Bela Lisboa 417 Frazier Ave
417 Frazier Ave
Chattanooga, TN 37405
Food Menu
Entradas / Starters
Camarão Com Alho E Azeite
Shrimp poached in garlic and olive oil
Camarão Peri-Peri
Spicy sautéed shrimp with our housemade peri-peri sauce
Amêijoas Bulhão Pato
Littleneck clams in a white wine sauce with lemon juice, garlic, and a dash of coriander
Mexilhões E Pork Belly
Mussels and fried pork belly sautéed in a garlic wine sauce
Peri-Peri Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Spicy slow-cooked peri-peri chicken with a side of pico de gallo and lemon aioli
Queijo De Cabra Gratinado Com Mel E Nozes
Fig-infused goat's cheese drizzled with honey, walnuts, and a tart balsamic reduction. Served with crispy toasted bread
Chouriço Assado
Fire-grilled chorizo, flambéed table side. Served with mashed potatoes
Pasteis De Bacalhau
Salted cod fritters, served with a side of lemon pepper aioli
Cheese Platter
Assorted cheese
Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna
Sesame-crusted ahi tuna served with sweet ginger and wasabi soy sauce
Polvo a La Gallega
Perfectly cooked octopus, olive oil and paprika, fried potato
Scallop Gastrique
Seared scallops with a honey gastrique
Molho De Lagosta
Lobster and shrimp cheese dip
Venison Fransico
Thinly sliced tenderloin and tomato with a port wine reduction
Sopas / Soups
Saladas / Salads
Salada César
Crispy romaine, shredded Parmesan and bacon bits, tossed in Caesar dressing, sprinkled with croutons
Cunha De Romaine
Gracious wedge of romaine, sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, and craisins, and drizzled with a citrus vinaigrette
Salada De Espinafres
A bed of baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, and walnuts, drizzled with a citrus vinaigrette
Massas / Pastas
Seafood Pasta
Mussels, clams, and shrimp cooked in a citrus garlic sauce
Black Truffle Lobster and Shrimp Pasta
Pasta tossed with lobster, shrimp, spinach, and a creamy truffle sauce
Squid Ink Pasta
Squid ink pasta tossed with cherry tomatoes and shrimp in a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with Parmesan
Vegetariano / Vegetarian
Paella Vegetariana
Savory saffron rice cooked in one pan with seasonal vegetables
Spiced Chickpeas
Seasoned chickpeas served with roasted sweet potatoes, white rice, and seasonal vegetables. Drizzled with creamy coconut curry sauce
Vegetable Skewer
Peppers, onions, tomato, and zucchini roasted over an open grill. Served with rice
Na Pedra / On the Stone
Espetadas / Skewers
Especialidade Da Casa / House Specialties
Cataplana De Peixe E Marisco
Fruits of the sea cooked in a savory lobster tomato sauce tossed with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and white rice
Carne De Porco À Alentejana
Tasty pork cubes with clams sautéed in a garlic sauce. Sprinkled with crispy cubed potatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit
Grão De Bico E Bacalhau
Salted cod cooked with onions, garlic, and chickpeas in a bound of scrambled eggs. Served with seasonal vegetables
Bacalhau Com Natas
Sautéed salted cod cooked with mashed potatoes and heavy cream, finished in the oven with Parmesan cheese
Frango Algarvia
Melt in your mouth sautéed chicken with capers and a creamy lemon sauce. Served with a garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially i
Salmão Com Marmelada De Figo
Salmon alongside a housemade fig marmalade. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond
Paella De Frango E Marisco
Savory saffron rice cooked in one pot with chicken, chorizo, and seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions
Rio Bambi
Venison tenderloin with a fig and red wine reduction served with sweet potatoes and a Spanish risotto
Lombo De Porco
Pork tenderloin glazed with an orange port wine reduction. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certa
Risotto Com Camarão, Vieiras E Polvo
Creamy risotto topped with shrimp, scallops, and chopped octopus
Camarão À Moçambique / Shrimps Mozambique
Shrimp cooked in turmeric, saffron, onions, garlic, and white wine. Served on a bed of rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit
Polvo Lagareiro / Octopus
Octopus baked in garlic and olive oil. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables
Pargo Com Amêijoas Bulhão Pato
Seared red snapper and clams in a white wine, lemon butter, garlic, and cilantro. Served over a bed of mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables
Torrada De Bife E Lagosta
Filet and butter poached lobster toast served with arugula and lemon aioli on brioche bread
Specialty Coffees
Beverage Menu
Glass White
Glass House White Wine
Glass Mary Taylor, Dao Branco - Portugal
