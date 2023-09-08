Food Menu

Entradas / Starters

Camarão Com Alho E Azeite

$12.95

Shrimp poached in garlic and olive oil

Camarão Peri-Peri

$12.95

Spicy sautéed shrimp with our housemade peri-peri sauce

Amêijoas Bulhão Pato

$11.95

Littleneck clams in a white wine sauce with lemon juice, garlic, and a dash of coriander

Mexilhões E Pork Belly

$14.95

Mussels and fried pork belly sautéed in a garlic wine sauce

Peri-Peri Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.95

Spicy slow-cooked peri-peri chicken with a side of pico de gallo and lemon aioli

Queijo De Cabra Gratinado Com Mel E Nozes

$9.95

Fig-infused goat's cheese drizzled with honey, walnuts, and a tart balsamic reduction. Served with crispy toasted bread

Chouriço Assado

$11.95

Fire-grilled chorizo, flambéed table side. Served with mashed potatoes

Pasteis De Bacalhau

$11.50

Salted cod fritters, served with a side of lemon pepper aioli

Cheese Platter

$14.95

Assorted cheese

Sesame Seared Ahi Tuna

$12.99

Sesame-crusted ahi tuna served with sweet ginger and wasabi soy sauce

Polvo a La Gallega

$14.95

Perfectly cooked octopus, olive oil and paprika, fried potato

Scallop Gastrique

$14.95

Seared scallops with a honey gastrique

Molho De Lagosta

$14.95

Lobster and shrimp cheese dip

Venison Fransico

$15.99

Thinly sliced tenderloin and tomato with a port wine reduction

Sopas / Soups

Seafood Bisque

$8.50

Lobster, crab, shrimp, corn, and bacon

Caldo Verde

$6.50

Creamy puréed potato and kale soup with bites of chorizo

Saladas / Salads

Salada César

$8.99

Crispy romaine, shredded Parmesan and bacon bits, tossed in Caesar dressing, sprinkled with croutons

Cunha De Romaine

$8.99

Gracious wedge of romaine, sprinkled with blue cheese crumbles, walnuts, and craisins, and drizzled with a citrus vinaigrette

Salada De Espinafres

$8.99

A bed of baby spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, Parmesan, and walnuts, drizzled with a citrus vinaigrette

Massas / Pastas

Seafood Pasta

$19.99

Mussels, clams, and shrimp cooked in a citrus garlic sauce

Black Truffle Lobster and Shrimp Pasta

$25.95

Pasta tossed with lobster, shrimp, spinach, and a creamy truffle sauce

Squid Ink Pasta

$25.95

Squid ink pasta tossed with cherry tomatoes and shrimp in a lemon garlic wine sauce topped with Parmesan

Vegetariano / Vegetarian

Paella Vegetariana

$12.95

Savory saffron rice cooked in one pan with seasonal vegetables

Spiced Chickpeas

$14.95

Seasoned chickpeas served with roasted sweet potatoes, white rice, and seasonal vegetables. Drizzled with creamy coconut curry sauce

Vegetable Skewer

$14.95

Peppers, onions, tomato, and zucchini roasted over an open grill. Served with rice

Na Pedra / On the Stone

Atum / Ahi Tuna Stone

$19.99

Salmão / Salmon

$18.99

Picanha / Brazilian Cut

$22.95

Bife Do Lombo / Filet Mignon

$24.95

Mar E Terra / Surf and Turf

$27.95

Filet and Scallops

$29.99

Espetadas / Skewers

Camarão / Shrimp

$21.99

Bife Do Lombo / Filet Mignon*

$24.95

Lombo De Porco / Pork Tenderloin

$17.99

Picanha / Brazilian Cut*

$22.95

Polvo / Octopus

$26.99

Especialidade Da Casa / House Specialties

Cataplana De Peixe E Marisco

$27.99

Fruits of the sea cooked in a savory lobster tomato sauce tossed with potatoes, bell peppers, onions, and white rice

