Ela's Caribbean Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1237 E 305th St

Wickliffe, OH 44092

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Jerk Chicken
Beef Patty
Oxtail

Starters

Beef Patty

Beef Patty

$3.50

Made with a fragrant seasoned beef filling enclosed in a light-yellow flaky crust.

Chicken Patty

$3.00Out of stock

Filling made with chicken meat seasoned with a blend of spices and fused with curry, enclosed in a light pastry crust.

Veggie Patty

$3.50

Made with a filling mixture of vegetables (corn, carrots, cabbage, onion, and peas) enclosed in a light pastry crust.

Coco Bread

Coco Bread

$3.00

Baked until golden brown and develops a slightly sweet flavor. Usually served with patty or cheese.

Plantains

Plantains

$3.00

Ripe sweet plantains. Deep fried until golden brown and slightly crisp.

Jerk Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served mild or spicy with our signature jerk sauce.

Jerk BBQ Wings

Jerk BBQ Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served mild or spicy with our signature jerk BBQ sauce.

Plain Wings

$10.00+

Seasoned Ela's way and grilled to perfection.

Mains

Jerk Chicken

Jerk Chicken

$11.00+

A mild/spicy grilled dark or white meat dish with a kick. Seasoned with our signature Jamaican jerk seasoning.

Jerk BBQ Chicken

Jerk BBQ Chicken

$11.00+

A sweet mild/spicy dark or white meat dish grilled to perfection. Smothered in our signature Jamaican jerk bbq sauce.

Curry Chicken

Curry Chicken

$11.00+Out of stock

Cut up bone in skin free chicken marinated and cooked with Jamaican curry.

Brown Stew Chicken

Brown Stew Chicken

$11.00+

Bone in cut up skin free chicken lightly fried then simmered in brown sauce.

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$11.00+

Seasoned and hand battered Ela's style. Deep fried to perfection.

Wing Meal

Wing Meal

$12.00+

Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served either plain or with our signature jerk or jerk BBQ sauce.

Curry Goat

Curry Goat

$15.00+Out of stock

Cut up bone in goat meat cooked in a mild curry sauce.

Oxtail

Oxtail

$18.00+

Seasoned and marinated in a flavorful array of Jamaican herbs and spices. Braised and slow cooked until fall off the bone tender.

Veggie Plate

Veggie Plate

$10.00

Pick 2 sides. This meal automatically comes with plantains. Sauces are NOT vegan and is optional.

Seafood

Curry Shrimp

Curry Shrimp

$14.00+
Jerk Shrimp

Jerk Shrimp

$14.00+
Brown Stew Red Snapper

Brown Stew Red Snapper

$20.00+
Escovitch Red Snapper

Escovitch Red Snapper

$20.00+

Red Snapper is fried to perfection with pickled vegetables poured on top.

Fried Red Snapper

$20.00+
Filleted Red Snapper

Filleted Red Snapper

$19.00Out of stock

Two proteins

Curry Goat (combination)

Curry Goat (combination)

$17.00+Out of stock
Oxtail (combination)

Oxtail (combination)

$20.00+
Chicken (combination)

Chicken (combination)

$15.00+

The Kiddo Options

Curry Chicken (Kid)

$7.50Out of stock

Cut up bone in skin free chicken marinated and cooked with Jamaican curry.

3pc Wing Meal (Kid)

$8.50

Seasoned and grilled to perfection. Served either plain or with our signature jerk or jerk BBQ sauce.

Brown Stew Chicken (Kid)

Brown Stew Chicken (Kid)

$7.50

Bone in cut up skin free chicken lightly fried then simmered in brown sauce.

Fried Chicken (Kid)

$7.50

Seasoned and hand battered Ela's style. Deep fried to perfection.

Jerk Chicken (Kid)

$7.50

A mild/spicy grilled chicken dish with a kick. Seasoned with our signature Jamaican jerk seasoning.

Jerk BBQ Chicken (Kid)

Jerk BBQ Chicken (Kid)

$7.50

A sweet mild/spicy chicken dish grilled to perfection. Smothered in our signature Jamaican jerk BBQ sauce.

Drinks

Ela's Punch

Ela's Punch

$3.00
Peanut Punch

Peanut Punch

$5.00

A rich and creamy drink. Made with raw peanuts blended with condensed milk and other spices.

Sorrel

Sorrel

$4.00

Sweet refreshing drink made from hibiscus that’s been steeped overnight and infused with a perfect blend of aromatics and spices.

Carrot Juice

Carrot Juice

$5.00

Rich and creamy. Carrots are cooked and blend with sweetened condensed milk and other spices.

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$3.00
Ting (Grapefruit)

Ting (Grapefruit)

$3.00
Kola Champagne

Kola Champagne

$2.50
Pineapple Soft Drink

Pineapple Soft Drink

$2.50
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.50

Grape Soda

$2.50
Orange Soda

Orange Soda

$2.50

Pepsi (can)

$1.00

Diet Pepsi (can)

$1.00
Pepsi (bottled)

Pepsi (bottled)

$2.00
Fruit Punch

Fruit Punch

$2.75
Island Mango

Island Mango

$2.75
Pineapple Ginger

Pineapple Ginger

$2.75

Baba Roots (herbal)

$5.00Out of stock

Mount Teman Roots (herbal)

$4.00

Extra Sides

Red Beans & Rice

$4.00

Plain Rice (white)

$3.50
Steamed Cabbage

Steamed Cabbage

$3.50

Raw Cabbage Salad

$3.50

Shredded Cabbage, carrots, bell peppers, and cucumbers. Drizzled with our home-made thousand island dressing.

Rasta Pasta

Rasta Pasta

$4.50

Curry Chicken

$5.00Out of stock

Brown Stew Chicken

$5.00

Jerk Chicken

$5.00

Jerk BBQ Chicken

$5.00

Extras

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$2.00

Made from a dough mixed with flour, salt, baking powder, butter, and water. The dough is divided into small pieces and fried.

Steamed Dumplings

$2.00

Made from flour, salt and water. The dough is kneaded until smooth then boiled in salted water.

Jerk BBQ Sauce

$0.75
Jerk Sauce

Jerk Sauce

$0.75

Curry Sauce

$0.75

Oxtail Sauce

$0.75

Brown Stew Sauce

$0.75

Desserts

Triple Layer Carrot Cake

Triple Layer Carrot Cake

$4.50
Salted Caramel Cake

Salted Caramel Cake

$3.50Out of stock
Chocolate Fudge Cake

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$4.00
Plain Cheesecake

Plain Cheesecake

$3.00
Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake

$3.50
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1237 E 305th St, Wickliffe, OH 44092

Directions

