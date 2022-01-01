Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges
Burgers

Elixir Bar & Grill

864 Reviews

$$

2222 Woodbridge Ave

Edison, NJ 08817

Order Again

Popular Items

Elixified Chipotle Pasta
Bone-in Wings (12)
EMPANADAS

APPS

Chicken Parm Bites

$9.99
DRUNKEN CAMARONES

DRUNKEN CAMARONES

$12.99

EMPANADAS

$9.99

MAC & CHEESE

$10.99
MEXICAN PIZZA

MEXICAN PIZZA

$11.99

Mozarella Sticks (8)

$8.99

QUESADILLAS

$10.99

1/2 ORDER NACHOS

$6.99
TEX MEX NACHOS

TEX MEX NACHOS

$13.99

Tostones (8)

$8.99

CHIPS & DIPS

Chips & Salsa

$3.99
Guac & Chips

Guac & Chips

$10.99

Mexican Corn Dip

$8.99

Queso & Chips

$8.99

Queso con Carne

$9.99

Queso Con Chorizo

$9.99

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$9.99

Dip Sampler (Duo)

$14.99

SOUPS/SALADS

CHICKEN TORTILLA SOUP

$5.99

Corn Chowder

$5.99

ELIXIR CHILI

$5.99

AVOCADO BACON SALAD

$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

HOUSE SALAD

$6.99

MANGO SALAD

$9.99
TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$10.99

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Veggie Faj.Bowl

$12.99

Chicken Faj.Bowl

$13.99

Shrimp Faj.Bowl

$15.99

Steak Faj.Bowl

$14.99

Fajita Bowl Duo

$16.99

Fajita Bowl Trio

$16.99

BAR PIES

BBQ Chicken Pie

$9.99

Buffalo Chicken Pie

$9.99
Margarita Pie

Margarita Pie

$9.99

Pepperoni Pie

$9.99

Plain Cheese Pie

$8.99
SantaFe Chicken Bar Pie

SantaFe Chicken Bar Pie

$10.99

Veggie Pie

$9.99

ENTREES

Blackened Mango Chicken

$14.99

Blackened Mango Catfish

$16.99
Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$18.99
Elixified Chipotle Pasta

Elixified Chipotle Pasta

$14.99

Enchilada Platter

$13.99

Enchilada Combo Platter

$15.99

Glazed Arroz con Pollo

$14.99

Smothered Chicken Skillet

$16.99

HANDHELDS

Hamburger

$11.99

Cheeseburger

$12.99

Swiss Burger

$14.99

Chicken Avocado Panini

$14.99

Chicken Parm Panini

$14.99

Firebird Sandwich

$14.99

Buffalo Wrap

$14.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.99

Fajita Wrap

$14.99

BURRITOS

Beef Burrito

$13.99

Blackened Chicken Burrito

$14.99

Carnitas Burrito

$14.99

Catfish Burrito

$15.99

Chicken Burrito

$13.99

Chorizo Burrito

$13.99

Steak Burrito

$14.99

Shrimp Burrito

$15.99

Veggie Burrito

$12.99

Burrito (Combo)

$17.99

Chipotle BBQ Burrito

$14.99

Chimichanga

El Jefe Chimichanga

$17.99

FAJITAS

Veggie Fajita

$14.99
Chicken Fajita

Chicken Fajita

$15.99

Blackened Chicken Fajita

$16.99
Steak Fajita

Steak Fajita

$16.99

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.99
Fajitas (Duo)

Fajitas (Duo)

$18.99
Fajitas (Trio)

Fajitas (Trio)

$19.99

TACOS

Beef Tacos

$14.99
Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$15.99

Catfish Tacos

$16.99
Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.99
Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Steak Tacos

$15.99

Veggie Tacos

$13.99

Chorizo Tacos

$14.99

WINGS

Bone-in Wings (6)

$7.99

Bone-in Wings (12)

$14.99

Boneless Wings (6)

$6.49

Boneless Wings (12)

$11.99
Wing Sampler

Wing Sampler

$15.99

KID'S MENU

Kids - Chicken Fingers

$7.99

Kids - Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids - Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Kids - (3) Beef Soft Tacos

$7.99

Kid's- (3) Chicken Tacos

$7.99

Kid's Bowtie Marinara

$7.99

KIDS-Chicken Parm Bites

$7.99

Kid's- Cheeseburger Sliders & Fries

$7.99

DESSERTS

Churros

Churros

$7.99
Fried Ice Cream

Fried Ice Cream

$8.99
Lava Cake

Lava Cake

$6.99

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.99

SIDES

Black Beans

$1.99

Bowl of Crema

$2.49

Bowl of Gaucamole

$6.99

Bowl of Pico

$2.99

Bowl of Queso

$2.99

Bowl of Salsa

$2.99

Cajun Fries

$5.99

Cheese Fries

$5.99

Cilantro Rice

$2.99

Cilantro Rice & Black Beans

$4.99

Coconut Rice

$2.99

French Fries

$4.99

Garlic Bread

$1.99

Garlic Fries

$5.99

Loaded French Fries

$5.99

Loaded Tater Tots

$6.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Refried Beans

$1.99

Side of Grilled Mushrooms

$1.99

Side of Veggie Medliey

$2.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Tater Tots

$5.99

EXTRAS

Add Avocado Slices

$2.00

Add Bacon

$1.00

Add Grilled Veggies

$2.49

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Extra Meat

$2.00

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.50

Side of Sliced Jalapenos

$1.00

Small Gaucamole

$1.99

Small Queso

$1.49

Small Sour Cream

$0.50

Tortillas (4)

$1.00

Small Pico de Gallo

$1.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Cofee

$2.99

Coffe Refill

$1.00

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Decaf Cofee

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Iced Coffee

$2.99

Lemon-Lime

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

ROOT BEER 12oz can

$1.25

Raspberry Iced Tea

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Pitchers of Soda

$9.99

Mocktails

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Daquari

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Flavored Lemonade

$5.00
check markSports
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 5:59 pm, 6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Neighborhood bar & grill serving up the freshest good in town! Whether it's Brunch, happy hour, or dinner, there is something here for whatever your taste buds need!

Website

Location

2222 Woodbridge Ave, Edison, NJ 08817

Directions

Elixir Bar & Grill image
Elixir Bar & Grill image
Elixir Bar & Grill image