Carne De Porco À Alentejana

$19.99

Tasty pork cubes with clams sautéed in a garlic sauce. Sprinkled with crispy cubed potatoes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit

Grão De Bico E Bacalhau

$19.99

Salted cod cooked with onions, garlic, and chickpeas in a bound of scrambled eggs. Served with seasonal vegetables

Bacalhau Com Natas

$19.95

Sautéed salted cod cooked with mashed potatoes and heavy cream, finished in the oven with Parmesan cheese

Frango Algarvia

$16.99

Melt in your mouth sautéed chicken with capers and a creamy lemon sauce. Served with a garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially i

Salmão Com Marmelada De Figo

$19.95

Salmon alongside a housemade fig marmalade. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical cond

Paella De Frango E Marisco

$22.99

Savory saffron rice cooked in one pot with chicken, chorizo, and seafood. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical conditions

Rio Bambi

$35.95

Venison tenderloin with a fig and red wine reduction served with sweet potatoes and a Spanish risotto

Lombo De Porco

$19.99

Pork tenderloin glazed with an orange port wine reduction. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certa

Risotto Com Camarão, Vieiras E Polvo

$25.95

Creamy risotto topped with shrimp, scallops, and chopped octopus

Camarão À Moçambique / Shrimps Mozambique

$21.99

Shrimp cooked in turmeric, saffron, onions, garlic, and white wine. Served on a bed of rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of Foodborne illness, especially if you have certain medical condit

Polvo Lagareiro / Octopus

$27.99

Octopus baked in garlic and olive oil. Served with garlic potato and seasonal vegetables

Pargo Com Amêijoas Bulhão Pato

$28.99

Seared red snapper and clams in a white wine, lemon butter, garlic, and cilantro. Served over a bed of mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables

Torrada De Bife E Lagosta

$27.99

Filet and butter poached lobster toast served with arugula and lemon aioli on brioche bread

Specialty Coffees

Irish Coffee

$9.95

Espresso, Irish whiskey, raw sugar, and whipped cream

Italian Coffee

$9.95

Espresso, amaretto, raw sugar, and whipped cream

French Coffee

$9.95

Espresso, cognac, raw sugar, and whipped cream

Portuguese Coffee

$9.95

Espresso, port wine, raw sugar, and whipped cream

Beverage Menu

Glass White

Glass House White Wine

$6.50

Glass Mary Taylor, Dao Branco - Portugal

$10.00

A smoky waxy charm which comes through on the nose of this wine and is quite fruity, gives notes of anise and white flower

Glass Casal Garcia, Vinho Verde - Portugal

$9.00

Light fresh and slightly bubbly wine from Portugal. Gazela vinho Verde is well-balanced with vibrant citrus, green apple, and lemongrass flavors and a subtle effervescence

Glass Savee Sea, Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$9.00

This is a dry, crisp expression of Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of fresh grapefruit, lemongrass & jalapeño skin

Glass Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - California

$9.00

This wine is more minerality-driven than fruit driven. Not grassy or overly ripe, it features delicate fruit flavors and steely, mineral notes

Glass Josh Cellars Chardonnay - California

$8.00

Aromas of apple, pear, vanilla, and butter

Glass Liquid Geography, Rose - Spain

$10.00

Pale pink. Aromas and flavors of strawberries, red-currant, and white pepper show very good clarity and energy. Concentrated yet lithe rosado, with a nervy acid structure providing shape and lift. Finishes taut and minerally, with an echo of red berries

Glass Oro De Castilla - Spain

$10.50

Light bright yellow. Aromas of Meyer lemon and green apple are accented by suggestions of chalky minerals and sea salt. Dry and racy on the palate, offering lively citrus fruit and fresh fig flavors and a subtle touch of tarragon. Closes on a juicy note, f

Glass Sao Joao Rose Bruto - Portugal

$12.00

Touriga Nacional gives intense rose petal aromas and baga a bright red fruit character. On the palate, delicate and persistent bead makes for a silky, rich texture. Bright strawberry and red raspberry on the mid-palate, complemented by mineral, white peppe