A smoky waxy charm which comes through on the nose of this wine and is quite fruity, gives notes of anise and white flower
Glass Casal Garcia, Vinho Verde - Portugal
Light fresh and slightly bubbly wine from Portugal. Gazela vinho Verde is well-balanced with vibrant citrus, green apple, and lemongrass flavors and a subtle effervescence
Glass Savee Sea, Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand
This is a dry, crisp expression of Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of fresh grapefruit, lemongrass & jalapeño skin
Glass Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - California
This wine is more minerality-driven than fruit driven. Not grassy or overly ripe, it features delicate fruit flavors and steely, mineral notes
Glass Josh Cellars Chardonnay - California
Aromas of apple, pear, vanilla, and butter
Glass Liquid Geography, Rose - Spain
Pale pink. Aromas and flavors of strawberries, red-currant, and white pepper show very good clarity and energy. Concentrated yet lithe rosado, with a nervy acid structure providing shape and lift. Finishes taut and minerally, with an echo of red berries
Glass Oro De Castilla - Spain
Light bright yellow. Aromas of Meyer lemon and green apple are accented by suggestions of chalky minerals and sea salt. Dry and racy on the palate, offering lively citrus fruit and fresh fig flavors and a subtle touch of tarragon. Closes on a juicy note, f
Glass Sao Joao Rose Bruto - Portugal
Touriga Nacional gives intense rose petal aromas and baga a bright red fruit character. On the palate, delicate and persistent bead makes for a silky, rich texture. Bright strawberry and red raspberry on the mid-palate, complemented by mineral, white peppe
Glass Nortico Alvarinho - Portugal
Creamy citrus oil, lime, and yellow apple notes are nicely spiced and detailed with saline mineral and floral underpinnings through the long finish
Titular Glass
Curvos
Bottle White
Glass Red
Glass House Red Wine
Glass Mary Taylor, Filipe Ferriera Douro - Portugal
Fresh red fruits on the nose persist through the palate, announcing a young, energetic wine with swirling, integrated tannins, and a lovely, Lon, finish
Glass Ludovicus Tinto, Garnacha - Spain
Deep red. Fresh red berries and candied rose scents are lent urgency by mineral and peppery spice notes. Juicy and incisive on the palate. Offering gently sweet raspberry, cherry, and spice cake flavors that demonstrate an appealing marriage of power and f
Glass Aplanta - Portugal
Dark-tinged purple with lush blueberry, plum, and cherry aromas
Glass Vila Santa - Portugal
Easy drinking with an intense fruity aroma and herbal undertones
Glass Quinta De Saes, Dao Tinto - Portugal
Bright ruby-garnet. On the nose, bright fresh cherry, pomegranate, candied violet, rose petal, and flint. On the palate, elegant and fresh. With floral and spice notes wrapped around a core of fresh cherry fruit
Glass Cline Sonoma Pinot Noir - California
Bright red fruit fruit characteristics mingle with deep color and a lush body
Glass Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon - California
This brawny, old-school wine offers potent aromas of tobacco black olives, and wood smoke followed by black-cherry and black-currant flavors that are nicely concentrated
Glass Little Mad Bird- Malbec, Argentina
Deep ruby red with rich aromas of plum and blackberries
Glass Elouan, Pinot Noir- Oregon
Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel
Glass Fitapreta Touriga Vai Nua - Portugal
Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel
Mad bird Malbec
Carm Glass
Bottle Red
House Cocktails
Pepino Martini
Ketel one cucumber & mint botanical vodka, time juice, dry vermouth, simple syrup, and a splash of champagne
Espresso Martini
Tito's vodka, baileys, simple syrup, and espresso
Portuguese Martini
Tequila, house-made fig marmalade, figcello syrup, and lime juice
Dragon Tini
Housemade dragon cello, naranja, dragon fruit marmalade, lime juice, topped with champagne
Gladiator
Tito's vodka, coconut rum, tequila, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice, topped with blue curacao
Seasonal Cocktail
Ask server for details
Caipirinha
Cuca Cana cachaca brazial rum, lime juice, and raw sugar
Port Fashioned
Rye whiskey, port wine, cherry & orange, peel iced cube, and bitters
Portuguese Manhattan
Rye whiskey, house-made ginja, and sour cherry bitters
Applecello Cocktail
Our deconstructed apple pie in liquid form. A perfect way to end a perfect meal!
Tuesday Special
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic. Fresh. High Quality. Portuguese Inspired Cuisine.
417 Frazier Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37405