The Daily Ration

993 Reviews

$$

1220 Dartmouth st.

Chattanooga, TN 37405

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Breakfast Biscuit
Breakfast Plate
Sausage Burrito

Shareables

Biscuits and Jam

$7.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.00

Jammin' Out

$8.00

Pimento Cheese

$9.00

Harissa Hummus

$8.00

Brunch Sampler

$14.00

Beignets

$9.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pancake Breakfast

$7.50

Kid's Waffle Breakfast

$7.50

Granola and Yogurt

$6.50

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Milk

$2.50

Bowls and Plates

Breakfast Plate

$11.50

Steak and Eggs

$19.00

Chicken and Grits

$15.00

Southern Benedict

$13.50

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

Chilaquiles (breakfast nachos)

$13.50

Southwest Bowl

$13.50

Kimchi Rice Bowl

$13.50

Heirloom Avocado Toast

$13.50

Bacon and Egg Avo Toast

$14.00

Veggin' Out

$14.00

Chicken and Waffles

$14.00

Blueberry Flapjacks

$13.00

Buttermilk Flapjacks

$11.00

Burritos and Biscuits

Sausage Burrito

$11.50

Veggie Burrito

$11.50

Spicy Chicken Biscuit

$7.00

Breakfast Biscuit

$6.75

Egg N Cheese Bisc

$5.50

Sandwiches

D.R. Burger

$14.00

Chattanooga Hot Chicken

$13.00

Northshore Pita

$11.00

B.L.T.P

$11.00

Smoked Club

$13.00

Salads

Brunch Salad

$12.00

Mediterranean Salad

$12.00

Sides

Potatoes

$4.00

Grits

$4.00

Beans and Rice

$4.00

Mixed Green Salad

$4.00

Kale Salad

$4.00

Fruit

$4.00

Corn And Poblanos

$4.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Texas Caviar

$2.00

A-La-Cart

One Egg

$1.50

Avocado

$3.00

Chorizo

$3.00

Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

Sausage Gravy

$3.00

Fried Chicken Breast

$5.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.00

Sauteed Kale

$4.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Multigrain Toast

$2.00

Gluten Free Toast

$2.00

Single Pancake

$3.50

Blueberry Single

$4.00

Chipotle Chicken

$4.00

Pork Belly

$5.00

Spicy Fried Chicken

$4.00

Onions

Peppers

Vegan Crumble

$3.00

Single Waffle

$3.50

Single special flap

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Pimento Chz

$3.00

Sauces

Mean Green Cream

$0.50

Vegan Chipotle Cream

$0.50

Garlic Aiioli

$0.50

Chimmichuri

$0.50

Queso (Melty Cheese)

$2.00

Korean BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Hoff Sauce

Ketchup

Silverware

Blueberry Jam

$0.75

Fig Jam

$0.75

Mango Jam

$0.75

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

Large Coffee

$3.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Sidecar

$5.00

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00

Latte

$4.25

Chai Latte

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.00

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$2.50

Hot Chocolate

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Kids Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Steamer

$3.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Tea

Green Tea

$3.50

Black Tea

$3.50

Herbal Tea

$3.50

Earl Grey Tea

$3.50

Cold Drinks

Cold Brew

$3.00

Iced Latte (Small)

$3.75

Iced Latte (Large)

$4.50

Iced Mocha

$5.50

Iced Chai

$4.50

Iced Dirty Chai

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Bunny Hop

$5.00

Blueberry Lavender Spritz

$4.00Out of stock

Espresso Mule

$5.00

Blackberry Ginger Spritz

$4.50Out of stock

Al's Soda

$3.00

Specialty Lattes

Vanilla Latte

$5.25

Lavender Latte

$5.25

Caramel Latte

$5.25

Ginger Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Raspberry Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$5.50

Rosemary Latte

$5.25

Hunny Latte

$4.25

Add Hunny

Cherry Rosemary Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Spicy Honey Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Spicy Mocha