Glass Nortico Alvarinho - Portugal

$10.50

Creamy citrus oil, lime, and yellow apple notes are nicely spiced and detailed with saline mineral and floral underpinnings through the long finish

Titular Glass

$10.00

Curvos

$10.50

Bottle White

Carafe House White Wine

$30.00

Bottle Mary Taylor, Dao Branco - Portugal

$35.00

A smoky waxy charm which comes through on the nose of this wine and is quite fruity, gives notes of anise and white flower

Bottle Casal Garcia, Vinho Verde - Portugal

$34.00

Light fresh and slightly bubbly wine from Portugal. Gazela vinho Verde is well-balanced with vibrant citrus, green apple, and lemongrass flavors and a subtle effervescence

Bottle Savee Sea, Sauvignon Blanc - New Zealand

$37.00

This is a dry, crisp expression of Sauvignon Blanc. Notes of fresh grapefruit, lemongrass & jalapeño skin

Bottle Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc - California

$30.00

This wine is more minerality-driven than fruit driven. Not grassy or overly ripe, it features delicate fruit flavors and steely, mineral notes

Bottle Josh Cellars Chardonnay - California

$29.00

Aromas of apple, pear, vanilla, and butter

Bottle Liquid Geography, Rose - Spain

$35.00

Pale pink. Aromas and flavors of strawberries, red-currant, and white pepper show very good clarity and energy. Concentrated yet lithe rosado, with a nervy acid structure providing shape and lift. Finishes taut and minerally, with an echo of red berries

Bottle Oro De Castilla - Spain

$45.00

Light bright yellow. Aromas of Meyer lemon and green apple are accented by suggestions of chalky minerals and sea salt. Dry and racy on the palate, offering lively citrus fruit and fresh fig flavors and a subtle touch of tarragon. Closes on a juicy note, f

Bottle Sao Joao Rose Bruto - Portugal

$50.00

Touriga Nacional gives intense rose petal aromas and baga a bright red fruit character. On the palate, delicate and persistent bead makes for a silky, rich texture. Bright strawberry and red raspberry on the mid-palate, complemented by mineral, white peppe

Bottle Nortico Alvarinho - Portugal

$51.00

Creamy citrus oil, lime, and yellow apple notes are nicely spiced and detailed with saline mineral and floral underpinnings through the long finish

Curvos Bottle

$45.00

Titular Bottle

$35.00

Glass Red

Glass House Red Wine

$6.50

Glass Mary Taylor, Filipe Ferriera Douro - Portugal

$11.00

Fresh red fruits on the nose persist through the palate, announcing a young, energetic wine with swirling, integrated tannins, and a lovely, Lon, finish

Glass Ludovicus Tinto, Garnacha - Spain

$10.00

Deep red. Fresh red berries and candied rose scents are lent urgency by mineral and peppery spice notes. Juicy and incisive on the palate. Offering gently sweet raspberry, cherry, and spice cake flavors that demonstrate an appealing marriage of power and f

Glass Aplanta - Portugal

$9.50

Dark-tinged purple with lush blueberry, plum, and cherry aromas

Glass Vila Santa - Portugal

$9.50

Easy drinking with an intense fruity aroma and herbal undertones

Glass Quinta De Saes, Dao Tinto - Portugal

$12.00

Bright ruby-garnet. On the nose, bright fresh cherry, pomegranate, candied violet, rose petal, and flint. On the palate, elegant and fresh. With floral and spice notes wrapped around a core of fresh cherry fruit

Glass Cline Sonoma Pinot Noir - California

$11.00

Bright red fruit fruit characteristics mingle with deep color and a lush body

Glass Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$11.00

This brawny, old-school wine offers potent aromas of tobacco black olives, and wood smoke followed by black-cherry and black-currant flavors that are nicely concentrated

