana

$10.29

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$14.79

Steak Fajitas

$14.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$16.99

Mix fajitas

$15.49

Texas Fajitas

$15.99

Taquitos

$8.99

Don Arturo's Special

$12.29

Chimichangas

Chimichanga Light

$9.49

Grilled Chimichanga

$11.79

Chimichangas

$10.49

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Suizas

$11.29

Enchiladas Supreme

$9.79

Yolandas

$9.89

Pollo (Chicken)

3 Amigos Special

$10.99

3 Amigos Spec Cali

$11.99

Pollo Picoso

$11.79

Pollo Asado

$11.99

Pollo Rico

$11.99

Pollo Rosa🌹

$11.49

Pork/ Puerco

Pork Carnitas Plate

$13.99

Pork Carnitas Nachos

$10.79

Carnes (Steak)

Carne Asada

$14.49

Chili Colorado

$11.79

Steak Mexican Style

$14.99

Steak Ranchero

$14.99

Desserts

Churros

$5.99

Chimi Cheesecake

$5.49

Flan

$4.99

Fried Ice Cream

$5.29

Sopapilla with Ice Cream

$4.29

Sopapilla (No Ice Cream)

$2.49

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.79

Combinations

#1

$8.99

#2

$8.99

#3

$8.99

#4

$8.99

#5

$8.99

#6

$8.99

#7

$8.99

#8

$8.99

#9

$8.99

#10

$8.99

#11

$8.99

#12

$8.99

#13

$8.99

#14

$8.99

#15

$8.99

#16

$8.99

#17

$8.99

#18

$8.99

#19

$8.99

#20

$8.99

#21

$8.99

Don Arturo's Special

$12.29

Side Orders

A La Cart

Tamales

$2.49+

Enchiladas

$2.50+

Chile Relleno

$3.00+

Burrito

$3.79+

Chalupa

$3.50+

Toastada

$3.50+

Toastaguac

$4.29+

Chile poblanos

$4.00+

Kids/ Senior Menu

#1 Kids E/R/B

$7.49

#2 Kids T/E/R

$7.49

#3 Kids BURGER/FRIES

$7.49

#4 Kids QUES/R/B

$7.49

#5 Kids FINGERS

$7.49

#6 Kids Chk/R/B

$7.49

#7 Kids T/R/B

$7.49

#8 Kids TAC SALAD

$7.49

#9 kids PIZZA

$7.49

TO GO Dips

Sm Cheese Dip

$3.99

Md Cheese Dip

$5.29

Lg Cheese Dip

$9.49

XL Cheese Dip

$16.99

SM Chips

$1.79

MD Chips

$2.79

LG Chips

$3.79

SM Guacamole

$3.99

MD Guacamole

$5.29

LG Guacamole

$9.49

XL Guacamole

$16.99

SM Salsa

$1.29

MD Salsa

$1.79

LG Salsa

$3.49

XL Salsa

$6.49

SM Salsa Verde

$1.79

MD Salsa Verde

$2.79

LG Salsa Verde

$3.79

XL Salsa Verde

$6.99

Beef Dip

$5.99

SM Flour Chips

$1.79

MD flour Chips

$2.79

LG Flour Chips

$3.79

MD Pico de Gallo

$2.79

LG Pico de Gallo

$5.49

XL Pickled Jalapeños

$8.00

Tacos

3 Amigos Tacos

$4.26+

Mexico City Tacos(Pork)

$3.67+

Taquitos

$8.99

Mexican Style Tacos

$3.25+

Tacos Carne Asada (Grill Tacos)

$3.25+

Fish Tacos

$3.50+

Hard Shell

$2.25+

Soft Shell Tacos

$2.25+

Shrimp Tacos

$3.50+

Tacos Al Pastor

$3.99+

VEGI COMBO

VEGI-A

$8.49

VEGI-B

$8.79

VEGI-C

$8.79

VEGI-D

$8.49

VEGI FAJITA

$11.49

VEGI QUESADILLA

$9.99

CHILE POBLANO 1/2

$8.99

CHILE POBLANO FULL

$10.99

VEGI CHIMI

$10.99

N/A Beverage

Coffee

$1.99

Iced Tea

$2.49

Jarritos

$2.49

Water

To Go Water

$0.25

To Go Ice

$0.25

Coke

$2.49

Diet coke

$2.49

Coke Zero

$2.49

Dr. Pepper

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Mello Yello

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.49

Rasberry Tea

$2.49

Cranberry Juice

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Mexican Style Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Margaritas

12 oz Classic House Lime Margarita

$5.79

12 oz Fruit Flavored House Margarita

$5.99

24 Oz Classic HouseMargarita

$10.99

24oz Fruit Flavored House Margarita

$11.79

Daiquiris & Coladas

Classic Daiquiri

$5.50

3 Amigos Pina Colada

$5.50

Virgen Piña Colada

$4.99

Wine & Sangria

White Zinfandel

$5.50

Cabernet Sauvignon

$5.50

Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Chardonnay

$5.50

Glass 3 Amigos Signature Sangria

$6.49

Sangria Carafé

$16.49

Beer Selections

Budweiser

$3.29

Bud Light

$3.29

Mich Ultra

$3.29

Coors Light

$3.29

Miller Lite

$3.29

Yuengling

$3.29

Natural light

$1.99

Pabs't/PBR

$1.99

Corona Extra

$3.99

Corona Light

$3.99

Modelo

$3.99

Negra Modelo

$3.99

XX Amber

$3.99

XX Lager

$3.99

Victoria

$3.99

Pacifico

$3.99

Tecate

$3.99

Catering Menú

Fajita Bar/Buffet

$12.99

Desserts

$38.00+

Drinks

$6.00

Taco/Nacho Bar #1

$9.79

Taco/Nacho Bar #2

$11.99

Simple Taco Bar #3

$7.99

Nacho only Bar #4

$9.79

Taquitos

$39.00+

Mexican Style Taco

$13.49

Container Fee (100ppl or less)

$15.00

Group Size A La Carte Items

$23.00+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12553 North Main Street, Trenton, GA 30752

Directions

Gallery
Los 3 Amigos image

Map