$6.00Out of stock

Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25Out of stock

Caramel Pumpkin Latte🎃

$5.00

Oat Meal Cream Pie Latte

$5.00

Hunny Basil Latte

$5.50Out of stock

Bulk Items

Velo Red Label

$15.00

Velo Blue Label

$15.00

Cold Brew Concentrate

$15.00

Califa Oat Milk

$6.00

Califa Almond Milk

$6.00

Hoff Sauce

$10.00

DR T-SHIRT

$20.00

Daily Mug

$35.00

Cema Coffee Retail

$18.00

Terrapin Ridge Jam

$10.00

Populace Coffee

$18.00

Good Citizen Coffee

$18.00

Hoffs Sticker

$2.00

Hoffs Sticker

$2.00

Protagonist PNG

$16.00

Protagonist Ethiopia

$18.00

Bandit Retail

$15.00

New Wave Coffee Retail

$16.00

Retail Granola

$8.00

Thermos Mug

$30.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Unsweet Tea

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Soda Water

$0.25

Juice/Milk

Orange Juice

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Milk

$2.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Apple Juice

$3.50

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Ferris Muler

$8.00

Jim Rickey

$8.00

Can

$2.00

Cocktails

Ling Ling (Mojito)

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$9.00

Mule

$6.00

Margarita

$8.00

French 75

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Mimosa Carafe

$16.00

Eldermosa

$10.00

Eldermosa Carafe

$22.00

Sunday Funday

$10.00

Sunday Funday Carafe

$22.00

Chai Delight

$9.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

You got Jammed

$11.00

Paloma

$9.00

Irish Coffee

$9.00

Ferris Mocktail

$8.00

Jim Rickey Mocktail

$8.00

Tropic Mocktail

$8.00

Wednesday Carafe

$12.00

Fig n' Berries

$9.00

Spiked Cherry Limeade

$9.00

Whipper Snapper

$10.00

$5 Margarita

$5.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Ling Ling (Lemonade)

$10.00

Ruby Slipper

$11.00

Chatt Hot Toddy

$11.00

Solirita Marg

$10.00

Bowers Bourbon

$10.00

Beer

CBC Pilsner

$6.00

H and S IPA

$6.00

Oddstory Lavendar Lemonade

$7.00

Wanderlinger IPA

$6.00

Tenn Brew Works IPA

$6.00

Naked River Pilsner

$5.00

$3 Naked River Thursday

$3.00

Chatt Brew Co Dynamo Pale

$5.00

Naked River Brown

$5.00

H and S Basecamp Blonde

$5.00

Oddstory Monkey's Heart IPA

$5.00

Wanderlinger Lager

$5.00

Five Wits Wheat Ale

$5.00

Wiseacre Coffee Stout

$5.00

Gypsy Circus Cider

$6.00

Bearded Iris Homestyle IPA

$7.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

High Noon Peach

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

Ranch Water

$5.00

Wine

House Cab Sauv

$6.00

House Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Crafters Union Rose

$8.00

Chardonnay

$6.00

Rose

$6.00Out of stock

Pino Grigio

$6.00

Pinot Noir

$6.00

Merlot

$6.00

Cabernet

$6.00

Champagne

$6.00

Chardonnay (Bottle)

$22.00

Rose (Bottle)

$22.00

Pino Grigio (Bottle)

$22.00

Pinot Noir (Bottle)

$22.00

Merlot (Bottle)

$22.00

Cabernet (Bottle)

$22.00

Champagne (Bottle)

$22.00

Margarita

$8.00

Ava Pinot Grigio

$7.00

Babe Rose

$6.00

Premium Wine Glass

$7.00

Premium Wine Bottle

$24.00

Price Options

5

$5.00

10

$10.00

25

$25.00

50

$50.00

100

$100.00
Restaurant info

Like taking a vacation the length of a meal.

Website

Location

1220 Dartmouth st., Chattanooga, TN 37405

Directions