Glass Little Mad Bird- Malbec, Argentina

$9.50

Deep ruby red with rich aromas of plum and blackberries

Glass Elouan, Pinot Noir- Oregon

$13.00

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel

Glass Fitapreta Touriga Vai Nua - Portugal

$12.00

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel

Mad bird Malbec

$9.50

Carm Glass

$11.00

Bottle Red

Carafe House Red Wine

$30.00

Bottle Mary Taylor, Filipe Ferriera Douro - Portugal

$42.00

Fresh red fruits on the nose persist through the palate, announcing a young, energetic wine with swirling, integrated tannins, and a lovely, Lon, finish

Bottle Ludovicus Tinto, Garnacha - Spain

$39.00

Deep red. Fresh red berries and candied rose scents are lent urgency by mineral and peppery spice notes. Juicy and incisive on the palate. Offering gently sweet raspberry, cherry, and spice cake flavors that demonstrate an appealing marriage of power and f

Bottle Aplanta - Portugal

$39.00

Dark-tinged purple with lush blueberry, plum, and cherry aromas

Bottle Vila Santa - Portugal

$32.00

Easy drinking with an intense fruity aroma and herbal undertones

Bottle Quinta De Saes, Dao Tinto - Portugal

$55.00

Bright ruby-garnet. On the nose, bright fresh cherry, pomegranate, candied violet, rose petal, and flint. On the palate, elegant and fresh. With floral and spice notes wrapped around a core of fresh cherry fruit

Bottle Cline Sonoma Pinot Noir - California

$42.00

Bright red fruit fruit characteristics mingle with deep color and a lush body

Bottle Hess Select Cabernet Sauvignon - California

$40.00

This brawny, old-school wine offers potent aromas of tobacco black olives, and wood smoke followed by black-cherry and black-currant flavors that are nicely concentrated

Bottle Little Mad Bird- Malbec, Argentina

$39.00

Deep ruby red with rich aromas of plum and blackberries

Bottle Elouan, Pinot Noir- Oregon

$50.00

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel

Bottle Fitapreta Touriga Vai Nua - Portugal

$56.00

Dark ruby in the glass, aromas of blackberries, and roasted almonds mingle with nuances of toasted marshmallows and brown sugar. Soft and velvety, robust with a voluptuous and full-bodied mouthfeel

Sangria

Glass White Sangria

$7.50

Carafe White Sangria

$35.00

Glass Red Sangria

$7.50

Carafe Red Sangria

$35.00

House Cocktails

Pepino Martini

$13.00

Ketel one cucumber & mint botanical vodka, time juice, dry vermouth, simple syrup, and a splash of champagne

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Tito's vodka, baileys, simple syrup, and espresso

Portuguese Martini

$14.00

Tequila, house-made fig marmalade, figcello syrup, and lime juice

Dragon Tini

$14.00

Housemade dragon cello, naranja, dragon fruit marmalade, lime juice, topped with champagne

Gladiator

$13.00

Tito's vodka, coconut rum, tequila, peach schnapps, and pineapple juice, topped with blue curacao

Seasonal Cocktail

$14.00

Ask server for details

Caipirinha

$14.00

Cuca Cana cachaca brazial rum, lime juice, and raw sugar

Port Fashioned

$15.00

Rye whiskey, port wine, cherry & orange, peel iced cube, and bitters

Portuguese Manhattan

$13.00

Rye whiskey, house-made ginja, and sour cherry bitters

Applecello Cocktail

$14.00

Our deconstructed apple pie in liquid form. A perfect way to end a perfect meal!

Tuesday Special

Chefs Special

Dessert Menu

Dessert

Lemon Cake

$7.95

Deconstructed Apple Pie

$10.95

Candy Pear

$10.95

Fig Skewer

$10.95

Chocolate Mousse

$9.95

Creme de Leite

$7.95

Grilled Piri Pineapple

$10.95

Portuguese Ice Cream

$3.00

Bailey's Ice Cream

$3.00